High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em

Here is the schedule of high school football games this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.

All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Thursday’s games

Orrick at Northwest (Hughesville), 6 p.m.

Harmon at Topeka Highland Park

Lawrence Free State at Shawnee Mission Northwest

Friday’s games

Basehor-Linwood at Shawnee Heights

Bishop Ward at Turner

Blue Valley at Blue Springs

Blue Valley Northwest at Lee’s Summit North

Blue Valley Southwest at Spring Hill

Bonner Springs at Louisburg

De Soto at Leavenworth

Eudora at Ottawa

Jefferson County North at McLouth

Lansing at Topeka Seaman

Madison at Maranatha Christian

Maur Hill-Mount Academy at Pleasant Ridge

Mill Valley at Gardner Edgerton

Northeast at Turner

Olathe East at Lawrence

Olathe North at Shawnee Mission South

Olathe West at Olathe Northwest

Osawatomie at Wellsville

Paola at Tonganoxie

Prairie View at Burlington

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Valley North

Rockhurst at Bishop Miege

Santa Fe Trail at Baldwin

Schagle at Atchison

Shawnee Mission North at Shawnee Mission East

Shawnee Mission West at Olathe South

St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Marys at Oskaloosa

Staley at Blue Valley West

Wamego at Washington

Wyandotte at Sumner Academy

William Chrisman at Belton

Archie at Bishop LeBlond

Maryville at Cameron

Knob Noster at Carrollton

North Kansas City at St. Joseph Central

Appleton City at College Heights Christian

Lone Jack at Crest Ridge with Chilhowee

Rich Hill at Drexel

Southeast at East

Smithville at Excelsior Springs

Blue Springs South at Grain Valley

Truman at Grandview

Summit Christian at Harrisonville

Schuyler County at KC East Christian

Richmond at Lafayette County

Mid-Buchanan at Lathrop

Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit West

Holden at Lexington

Park Hill South at Liberty

Adrian at Lincoln

Windsor at Midway

Clinton at Oak Grove

Platte County at Oak Park

Liberty North at Park Hill

East Buchanan at Penney

North Platte at Plattsburg

Odessa at Pleasant Hill

Fort Osage at Raytown

Ruskin at Raytown South

Buffalo at Sherwood

Central at St. Michael the Archangel

Chillicothe at St. Pius X

Lincoln Prep at Van Horn

Center at Warrensburg

Hogan Prep at Warsaw

Tipton at Wellington-Napoleon

Lawson at West Platte

Kearney at Winnetonka

Saturday’s games

Piper at Topeka West, 11 a.m.

Pembroke Hill at University Academy, 1 p.m.