High school football gameday: Your guide to Friday’s games in the Charlotte area

Here is Friday’s high school football preview.

Week 9 actually began Thursday when a group of Gaston County Schools moved games up a day anticipating rainy weather. The forecast Friday does call for rain.

Friday’s previews

(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings are included)

Mecklenburg County

No. 2 Butler (7-1, 4-0 Southwestern 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (6-2, 3-1), 7 p.m. – Butler’s defense is averaging 11 tackles for loss and three sacks per game, with Nick Darling (12 tackles for loss, six sacks) leading the way. Charlotte Catholic will test that with a ground game led by RB Jake Anderson (577 rushing yards) and a possession passing game that features TE Jack Larsen, a Notre Dame commit.

The teams have played twice, with Butler winning 28-21 in 2021 and 20-19 last year. Last year’s game was memorable. The Cougars led 19-0 early in the fourth quarter before Butler rallied. The winning score came on a pass that bounced off the hands of one Butler receiver and into the hands of another.

No. 8 Chambers (5-2, 3-1 Queen City 3A-4A) at North Mecklenburg (3-4, 2-2), 7 p.m. – Outside of its losses, Chambers has outscored its opponents 286-22. Elijah Baskin and King Caldwell each have five sacks for the Cougars’ stifling defense. North Mecklenburg has one on-the-field victory over Chambers in the last 15 years – in 2015. The Vikings got a forfeit victory in the autumn 2021 campaign.

Charlotte Country Day (2-5, 0-1 Big South) at Charlotte Latin (2-5, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Country Day is 2-2 in its last four games, and the losses were to a pair of 7-0 teams, Sun Valley and Providence Day. Senior WR’s Alston Murphy and London Rogers-Hicks give QB Khalel Wright a pair of sure-handed targets. Latin’s defense has been a strong point, and sophomore Banks Cutter leads that unit with nine tackles for loss and three sacks. He is among several strong defensive players who are sophomores.

East Mecklenburg (1-6, 1-2 Southwestern 4A) at No. 10 Independence (5-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. – Independence, headed for an Oct. 27 showdown with rival Butler, is averaging about 46 points a game. A pair of juniors lead the offense, with QB Justin Little throwing for 1,382 yards and RB Jayden Jones running for 838 yards. Little had a 353-yard passing game last week. East Meck will hope to hang on to the ball behind standout RB Marquis Byrd, who is averaging 117 rushing yards a game.

Harding (1-6, 0-4 Queen City 3A-4A) at No. 7 West Charlotte (6-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. – A young and struggling Harding team catches West Charlotte on a bad week. The host Lions are coming off their first loss of the season, 23-7 to Hough, and are aiming to get their 3A playoff-bound team back on track.

Hickory Grove Christian (7-0, 2-0 Piedmont Athletic) at Asheville Christian (2-5, 0-3), 7 p.m. – Hickory Grove runs the ball with abandon, led by Anthony Hawkins (1,165 yards, 16 touchdowns). But the Lions’ defense is even stronger, allowing just 21 points all season. Asheville Christian will test that defense with an explosive passing game, as Javier Rice has thrown for more than 2,500 yards.

Hopewell (3-4, 1-3 Queen City 3A-4A) at West Mecklenburg (2-5, 0-4), 7 p.m. – Only once in the last 10 seasons (in 2019) has Hopewell won as many as four games. Josh Fleurimond (averaging eight tackles a contest) leads the Titan defense. West Meck’s offense has stalled, with the Hawks scoring two touchdowns in their last four games.

No. 5 Hough (6-1, 4-0 Queen City 3A-4A) at Mallard Creek (4-3, 3-1), 7 p.m. – These are two teams that really don’t like giving up points. Hough has allowed 78 this season; Mallard Creek has given up 72. Look for Hough to try and dominate play behind its ground game, which has been improving every week. OL Kiande Marsh had five pancake blocks last week, in the Huskies’ 23-7 victory over West Charlotte. Tyrek Brown and Lawson Collins lead the Mallard Creek defense, each with 50-plus tackles this season. The Mavericks’ offense has picked up recently, and senior WR Benjamin Black has six touchdown catches in the last three games.

Olympic (2-5, 0-2 South Meck 4A) at No. 16 Myers Park (4-3, 2-0), 7 p.m. – It’s a meeting of teams that are headed in opposite directions. Olympic has lost four in a row; Myers Park has won its last four. Mustangs’ QB Wendell Thompson has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards this season.

