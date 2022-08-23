High school football preview: Ranking the Top 10 Fort Worth-area offensive linemen in 2022

We continue to gear up for the 2022 Texas high school football regular season and today we look at the boys in the trenches ... the offensive line.

The offense all starts with these guys and some of the best are in the Fort Worth-area.

Seven of the top 10 are college commits while two are highly-recruited juniors.

Here is the top 10 offensive linemen in 2022:

Senior, 6-7, 290, Arlington Lamar

Commit: Baylor

Facts: The 4-star offensive tackle is among the top 2023s in the country, with a ranking of 101 overall. Among senior offensive tackles, Robinson is the 15th best and ranks as the 19th best senior player in the state.

Arlington Lamar’s Isaiah Robinson (Mike Roach/247Sports)

Senior, 6-5, 260, Argyle

Commit: Baylor

Facts: The 3-star Tucker gets to join Robinson in Waco after choosing the Bears this summer. He will be a big factor for the offense if the Eagles want to compete in Class 5A for the first time. Tucker is the No. 44 senior inside lineman in the country.

Argyle’s Wes Tucker (Brian Perroni/247Sports)

Senior, 6-6, 330, Mansfield Timberview

Commit: Texas

Facts: Cojoe is a load up front and will make it hard for any defender to get around. The 3-star Longhorn commit blocked for 1,500-yard rusher Jarvis Reed last season. He ranks in the top 100 among senior inside linemen, by 247Sports.

Mansfield Timberview’s Andre Cojoe (Mike Roach/247Sports)

Senior, 6-8, 330, Southlake Carroll

Commit: Colorado

Facts: The 3-star Perez is among the biggest linemen in the country as he helped the Dragons to the state semifinals last season. He helped anchor a line that blocked for the area’s top running back and 2,000-yard rusher Owen Allen. Allen returns so expect another big load thanks to Perez and the boys up front.

Southlake Carroll’s Drew Perez (Twitter)

Junior, 6-4, 275, Arlington Martin

Facts: If Martin expects any success this season, it starts up front with Saina, who’s one of the best 2024s in the country. 247Sports ranks him as the 16th best junior inside lineman and 43rd best junior overall in the state. He has 10 offers, including from Baylor, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.

Arlington Martin’s Makai Saina (Mike Roach/247Sports)

Junior, 6-4, 295, Richland

Facts: Standing right behind Saina on the 2024 chart is Cruz, who highlights the Royals’ front line. Cruz is 17th and 44th, respectively, according to 247Sports, just one spot behind the Martin junior. He holds 20 offers, including from Arkansas, Baylor, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Senior, 6-5, 280, Aledo

Commit: UT-San Antonio

Facts: Sohn helped block for all-area back Ryan Williams as the Bearcats reached the third round of the playoffs in 2021. Sohn ranks in the top 100 among all senior inside linemen in the country.

Senior, 6-6, 285, Chisholm Trail

Commit: North Texas

Facts: The 3-star tackle ranks in the top 125 for all senior tackles in the country, by 247Sports. Reed will play a big part in the Rangers offense in 2022 and is coming off his commitment to UNT at the end of July.

Senior, 6-4, 345, Keller Fossil Ridge

Commit: Tulane

Facts: Owens anchors a line that blocked for star running back Landen Chambers, who rushed for 1,700 yards and 25 touchdowns. Chambers comes into 2022 as the second best back in the area. Owens ranks in the top 150 among senior inside linemen in the country.

10. Peni Masima

Junior, 6-0, 300, Euless Trinity

Facts: Trinity is known for two things, its run game and its big offensive line. The Trojans were among the best rushing attacks in 2021 led by all-area MVP Ollie Gordon, who’s now in Stillwater. But expect the run game to not miss a beat and it’ll start up front with the junior Masima.