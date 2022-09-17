High school football game scores from Friday’s Week 3 schedule from Wichita area

Friday Night Lights are back and the Kansas high school football season is underway, as Varsity Kansas has you covered for updated game scores and standings from all around the Wichita area.

Below is a list of scores from the Week 3 schedule for games on Friday, Sept. 16.

Kansas high school football Week 3 scores (September 16)

City League scores

6A No. 4 Derby (1-1) at 5A No. 3 Bishop Carroll (1-1)

5A No. 6 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (1-1, 1-1) at 6A No. 5 Northwest (1-1, 1-1)

6A No. 10 East (1-1, 1-0) at Southeast (1-1, 1-1)

North (0-2, 0-1) at Heights (0-2, 0-1)

Garden City (2-0) vs. West (1-1) at Friends

South (0-2) at Dodge City (2-2)

AV-CTL Div. I scores

Newton (0-2, 0-1) at 5A No. 2 Maize (2-0, 0-0)

5A No. 4 Maize South (2-0, 1-0) at 5A No. 7 Hutchinson (2-0, 1-0)

Salina South (0-2, 0-1) at Campus (0-2, 0-1)

AV-CTL Div. II scores

4A No. 7 Andover Central (1-1, 0-0) at Arkansas City (1-1, 0-1)

Valley Center (1-1, 0-1) at 5A No. 9 Goddard Eisenhower (1-1, 1-0)

Goddard (2-0, 1-0) at Andover (1-1, 1-0)

AV-CTL Div. III scores

4A No. 4 McPherson (2-0) at Junction City (1-1)

4A No. 9 Circle (2-0, 1-0) at Winfield (0-2, 0-0)

Mulvane (0-2, 0-0) at Augusta (0-2, 0-1)

Buhler (0-2) at Great Bend (0-2)

AV-CTL Div. IV scores

El Dorado (0-2, 0-2) at 3A No. 1 Andale (2-0, 2-0)

3A No. 3 Collegiate (2-0, 2-0) at Wellington (1-1, 1-1)

Clearwater (1-1, 1-1) at Rose Hill (0-2, 0-2)

Central Plains League

Trinity Academy (0-2, 0-1) at 2A No. 4 Kingman (2-0, 2-0)

Chaparral (2-0, 2-0) at Conway Springs (0-2, 0-2)

Douglass (2-0, 1-0) at Cheney (1-1, 1-1)

Medicine Lodge (1-1, 1-1) at Garden Plain (1-1, 1-1)

Pleasanton (2-0) vs. Belle Plaine (0-2) at Butler CC

Central Kansas League

3A No. 8 Pratt (2-0, 2-0) at Halstead (1-1, 1-1)

Haven (1-1, 1-1) at Nickerson (1-1, 1-1)

Hesston (1-1, 1-1) at Hillsboro (1-1, 1-1)

Hoisington (1-1, 1-1) at Lyons (0-2, 0-2)

Larned (1-1, 1-1) at Smoky Valley (1-1, 1-1)

Heart of America League

1A No. 1 Inman (2-0, 2-0) at Remington (0-2, 0-2)

1A No. 7 Hutchinson Trinity (2-0, 2-0) at Marion (1-1, 1-1)

Sterling (1-1, 1-1) at Sedgwick (0-2, 0-2)

Other area games

Cherryvale (1-1) at Bluestem (0-2)

8-man games

Div. I No. 2 Little River 46, Ell-Saline 14 (Thursday)

DIv. II No. 2 Canton-Galva (2-0) at Solomon (2-0)

Sedan (1-1) at Div. I No. 5 South Sumner County (2-0)

Fairfield (0-2) at Div. II No. 6 South Barber (2-0)

Div. II No. 8 Stafford (2-0) at Hutchinson Central Christian (0-2)

Burden-Central (2-0) at Div. I No. 10 West Elk (2-0)

Flinthills (0-2) at Udall (0-2)

Goessel (1-1) at Chase County (2-0)

Marmaton Valley (1-1) at Sunrise Christian (1-2)

Oxford (1-1) at Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-2)

Pratt Skyline (0-2) at Argonia-Attica (2-0)

Pretty Prairie (1-1) at Norwich (0-2)

Wichita Independent (2-0) at Moundridge (1-1)

6-man games

No. 10 Burrton (2-0) at Natoma (0-2)

Chase (0-1) at No. 1 Cunningham (2-0)

High school football league standings

City League standings





City League Div. Ovr. 1 Carroll 2-0 2-0 2 East 1-0 1-1 2 West 1-0 1-1 4 Kapaun 1-1 1-1 4 Northwest 1-1 1-1 4 Southeast 1-1 1-1 7 Heights 0-1 0-2 7 North 0-1 0-2 9 South 0-2 0-2

AV-CTL Div. I standings





AV-CTL Div. I Div. Ovr. 1 Derby 1-0 1-1 1 Hutchinson 1-0 2-0 1 Maize South 1-0 2-0 4 Maize 0-0 2-0 5 Campus 0-1 0-2 5 Newton 0-1 0-2 5 Salina South 0-1 0-2

AV-CTL Div. II standings





AV-CTL Div. II Div. Ovr. 1 Andover 1-0 1-1 1 Eisenhower 1-0 1-1 1 Goddard 1-0 2-0 4 Andover Central 0-0 1-1 5 Arkansas City 0-1 1-1 5 Salina Central 0-1 1-1 5 Valley Center 0-1 1-1

AV-CTL Div. III standings





AV-CTL Div. III Div. Ovr. 1 Circle 1-0 2-0 1 McPherson 1-0 2-0 3 Mulvane 0-0 0-2 3 Winfield 0-0 0-2 5 Augusta 0-1 0-2 5 Buhler 0-1 0-2

AV-CTL Div. IV standings





AV-CTL Div. IV Div. Ovr. 1 Andale 2-0 2-0 1 Collegiate 2-0 2-0 3 Wellington 1-1 1-1 4 Clearwater 1-1 1-1 5 El Dorado 0-2 0-2 5 Rose Hill 0-2 0-2

Central Plains League standings





Central Plains Div. Ovr. 1 Chaparral 2-0 2-0 1 Kingman 2-0 2-0 3 Douglass 1-0 2-0 4 Cheney 1-1 1-1 4 Garden Plain 1-1 1-1 4 Medicine Lodge 1-1 1-1 7 Trinity 0-1 0-2 8 Belle Plaine 0-2 0-2 8 Conway Springs 0-2 0-2

Central Kansas League standings





Central Kansas Div. Ovr. 1 Pratt 2-0 2-0 2 Halstead 1-1 1-1 2 Haven 1-1 1-1 2 Hesston 1-1 1-1 2 Hillsboro 1-1 1-1 2 Hoisington 1-1 1-1 2 Larned 1-1 1-1 2 Nickerson 1-1 1-1 2 Smoky Valley 1-1 1-1 10 Lyons 0-2 0-2

Heart of America standings