Orangewood (FL) Christian (3-3) at Covenant Day (3-5), 7 p.m. – First of all, some geography … Orangewood Christian is from Maitland, Fla., a suburb of Orlando. The Rams run the ball about 80 percent of the time, and RB Noah Elias has topped 100 rushing yards in four games. Covenant Day is trying to snap a three-game losing streak and was shut out last week for the first time this season.

Palisades (3-5) at Marvin Ridge (3-4), 7 p.m. – Palisades is coming off arguably the second-year program’s biggest victory a 32-14 victory over neighborhood rival Olympic last Friday. The host Mavericks have lost four in a row, but their opponents over that stretch have a combined record of 22-7. RB Jeremiah Liszewski has rushed for 819 yards this season.

No. 1 Providence Day (7-0, 1-0 Big South) at Charlotte Christian (5-2, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Providence Day’s last loss came a year ago this weekend, by a 38-37 score to Charlotte Christian. The Chargers later trounced the Knights 55-13 in the state title game, and they have been on a roll this season. We frequently focus on Providence Day’s offense, but the defense also is tough. Freshman DL Griff Galloway had 10 tackles, two sacks and a quarterback hurry last week. Charlotte Christian junior QB Owen Farrell had a big game last week, throwing for 244 yards against Christ School.

Rocky River (2-5, 1-2 Southwestern 4A) at Providence (2-5, 0-3), 7 p.m. – The visiting Ravens are trying to bounce back after lopsided losses to Butler and Charlotte Catholic. RB Jaylen Byrd leads the team in rushing and receiving yardage. The difference-maker in this game could be the Providence offensive line, which has been consistent in giving sophomore QB Jackson Debe protection.

South Mecklenburg (3-4, 3-0 South Meck 4A) at Ardrey Kell (4-3, 1-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Sabres were outscored 171-23 in their first four games. In the last three contests, they’ve outscored the opposition 116-39. But Ardrey Kell is the toughest team they’ve faced since turning things around. QB Gavin Adams and WR Ben Kirsch, a pair of juniors, have connected on 35 receptions this season for 500-plus yards.

Union Academy (1-6) at Lake Norman Charter (4-3), 7 p.m. – Michael Hughes, with five tackles for loss and five sacks, leads the Union Academy defense against the host Knights’ offense, featuring RB Devin Ward, who has a pair of 100-yard rushing games this season.

Winston-Salem Prep (1-6, 0-4 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Christ the King (3-4, 1-3), 7 p.m. – Christ the King has lost three in a row and been held to a touchdown or less in two of those games. Junior RB J.P. Zimmerman could be a key player, as he has rushed for about 500 yards this season and faces a Winston-Salem Prep defense that has allowed an average of 50.5 points in its last four games.

Cabarrus Games of Week

No. 12 Lake Norman (7-0, 3-0 Greater Metro 4 4A) at Cox Mill (3-4, 2-1), 7 p.m. – The two-pronged running attack of senior Trae Sechrest and sophomore Mozes Morris makes the visiting Wildcats a tough team to stop. Cox Mill has won two in a row, including an impressive victory over A.L. Brown, in which QB D’Omarion Brown threw for three touchdowns.

No. 13 Northwest Cabarrus (7-0, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A) at Concord (5-2, 3-2), 7 p.m. – The visiting Trojans’ defense might be the area’s best, holding foes to an average of 4.0 points a game. The defense has 92 tackles for loss and 31 sacks, with Jackson Forrest accounting for 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Concord will hope RB Keyon Phillips and the offensive line can allow the Spiders to move the ball.

Gaston Game of Week

East Gaston (7-0, 3-0 Southern Piedmont 1A-2A) at Burns (5-2, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. – With Burns and Shelby on the schedule the next two weeks, life is about to get interesting for East Gaston. QB Trenton Sherrill (1,234 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, just one interception) leads the Warrior offense. Burns QB Ben Mauney (also 1,234 yards) and RB Jeremiah Norris (787 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns) pace a Bulldog attack that also puts a lot of points on the scoreboasrd. In theory, this will be a high-scoring game.

