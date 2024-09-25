High school football gameday: Your guide to this week’s games in the Rock Hill area

The threat of bad weather from the remnants of Hurricane Helene have forced changes in this weekend’s high school football schedule. So the “weekend” now begins Wednesday night, and continues with games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a preview of the weekend activity:

WEDNESDAY

Fort Mill (1-3, 0-1 Region 3 5A) at Clover (3-2, 0-1), 7:30 p.m. — Fort Mill must try to regroup after last week’s 30-0 loss to Catawba Ridge. To do so, the Yellow Jackets need more production from their ground game, with is averaging only 90 yards per contest. Clover also is coming off a loss, falling to Rock Hill. Blue Eagle QB Brody Woolbright threw for two touchdowns in that game.

FRIDAY

Indian Land (3-1, 0-0 Region 3 5A) at Rock Hill (2-3, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. — The Warriors are coming off their first loss of the season and hope to open region play with a victory. RB Jamol Horton has rushed for nearly 500 yards this season, but the Warriors will need a strong outing from their defense. Rock Hill had an impressive 27-21 victory last week over Clover, with QB Ian Grissom throwing three touchdown passes.

Fairfield Central (4-1) at Andrew Jackson (0-4), 7:30 p.m. — There’s no rest for the weary in Andrew Jackson Land, as the Volunteers face yet another tough opponent. The visiting Griffins feature RB Tydarion Grier, who has three 100-yard rushing games and has scored eight touchdowns. Andrew Jackson has been hurt by turnovers, and the Griffins have six interceptions this season.

North Central (2-2, 0-0 Region 5 2A) at Buford (1-4, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. — The host Yellowjackets open region play against a North Central team that likies to keep the ball on the ground. Knights’ RB Jonathan Clarkson is averaging 135 rushing yards a game. Buford saw a comeback effort fall short last week in a 22-20 loss to Great Falls.

No. 2 Northwestern (5-0, 1-0 Region 3 5A) at Catawba Ridge (4-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. — Two of the Carolinas’ top quarterbacks will be on display in Fort Mill. Northwestern’s Finley Polk has thrown for 1,040 yards, with 17 touchdowns and no interceptions. Catawba Ridge’s C.J. Couch has 1,080 passing yards. If the host Copperheads can avoid mistakes, they have a chance of playing with the powerhouse Trojans.

York (2-3, 1-0 Region 3 5A) at A.C. Flora (3-2, 0-1), 7:30 p.m. — York surprised Dreher last week, behind QB Tayshon Freeman’s running and passing. A.C. Flora is coming off a 56-14 loss to South Pointe, but QB Roper Wentzky had a pair of touchdown passes and has thrown for 920 yards this season.

Anderson Cavaliers (2-4) at S.C. Spartans (1-4), 6 p.m. Saturday — The visiting Cavaliers have both a strong aerial attack and solid special teams play. They scored on a blocked punt and a kick return two weeks ago against a strong Southside Christian team. The Spartans have not scored since August, suffering a pair of shutouts this month, along with an open week.

SATURDAY

Lancaster (2-2, 0-0 Region 3 4A) at Richland Northeast (5-0, 1-0), 3 p.m. — R.J. Brown, who ran for three touchdowns two weeks ago in a victory over Fort Mill, leads the Bruins attack. Richland Northeast is a powerhouse, led by QB Will Wilson, an N.C. State commit. Wilson has completed 70-of-101 passes this season for 1,152 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has not been picked off.

This week’s schedule

(all games at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

WEDNESDAY

S.C. Region 3 5A

Fort Mill (1-3, 0-1) at Clover (3-2, 0-1)

Nonconference

Keenan (3-2) at Chester (1-3)

Pageland Central (3-1) at Anson County (2-2)

THURSDAY

Region 3 4A

Camden (3-2, 0-1) at Dreher (2-2, 0-1)

FRIDAY

Region 3 5A

Indian Land (3-1, 0-0) at Rock Hill (2-3, 1-0)

Northwestern (5-0, 1-0) at Catawba Ridge (4-1, 1-0)

Region 5 4A

York (2-3, 1-0) at A.C. Flora (3-2, 0-1)

Region 5 2A

North Central (2-2, 0-0) at Buford (1-4, 0-0)

Nonconference

Fairfield Central (4-1) at Andrew Jackson (0-4)

Mid-Carolina (3-2) at Batesburg-Leesville (4-0)

Pelion (0-4) at Eau Claire (1-3)

Swansea (4-1) at Columbia (3-1)

SATURDAY

Region 3 4A

Lancaster (2-2, 0-0) at Richland Northeast (5-0, 1-0)

Nonconference

Anderson Cavaliers (2-4) at S.C. Spartans (1-4), 6