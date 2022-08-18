High School football kicks off Thursday with Memorial Stadium doubleheader

Langston Wertz Jr., Steve Lyttle
·3 min read
Joshua Boucher/jboucher@thestate.com

For most N.C. high school football teams, the 2022 season begins Friday, but four teams kick off the season Thursday in uptown Charlotte.

Here’s a preview of the annual Charlotte Kickoff Night at Memorial Stadium.

Dutch Fork (SC) vs. No. 3 Hough, at Charlotte Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m. – Dutch Fork’s last game was a 22-19 loss in last December’s 5A state championship game. That loss snapped a 61-game winning streak for coach Tom Knotts and the Silver Foxes. RB Jarvis Green (2,215 yards of total offense last year) leads the Dutch Fork offense. The Silver Foxes are loaded on defense, with a half-dozen FBS recruits.

Hough, led by QB Tad Hudson (2,601 passing yards last season), has the offense to stay with Dutch Fork. The Huskies’ defense is a bit inexperienced, however, and will need some newcomers to play big games.

TV: NFHS Network

No. 14 Mallard Creek vs. No. 8 Myers Park, at Charlotte Memorial Stadium, 8 p.m. – A year ago, Myers Park would have been an overwhelming favorite. But the Mustangs have a host of new faces, a new coaching staff, and are trying to get past the way last year ended – with the forfeiture of the season due to ineligible players. The Mustangs have experienced offensive and defensive lines, and one key to the game will be the play of their new QB, Wendell Thompson.

Mallard Creek is some analysts’ pick as a state championship darkhorse, with 17 returning starters. But it’s a newcomer, QB Justin Wheeler (a transfer from Charlotte Latin), who could give the Mavericks a real spark.

TV: NFHS Network

Note: Both Memorial Stadium games re-air on tape-delay Friday on Bahakel Sports.

This week’s schedule

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

Charlotte Kickoff

(at Memorial Stadium)

Dutch Fork (SC) vs. Hough, 5

East Rowan at North Rowan, 7

Ledford at North Stanly

Mallard Creek vs. Myers Park, 8

Mount Tabor at Richmond Senior, 7:30

West Iredell at Lake Norman

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

Mecklenburg nonconference

Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg, 7

Charlotte Latin at Christ School, 7

Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City

Corvian Community at Christ the King, 7

Garinger at Harding, 7

Jay M. Robinson at Independence, 7

Legion Collegiate (SC) at Providence Day, 7

North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown

Palisades at West Mecklenburg, 7

Porter Ridge at Rocky River, 7

Providence at Ardrey Kell, 7

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

SouthLake-Davidson Day at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Sun Valley at Olympic, 7

Trinity Collegiate (SC) at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Wake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Weddington at Charlotte Christian, 7

West Charlotte at Butler, 7

Area nonconference

Alexander Central at Hickory

Andrews vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Ashbrook at Concord

Avery County at Cherryville

Bandys at St. Stephens

Bunker Hill at Stuart Cramer

Cabarrus Warriors at North Raleigh Christian, 7

Carolina Bearcats at Highland Tech

Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

Crest at Freedom

Cuthbertson at Parkwood, 7

Davie County at Mooresville

East Rutherford at West Henderson

Forest Hills at Piedmont

Forestview at Burns

Hibriten at East Lincoln

Hickory Ridge at Hunter Huss

Jesse Carson at Statesville

Kings Mountain at Shelby

Maiden at Fred T. Foard

Marvin Ridge at Monroe, 7

McDowell at R-S Central

Mountain Heritage at Chase

North Iredell at South Iredell

Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

Patton at East Burke

Pine Lake Prep at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Polk County at Newton-Conover

St. Pauls at Metrolina Christian, 7

South Caldwell at West Caldwell

South Point at Lincolnton

South Rowan at Parkland

South Stanly at West Stanly

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Draughn

Thomasville at Albemarle

Union Academy at Wake Prep, 7

Watauga at T.C. Roberson, 7

West Lincoln at North Lincoln

West Rowan at Salisbury

Wilkes Central at Ashe County

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Nonconference

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Chambers, at Rock Hill, 4:30

Idle: Covenant Day

