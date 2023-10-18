Some high school football games are moving up one day to Thursday. Here’s why
With a forecast for rain Friday in the Charlotte-area, some area high schools are moving football games up one day.
There’s a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening due to a cold front coming in.
Here’s a list.
Thursday’s schedule
Burns at Cherryville, 7
Fort Mill (SC) at Clover (SC), 7:30
Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30
Hunter Huss at Crest, 7:30
Kings Mountain at Ashbrook, 7:30
Northwest Cabarrus at JM Robinson, 7
Shelby at East Gaston, 7:30
South Point at Forestview, 7:30
Statesville at St. Stephens, 7:30
Stuart Cramer at North Gaston, 7:30
West Lincoln at East Burke, 7:30