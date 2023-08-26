High school football returns to Kansas City: scores from Friday’s opening night games
Here are the scores from Friday night Missouri high school football games across the Kansas City area.
Kansas-side teams play their respective season openers next week.
Friday night scores
Adrian 35, Windsor 8
Belton 42, Excelsior Springs 20
Blair Oaks 41, Maryville 14
Blue Springs 30, Staley 20
Cameron 20, Lincoln Prep 0
Capital City 41, Warrensburg 29
Center 20, St. Joseph Lafayette 7
East Buchanan 44, South Harrison 8
Fayette 22, Carrollton 18
Grain Valley 46, Fort Osage 42
Grandview 35, William Chrisman 0
Holden 55, Sherwood 14
KIPP KC Legacy 48, Madison (Ill.) 6
Lafayette County 34, Penney 0
Lathrop 24, Lexington 8
Marshall 19, Chillicothe 16
Mid-Buchanan 50, Midway 13
Miller 14, Hogan Prep 12
North Platte 22, Gallatin 6
Oak Grove 47, Lawson 7
Oak Park 55, Winnetonka 21
Park Hill 52, Columbia Battle with Columbia Independent 6
Park Hill South 13, Columbia Rock Bridge 10
Pleasant Hill 45, Boonville 6
Polo 29, West Platte 0
Raytown South 28, Truman 19
Rockhurst 31, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Savannah 35, Portageville 34
Smithville 37, Raytown 0
St. Joseph Benton 44, Northeast 0
St. Joseph Central 38, Ruskin 13
St. Michael the Archangel 45, Summit Christian 19
St. Pius X 54, Pembroke Hill 6
Van Horn def. TDW Prep Academy, forf.
Versailles 26, Knob Noster 24
Saturday’s games
Southeast with Central at University Academy, 11 a.m.
Richmond at New Madrid, 1 p.m.
Harrisonville at MICDS, 2 p.m.