Iredell Game of Week

Hickory (7-0, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) at West Iredell (5-2, 2-2), 6:30 p.m. – After a 5-0 start, the best in recent history at West Iredell, the Warriors have lost to conference powers East Lincoln and Statesville. RB C.J. Ferguson is averaging 140 rushing yards per game. Hickory is led by junior QB Brady Stober, who has thrown for 1,142 yards and 16 touchdowns with no interceptions. The Red Tornadoes are averaging about 45 points a game.

Union Games of Week

Cuthbertson (6-2, 1-1 Southern Carolina 4A) at Porter Ridge (5-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. – Duke Howell had the reputation of being an offensive-minded coach, but his Cuthbertson defense has been stout this season, allowing an average of 10 points a game. Porter Ridge counters with a punishing ground game led by QB Jared Lockhart, a two-way threat who has run for six touchdowns.

No. 9 Monroe (6-1, 2-0 Rocky River 2A-3A) at Anson County (4-3, 2-0), 7 p.m. – A victory here will leave Monroe alone atop the conference, and the Redhawks continue to look like a 2A state title contender. Monroe had seven sacks last week, three of them by Jamari Clark, who also had six solo tackles. Anson has won four in a row, and the Bearcats can move the ball behind RB Jazear Griffin (108.6 rushing yards per game).

No. 15 Sun Valley (7-0, 1-0 Southern Carolina 4A) at No. 3 Weddington (6-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. – Sun Valley has been a surprise success story this season, able to win by scoring (a 49-0 rout of Alexander Central) or with defense (a 7-0 win at Cuthbertson). But this is by far the Spartans’ toughest test. Weddington QB Tyler Budge passed for 171 yards and ran for 44 more last week against a tough Porter Ridge defense. Sun Valley head coach Ryan Smith is a former assistant at Weddington, incidentally.

Upstate S.C. Games of Week

No. 4 Northwestern (6-1, 2-0 Region 3 4A) at York (6-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. – Northwestern comes to York on a roll, winning six in a row and averaging 52 points a game. The Trojans have a strong passing attack, but RB Turbo Richard ran for 138 yards last week. York can score plenty of points, behind QB Jayden Davis, who rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns and passed for another score last week in a 39-20 victory over Catawba Ridge.

No. 14 South Pointe (5-2, 2-0 Region 3 4A) at Indian Land (4-3, 0-2), 7:30 p.m. – South Pointe is coming off a surprisingly close 29-26 triumph last week over winless Lancaster. RB’s Mason Picket-Hicks and Aidan Turner have combined for more than 1,200 rushing yards. If the Stallions are off their game again this week, Indian Land can take advantage. The Warriors have fared well in close games and actually outscored Northwestern in the second half last week.

The Picks

This week’s schedule

(kickoffs at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

THURSDAY

Big South 3A

Ashbrook (3-4, 3-1) at South Point (3-4, 1-3)

Forestview (1-6, 0-4) at Crest (7-0, 4-0)

North Gaston (1-6, 1-3) at Hunter Huss (4-3, 3-1)

Stuart Cramer (0-7, 0-4) at Kings Mountain (7-0, 4-0)

FRIDAY

Queen City 3A-4A

Chambers (5-2, 3-1) at North Mecklenburg (3-4, 2-2)

Harding (1-6, 0-4) at West Charlotte (6-1, 3-1)

Hopewell (3-4, 1-3) at West Mecklenburg (2-5, 0-4)

Hough (6-1, 4-0) at Mallard Creek (4-3, 3-1)

South Meck 4A

Olympic (2-5, 0-2) at Myers Park (4-3, 2-0)

South Mecklenburg (3-4, 3-0) at Ardrey Kell (4-3, 1-1)

Southwestern 4A

Butler (7-1, 4-0) at Charlotte Catholic (6-2, 3-1)

East Mecklenburg (1-6, 1-2) at Independence (5-2, 3-0)Rocky River (2-5, 1-2) at Providence (2-5, 0-3)

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day (2-5, 0-1) at Charlotte Latin (2-5, 0-0)

Providence Day (7-0, 1-0) at Charlotte Christian (5-2, 0-0)

Greater Metro 4 4A

Lake Norman (7-0, 3-0) at Cox Mill (3-4, 2-1)

Mooresville (7-0, 3-0) at West Cabarrus (1-7, 1-3)

South Iredell (2-5, 0-3) at A.L. Brown (3-4, 1-3)

Southern Carolina 4A

Cuthbertson (6-2, 1-1) at Porter Ridge (5-2, 1-1)

