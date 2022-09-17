High school football game scores from Friday’s Week 3 schedule from Wichita area
Friday Night Lights are back and the Kansas high school football season is underway, as Varsity Kansas has you covered for updated game scores and standings from all around the Wichita area.
Below is a list of scores from the Week 3 schedule for games on Friday, Sept. 16.
Kansas high school football Week 3 scores (September 16)
City League scores
6A No. 4 Derby (1-1) at 5A No. 3 Bishop Carroll (1-1)
5A No. 6 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (1-1, 1-1) at 6A No. 5 Northwest (1-1, 1-1)
6A No. 10 East (1-1, 1-0) at Southeast (1-1, 1-1)
North (0-2, 0-1) at Heights (0-2, 0-1)
Garden City (2-0) vs. West (1-1) at Friends
South (0-2) at Dodge City (2-2)
AV-CTL Div. I scores
Newton (0-2, 0-1) at 5A No. 2 Maize (2-0, 0-0)
5A No. 4 Maize South (2-0, 1-0) at 5A No. 7 Hutchinson (2-0, 1-0)
Salina South (0-2, 0-1) at Campus (0-2, 0-1)
AV-CTL Div. II scores
4A No. 7 Andover Central (1-1, 0-0) at Arkansas City (1-1, 0-1)
Valley Center (1-1, 0-1) at 5A No. 9 Goddard Eisenhower (1-1, 1-0)
Goddard (2-0, 1-0) at Andover (1-1, 1-0)
AV-CTL Div. III scores
4A No. 4 McPherson (2-0) at Junction City (1-1)
4A No. 9 Circle (2-0, 1-0) at Winfield (0-2, 0-0)
Mulvane (0-2, 0-0) at Augusta (0-2, 0-1)
Buhler (0-2) at Great Bend (0-2)
AV-CTL Div. IV scores
El Dorado (0-2, 0-2) at 3A No. 1 Andale (2-0, 2-0)
3A No. 3 Collegiate (2-0, 2-0) at Wellington (1-1, 1-1)
Clearwater (1-1, 1-1) at Rose Hill (0-2, 0-2)
Central Plains League
Trinity Academy (0-2, 0-1) at 2A No. 4 Kingman (2-0, 2-0)
Chaparral (2-0, 2-0) at Conway Springs (0-2, 0-2)
Douglass (2-0, 1-0) at Cheney (1-1, 1-1)
Medicine Lodge (1-1, 1-1) at Garden Plain (1-1, 1-1)
Pleasanton (2-0) vs. Belle Plaine (0-2) at Butler CC
Central Kansas League
3A No. 8 Pratt (2-0, 2-0) at Halstead (1-1, 1-1)
Haven (1-1, 1-1) at Nickerson (1-1, 1-1)
Hesston (1-1, 1-1) at Hillsboro (1-1, 1-1)
Hoisington (1-1, 1-1) at Lyons (0-2, 0-2)
Larned (1-1, 1-1) at Smoky Valley (1-1, 1-1)
Heart of America League
1A No. 1 Inman (2-0, 2-0) at Remington (0-2, 0-2)
1A No. 7 Hutchinson Trinity (2-0, 2-0) at Marion (1-1, 1-1)
Sterling (1-1, 1-1) at Sedgwick (0-2, 0-2)
Other area games
Cherryvale (1-1) at Bluestem (0-2)
8-man games
Div. I No. 2 Little River 46, Ell-Saline 14 (Thursday)
DIv. II No. 2 Canton-Galva (2-0) at Solomon (2-0)
Sedan (1-1) at Div. I No. 5 South Sumner County (2-0)
Fairfield (0-2) at Div. II No. 6 South Barber (2-0)
Div. II No. 8 Stafford (2-0) at Hutchinson Central Christian (0-2)
Burden-Central (2-0) at Div. I No. 10 West Elk (2-0)
Flinthills (0-2) at Udall (0-2)
Goessel (1-1) at Chase County (2-0)
Marmaton Valley (1-1) at Sunrise Christian (1-2)
Oxford (1-1) at Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-2)
Pratt Skyline (0-2) at Argonia-Attica (2-0)
Pretty Prairie (1-1) at Norwich (0-2)
Wichita Independent (2-0) at Moundridge (1-1)
6-man games
No. 10 Burrton (2-0) at Natoma (0-2)
Chase (0-1) at No. 1 Cunningham (2-0)
High school football league standings
City League standings
City League
Div.
Ovr.
1
Carroll
2-0
2-0
2
East
1-0
1-1
2
West
1-0
1-1
4
Kapaun
1-1
1-1
4
Northwest
1-1
1-1
4
Southeast
1-1
1-1
7
Heights
0-1
0-2
7
North
0-1
0-2
9
South
0-2
0-2
AV-CTL Div. I standings
AV-CTL Div. I
Div.
Ovr.
1
Derby
1-0
1-1
1
Hutchinson
1-0
2-0
1
Maize South
1-0
2-0
4
Maize
0-0
2-0
5
Campus
0-1
0-2
5
Newton
0-1
0-2
5
Salina South
0-1
0-2
AV-CTL Div. II standings
AV-CTL Div. II
Div.
Ovr.
1
Andover
1-0
1-1
1
Eisenhower
1-0
1-1
1
Goddard
1-0
2-0
4
Andover Central
0-0
1-1
5
Arkansas City
0-1
1-1
5
Salina Central
0-1
1-1
5
Valley Center
0-1
1-1
AV-CTL Div. III standings
AV-CTL Div. III
Div.
Ovr.
1
Circle
1-0
2-0
1
McPherson
1-0
2-0
3
Mulvane
0-0
0-2
3
Winfield
0-0
0-2
5
Augusta
0-1
0-2
5
Buhler
0-1
0-2
AV-CTL Div. IV standings
AV-CTL Div. IV
Div.
Ovr.
1
Andale
2-0
2-0
1
Collegiate
2-0
2-0
3
Wellington
1-1
1-1
4
Clearwater
1-1
1-1
5
El Dorado
0-2
0-2
5
Rose Hill
0-2
0-2
Central Plains League standings
Central Plains
Div.
Ovr.
1
Chaparral
2-0
2-0
1
Kingman
2-0
2-0
3
Douglass
1-0
2-0
4
Cheney
1-1
1-1
4
Garden Plain
1-1
1-1
4
Medicine Lodge
1-1
1-1
7
Trinity
0-1
0-2
8
Belle Plaine
0-2
0-2
8
Conway Springs
0-2
0-2
Central Kansas League standings
Central Kansas
Div.
Ovr.
1
Pratt
2-0
2-0
2
Halstead
1-1
1-1
2
Haven
1-1
1-1
2
Hesston
1-1
1-1
2
Hillsboro
1-1
1-1
2
Hoisington
1-1
1-1
2
Larned
1-1
1-1
2
Nickerson
1-1
1-1
2
Smoky Valley
1-1
1-1
10
Lyons
0-2
0-2
Heart of America standings
Heart of America
Div.
Ovr.
1
Hutch Trinity
2-0
2-0
1
Inman
2-0
2-0
3
Sterling
1-1
1-1
4
Marion
1-1
1-1
5
Remington
0-2
0-2
5
Sedgwick
0-2
0-2