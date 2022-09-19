High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em
Here is the schedule of high school football games this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.
All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Thursday’s games
Orrick at Northwest (Hughesville), 6 p.m.
Harmon at Topeka Highland Park
Lawrence Free State at Shawnee Mission Northwest
Friday’s games
Basehor-Linwood at Shawnee Heights
Bishop Ward at Turner
Blue Valley at Blue Springs
Blue Valley Northwest at Lee’s Summit North
Blue Valley Southwest at Spring Hill
Bonner Springs at Louisburg
De Soto at Leavenworth
Eudora at Ottawa
Jefferson County North at McLouth
Lansing at Topeka Seaman
Madison at Maranatha Christian
Maur Hill-Mount Academy at Pleasant Ridge
Mill Valley at Gardner Edgerton
Northeast at Turner
Olathe East at Lawrence
Olathe North at Shawnee Mission South
Olathe West at Olathe Northwest
Osawatomie at Wellsville
Paola at Tonganoxie
Prairie View at Burlington
Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Valley North
Rockhurst at Bishop Miege
Santa Fe Trail at Baldwin
Schagle at Atchison
Shawnee Mission North at Shawnee Mission East
Shawnee Mission West at Olathe South
St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas
St. Marys at Oskaloosa
Staley at Blue Valley West
Wamego at Washington
Wyandotte at Sumner Academy
William Chrisman at Belton
Archie at Bishop LeBlond
Maryville at Cameron
Knob Noster at Carrollton
North Kansas City at St. Joseph Central
Appleton City at College Heights Christian
Lone Jack at Crest Ridge with Chilhowee
Rich Hill at Drexel
Southeast at East
Smithville at Excelsior Springs
Blue Springs South at Grain Valley
Truman at Grandview
Summit Christian at Harrisonville
Schuyler County at KC East Christian
Richmond at Lafayette County
Mid-Buchanan at Lathrop
Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit West
Holden at Lexington
Park Hill South at Liberty
Adrian at Lincoln
Windsor at Midway
Clinton at Oak Grove
Platte County at Oak Park
Liberty North at Park Hill
East Buchanan at Penney
North Platte at Plattsburg
Odessa at Pleasant Hill
Fort Osage at Raytown
Ruskin at Raytown South
Buffalo at Sherwood
Central at St. Michael the Archangel
Chillicothe at St. Pius X
Lincoln Prep at Van Horn
Center at Warrensburg
Hogan Prep at Warsaw
Tipton at Wellington-Napoleon
Lawson at West Platte
Kearney at Winnetonka
Saturday’s games
Piper at Topeka West, 11 a.m.
Pembroke Hill at University Academy, 1 p.m.