Sun Valley (7-0, 1-0) at Weddington (6-1, 1-0)

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus (2-5, 1-3) at West Rowan (2-5, 2-2), 7:30

Concord (5-2, 3-2) at Northwest Cabarrus (7-0, 4-0)

East Rowan (0-7, 0-4) at Jesse Carson (2-5, 1-3)

South Rowan (2-5, 1-3) at Jay M. Robinson (7-0, 5-0)

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory (7-0, 4-0) at West Iredell 95-2, 2-2), 6:30

North Lincoln (4-3, 2-2) at Fred T. Foard (0-7, 0-4), 7:30

Statesville (5-2, 4-0) at North Iredell (3-4, 2-2), 6:30

St. Stephens (0-7, 0-4) at East Lincoln (5-2, 2-2), 7:30

Rocky River 2A-3A

Monroe (6-1, 2-0) at Anson County (4-3, 2-0)

Piedmont (1-6, 0-2) at Forest Hills (6-1, 1-1)

West Stanly (4-3, 1-1) at Parkwood (1-6, 0-2)

Piedmont Athletic (NCISAA)

Hickory Grove Christian (7-0, 2-0) at Asheville Christian (2-5, 0-3)

Asheville School (3-5, 2-0) at High Point Christian (7-0, 2-0)

Western Athletic (NCISAA)

Metrolina Christian (6-2, 0-1) at Cannon School (4-3, 0-0)

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke (2-5, 0-4) at Lincolnton (3-4, 3-1), 7:30

Maiden (5-2, 3-1) at Bunker Hill (7-0, 4-0), 7:30

Newton-Conover (3-4, 2-2) at Bandys (4-3, 1-3), 7:30

West Caldwell (0-7, 0-4) at West Lincoln (6-1, 3-1), 7:30

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Bishop McGuinness (3-4, 2-2) at Mountain Island Charter (5-2, 2-2)

Carver (1-6, 1-3) at Pine Lake Prep (6-1, 4-0)

Winston-Salem Prep (1-6, 0-4) at Christ the King (3-4, 1-3)

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Bessemer City (4-4, 2-2) at Shelby (4-3, 3-0), 7:30

East Gaston (7-0, 3-0) at Burns (5-2, 3-0), 7:30

Thomas Jefferson Academy (1-7, 0-4) at Cherryville (1-6, 1-2), 7:30

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Mount Pleasant (5-2, 2-0) at Albemarle (2-5, 0-1), 7:30

North Stanly (5-2, 1-0) at South Stanly (4-3, 1-1), 7:30

Nonconference

Orangewood (FL) Christian (3-3) at Covenant Day (3-5)

Palisades (3-5) at Marvin Ridge (3-4)

Union Academy (1-6) at Lake Norman Charter (4-3)

S.C. Region 3 5A

Blythewood (3-4, 1-1) at Clover (4-3, 2-0), 7:30

Fort Mill (2-5, 0-2) at Spring Valley (0-6, 0-2), 7:30

Nation Ford (3-4, 1-1) at Rock Hill (4-3, 2-0), 7:30

S.C. Region 3 4A

Catawba Ridge (1-6, 0-2) at Lancaster (0-7, 0-2), 7:30

Northwestern (6-1, 2-0) at York (6-1, 2-0), 7:30

South Pointe (5-2, 2-0) at Indian Land (4-3, 0-2), 7:30

S.C. Region 4 3A

Clinton (5-2, 1-0) at Woodruff (3-5, 1-1), 7:30

Emerald (0-7, 0-1) at Chester (7-1, 2-0), 7:30

S.C. Region 5 2A

Buford (2-5, 0-2) at Chesterfield (1-6, 0-2), 7:30

Central Pageland (2-5, 1-1) at Andrew Jackson (4-3, 2-0), 7:30

North Central (3-4, 2-0) at Cheraw (2-5, 1-1), 7:30

S.C. Region 3 1A

McBee (4-3, 1-0) at C.A. Johnson (4-3, 1-1), 7:30

Lewisville (6-1, 1-0) at Great Falls (2-6, 0-2), 7:30

SATURDAY

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions (3-5) at Greenville (SC) Hurricanes (3-3), 5

Open week: Berry Academy, Community School of Davidson, Corvian Community, Garinger, Hickory Ridge, Highland Tech, SouthLake Christian