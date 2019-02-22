High school football player dies in car crash three days after signing with NAIA school

Bretton Fox was set to play at Thomas More University in 2019. (Getty Images)

An Ohio high school football player died Thursday, three days after he signed with an NAIA school to continue his football career.

East Central High School linebacker Bretton Fox was driving down a state highway in his Dodge truck on Thursday morning. Conditions were icy and he slid off the road. From Cincinnati.com:

The report states Fox lost control, exiting the roadway on the south side and down an embankment. The car rolled to its side and struck a tree and utility pole. Multiple agencies, including faculty members of East Central, came to the scene and assisted.

Monday, Fox had signed to play football at NAIA school Thomas More University. He had nine sacks in 2018 for East Central High School, a class 4A school in Ohio.

His former coach at the high school took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to express his grief.

I’m not in a good place after losing one of my former players today. I have read his last message to me over & over and it cuts deeper and deeper each time. You will forever be remembered Brett. My prayers to the entire EC community & especially the Fox family. pic.twitter.com/5uYF29lCHQ — CoachRoden (@rodenjustin) February 21, 2019





The current coach at East Central, Trevor Stellman, released a statement.

“Brett was not only a great football player, but more importantly was a great young man. We knew that Brett was not only destined for a great career here at Thomas More, but that he was going to do great things after his time at TMU. Today our football family grieves with Heather, Kevin, Ryan and the entire Fox family. We are heartbroken over the news and will continue to keep their family in our thoughts and prayers.”

