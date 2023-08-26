High School Football: Mallard Creek gives Dylan Raiola, nationally ranked Buford a scare

A year ago, Mallard Creek High School went to Georgia to play national power Buford and lost by 49 points.

That Buford team didn’t have QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall player in the class of 2024.

So, on paper, Friday’s rematch in Charlotte looked like it might be lopsided again.

Somebody forgot to tell the Mavericks.

Mallard Creek took a one-touchdown halftime lead and battled the powerhouse Georgia team all game, before losing 10-7.

Raiola rallied his team with a pretty third quarter scoring pass to tie the game and he directed another drive that ended in a game-winning field goal — after Mallard Creek sacked Raiola to force the kick.

But make no mistake, Buford — which plays in a $60 million dollar stadium and has a monster fan following — had to sweat. Mallard Creek’s defense forced three turnovers and had four sacks of Raiola.

Buford, No. 4 in America, beat national power St. Francis (MD) in its opener and St. Francis dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 in the national polls. Mallard Creek came into the game ranked No. 127 in the national poll and No. 3 in The Observer’s Sweet 16.

Mallard Creek took a 7-0 lead when Evan Rambert hit Benjamin Black for an 81-yard touchdown. The Mavericks led at halftime before Raiola hit KJ Burton with a 41-yard score in the third.

In the fourth, Mario Ventura made a 41-yard go ahead field goal.

Mallard Creek had a couple chances to win late. On the first, Rambert was intercepted with 2:26 to play at the Buford 15. The Mavericks defense stood up again, and Mallard Creek got the ball at the Buford 42 with 1:44 left.

But Rambert was intercepted again and Buford’s defender returned it to the Mavericks 4. Raiola took a couple knees and ended the game.

