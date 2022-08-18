High School football kicks off Thursday with Memorial Stadium doubleheader
For most N.C. high school football teams, the 2022 season begins Friday, but four teams kick off the season Thursday in uptown Charlotte.
Here’s a preview of the annual Charlotte Kickoff Night at Memorial Stadium.
Dutch Fork (SC) vs. No. 3 Hough, at Charlotte Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m. – Dutch Fork’s last game was a 22-19 loss in last December’s 5A state championship game. That loss snapped a 61-game winning streak for coach Tom Knotts and the Silver Foxes. RB Jarvis Green (2,215 yards of total offense last year) leads the Dutch Fork offense. The Silver Foxes are loaded on defense, with a half-dozen FBS recruits.
Hough, led by QB Tad Hudson (2,601 passing yards last season), has the offense to stay with Dutch Fork. The Huskies’ defense is a bit inexperienced, however, and will need some newcomers to play big games.
▪ TV: NFHS Network
No. 14 Mallard Creek vs. No. 8 Myers Park, at Charlotte Memorial Stadium, 8 p.m. – A year ago, Myers Park would have been an overwhelming favorite. But the Mustangs have a host of new faces, a new coaching staff, and are trying to get past the way last year ended – with the forfeiture of the season due to ineligible players. The Mustangs have experienced offensive and defensive lines, and one key to the game will be the play of their new QB, Wendell Thompson.
Mallard Creek is some analysts’ pick as a state championship darkhorse, with 17 returning starters. But it’s a newcomer, QB Justin Wheeler (a transfer from Charlotte Latin), who could give the Mavericks a real spark.
▪ TV: NFHS Network
▪ Note: Both Memorial Stadium games re-air on tape-delay Friday on Bahakel Sports.
This week’s schedule
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
Charlotte Kickoff
(at Memorial Stadium)
Dutch Fork (SC) vs. Hough, 5
East Rowan at North Rowan, 7
Ledford at North Stanly
Mallard Creek vs. Myers Park, 8
Mount Tabor at Richmond Senior, 7:30
West Iredell at Lake Norman
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
Mecklenburg nonconference
Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg, 7
Charlotte Latin at Christ School, 7
Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City
Corvian Community at Christ the King, 7
Garinger at Harding, 7
Jay M. Robinson at Independence, 7
Legion Collegiate (SC) at Providence Day, 7
North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown
Palisades at West Mecklenburg, 7
Porter Ridge at Rocky River, 7
Providence at Ardrey Kell, 7
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
SouthLake-Davidson Day at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Sun Valley at Olympic, 7
Trinity Collegiate (SC) at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Wake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Weddington at Charlotte Christian, 7
West Charlotte at Butler, 7
Area nonconference
Alexander Central at Hickory
Andrews vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
Ashbrook at Concord
Avery County at Cherryville
Bandys at St. Stephens
Bunker Hill at Stuart Cramer
Cabarrus Warriors at North Raleigh Christian, 7
Carolina Bearcats at Highland Tech
Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
Crest at Freedom
Cuthbertson at Parkwood, 7
Davie County at Mooresville
East Rutherford at West Henderson
Forest Hills at Piedmont
Forestview at Burns
Hibriten at East Lincoln
Hickory Ridge at Hunter Huss
Jesse Carson at Statesville
Kings Mountain at Shelby
Maiden at Fred T. Foard
Marvin Ridge at Monroe, 7
McDowell at R-S Central
Mountain Heritage at Chase
North Iredell at South Iredell
Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus
Patton at East Burke
Pine Lake Prep at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Polk County at Newton-Conover
St. Pauls at Metrolina Christian, 7
South Caldwell at West Caldwell
South Point at Lincolnton
South Rowan at Parkland
South Stanly at West Stanly
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Draughn
Thomasville at Albemarle
Union Academy at Wake Prep, 7
Watauga at T.C. Roberson, 7
West Lincoln at North Lincoln
West Rowan at Salisbury
Wilkes Central at Ashe County
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
Nonconference
Cardinal Gibbons vs. Chambers, at Rock Hill, 4:30
Idle: Covenant Day