High school football returns to Kansas City: scores from Friday’s opening night games

Here are the scores from Friday night Missouri high school football games across the Kansas City area.

Kansas-side teams play their respective season openers next week.

Friday night scores

Adrian 35, Windsor 8

Belton 42, Excelsior Springs 20

Blair Oaks 41, Maryville 14

Blue Springs 30, Staley 20

Cameron 20, Lincoln Prep 0

Capital City 41, Warrensburg 29

Center 20, St. Joseph Lafayette 7

East Buchanan 44, South Harrison 8

Fayette 22, Carrollton 18

Grain Valley 46, Fort Osage 42

Grandview 35, William Chrisman 0

Holden 55, Sherwood 14

KIPP KC Legacy 48, Madison (Ill.) 6

Lafayette County 34, Penney 0

Lathrop 24, Lexington 8

Marshall 19, Chillicothe 16

Mid-Buchanan 50, Midway 13

Miller 14, Hogan Prep 12

North Platte 22, Gallatin 6

Oak Grove 47, Lawson 7

Oak Park 55, Winnetonka 21

Park Hill 52, Columbia Battle with Columbia Independent 6

Park Hill South 13, Columbia Rock Bridge 10

Pleasant Hill 45, Boonville 6

Polo 29, West Platte 0

Raytown South 28, Truman 19

Rockhurst 31, Raymore-Peculiar 0

Savannah 35, Portageville 34

Smithville 37, Raytown 0

St. Joseph Benton 44, Northeast 0

St. Joseph Central 38, Ruskin 13

St. Michael the Archangel 45, Summit Christian 19

St. Pius X 54, Pembroke Hill 6

Van Horn def. TDW Prep Academy, forf.

Versailles 26, Knob Noster 24

Saturday’s games

Southeast with Central at University Academy, 11 a.m.

Richmond at New Madrid, 1 p.m.

Harrisonville at MICDS, 2 p.m.