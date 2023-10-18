Some high school football games are moving up one day to Thursday. Here’s why

With a forecast for rain Friday in the Charlotte-area, some area high schools are moving football games up one day.

There’s a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening due to a cold front coming in.

Here’s a list.

Thursday’s schedule

Burns at Cherryville, 7

Fort Mill (SC) at Clover (SC), 7:30

Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30

Hunter Huss at Crest, 7:30

Kings Mountain at Ashbrook, 7:30

Northwest Cabarrus at JM Robinson, 7

Shelby at East Gaston, 7:30

South Point at Forestview, 7:30

Statesville at St. Stephens, 7:30

Stuart Cramer at North Gaston, 7:30

West Lincoln at East Burke, 7:30