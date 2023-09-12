High school football rankings: No movement at top, another Top 10 matchup upcoming in Week 5

Central Catholic remains atop the rankings after playing a competitive first half with a top-five team in California and the No. 25 team nationally. Ultimately, the Raiders ran out of gas in the second half and could not find the end zone after a one-yard quarterback sneak by TP Wentworth.

The entire Top 5 remains intact from last week. Escalon suffered its first loss this season in San Ramon to California, a member of one of the best leagues in the Bay Area, the East Bay Athletic League Mountain Division. Downey beat reigning Division 5-AA state champion Hughson, and Patterson took a Saturday trip to the Bay Area, beating Menlo-Atherton.

Oakdale came back from a bye week to pick up its third win of the season, beating Sheldon. Gregori jumped a spot once again after getting its revenge on Livermore at home.

A key matchup to watch this week includes two Top 10 teams. Escalon’s road journey continues as it takes on Oakdale in its final nonleague game.

1. Central Catholic (2-2)

Last Week: 38-7 loss vs Serra

This Week: BYE

2. Escalon (3-1)

Last Week: 42-21 loss at California-San Ramon

This Week: 9/15 at No. 6 Oakdale

3. Downey (4-0)

Last Week: 19-13 win at No. 5 Hughson

This Week: 9/15 at Tracy

4. Patterson (4-0)

Last Week: 24-21 win at Menlo-Atherton

This Week: BYE

5. Hughson (3-1)

Last Week: 19-13 loss vs No. 3 Downey

This Week: 9/15 vs Elite-Vallejo

6. Oakdale (3-0)

Last Week: 41-6 win vs Sheldon

This Week: 9/15 vs No. 2 Escalon

7. Turlock (0-4)

Last Week: 49-7 loss vs Folsom

This Week: 9/15 vs Clayton Valley Charter

8. Gregori (3-1)

Last Week: 41-17 win vs Livermore

This Week: 9/15 vs Tokay

9. Hilmar (2-2)

Last Week: 8-7 win vs Atwater

This Week: 9/15 vs Pitman

10. Ripon Christian (2-1)

Last Week: BYE

This Week: 9/15 at Denair