High school football rankings: No movement at top, another Top 10 matchup upcoming in Week 5
Central Catholic remains atop the rankings after playing a competitive first half with a top-five team in California and the No. 25 team nationally. Ultimately, the Raiders ran out of gas in the second half and could not find the end zone after a one-yard quarterback sneak by TP Wentworth.
The entire Top 5 remains intact from last week. Escalon suffered its first loss this season in San Ramon to California, a member of one of the best leagues in the Bay Area, the East Bay Athletic League Mountain Division. Downey beat reigning Division 5-AA state champion Hughson, and Patterson took a Saturday trip to the Bay Area, beating Menlo-Atherton.
Oakdale came back from a bye week to pick up its third win of the season, beating Sheldon. Gregori jumped a spot once again after getting its revenge on Livermore at home.
A key matchup to watch this week includes two Top 10 teams. Escalon’s road journey continues as it takes on Oakdale in its final nonleague game.
1. Central Catholic (2-2)
Last Week: 38-7 loss vs Serra
This Week: BYE
2. Escalon (3-1)
Last Week: 42-21 loss at California-San Ramon
This Week: 9/15 at No. 6 Oakdale
3. Downey (4-0)
Last Week: 19-13 win at No. 5 Hughson
This Week: 9/15 at Tracy
4. Patterson (4-0)
Last Week: 24-21 win at Menlo-Atherton
This Week: BYE
5. Hughson (3-1)
Last Week: 19-13 loss vs No. 3 Downey
This Week: 9/15 vs Elite-Vallejo
6. Oakdale (3-0)
Last Week: 41-6 win vs Sheldon
This Week: 9/15 vs No. 2 Escalon
7. Turlock (0-4)
Last Week: 49-7 loss vs Folsom
This Week: 9/15 vs Clayton Valley Charter
8. Gregori (3-1)
Last Week: 41-17 win vs Livermore
This Week: 9/15 vs Tokay
9. Hilmar (2-2)
Last Week: 8-7 win vs Atwater
This Week: 9/15 vs Pitman
10. Ripon Christian (2-1)
Last Week: BYE
This Week: 9/15 at Denair