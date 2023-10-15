High school football: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 teams through Week 9 (Oct. 15)

Dave Cantrall
·6 min read

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Frederick Douglass (4-3)

92.8

t2

2. Corbin (8-0)

92.4

t2

2. Trinity (6-3)

92.4

1

4. Male (7-1)

91.9

4

5. Boyle County (8-0)

90.6

5

6. Highlands (8-1)

88.9

7

7. Christian Academy-Louisville (7-1)

88.7

6

8. Scott County (8-1)

88.2

10

9. St. Xavier (5-3)

88.1

11

10. Manual (7-1)

87.3

8

11. Bryan Station (5-3)

86.4

9

12. Ballard (5-3)

85.9

13

13. Covington Catholic (8-0)

85.6

12

14. Paducah Tilghman (8-0)

85.3

19

14. Bowling Green (6-2)

85.3

15

16. Franklin County (8-0)

84.4

17

16. Lexington Catholic (4-4)

84.4

18

18. South Warren (6-2)

83.8

16

19. Beechwood (8-1)

83.7

20

20. Mayfield (6-1)

83.3

21

21. Owensboro Catholic (8-0)

82.7

14

21. Lexington Christian (7-1)

82.7

18

23. Central (3-5)

82.4

t23

24. Cooper (7-2)

82.0

t23

25. Owensboro (5-3)

81.7

NR

Frederick Douglass wide receiver Aveion Chenault, center, catches a pass against Bryan Station on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Frederick Douglass wide receiver Aveion Chenault, center, catches a pass against Bryan Station on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Ratings by class

CLASS A

Rating

1. Pikeville

81.1

2. Raceland

78.7

3. Campbellsville

64.5

4. Kentucky Country Day

56.1

5. Paris

55.8

6. Newport Central Catholic

55.1

7. Sayre

49.4

8. Bethlehem

48.5

9. Middlesboro

45.8

10. Louisville Holy Cross

41.2

11. Newport

39.8

12. Hazard

38.0

13. Williamsburg

36.1

14. Paintsville

32.9

15. Bishop Brossart

27.7

16. Ludlow

27.1

17. Covington Holy Cross

20.3

18. Eminence

20.0

19. Frankfort

19.9

20. Harlan

18.9

21. Nicholas County

18.5

22. Russellville

18.0

23. Dayton

16.4

24. Caverna

16.3

25. Pineville

12.0

26. Fairview

3.8

27. Lynn Camp

1.2

28. Fulton County

1.1

29. Ballard Memorial

0.1

29. Bellevue

0.1

29. Berea

0.1

29. Jenkins

0.1

29. Phelps

0.1

29. Trimble County

0.1





CLASS 2A



1. Beechwood

83.7

2. Mayfield

83.3

3. Owensboro Catholic

82.7

3. Lexington Christian

82.7

5. Somerset

56.9

6. Green County

54.5

7. Shelby Valley

54.3

8. Breathitt County

50.4

9. Murray

50.3

10. Crittenden County

46.1

11. Martin County

38.8

12. Washington County

37.1

13. Metcalfe County

37.0

14. Danville

36.3

15. Carroll County

34.3

16. Betsy Layne

32.8

17. Monroe County

32.3

18. Leslie County

31.3

19. Bracken County

30.9

20. Walton-Verona

30.3

21. Caldwell County

29.7

22. Todd Central

23.5

23. Fort Campbell

22.5

24. Floyd Central

21.2

25. Pike Central

21.1

26. Prestonsburg

20.8

27. East Ridge

14.9

28. W.E.B. DuBois

14.5

29. Gallatin County

14.2

30. Owen County

14.0

31. Morgan County

13.2

32. Edmonson County

11.4

33. Clinton County

9.6

34. Shawnee

7.9

35. Knott Central

1.8

36. Fort Knox

0.8





CLASS 3A



1. Christian Academy-Louisville

88.7

2. Lexington Catholic

84.4

3. Central

82.4

4. Union County

68.7

5. Belfry

67.8

6. Bell County

67.0

7. Mercer County

67.0

8. Lloyd

66.1

9. Hart County

62.0

10. Glasgow

61.9

11. Franklin-Simpson

61.0

12. Lawrence County

55.1

13. Rockcastle County

54.8

14. Elizabethtown

52.5

15. East Carter

49.1

16. Fleming County

46.9

17. Russell

46.8

18. Adair County

46.7

19. Clay County

45.8

20. McLean County

44.0

21. Casey County

42.8

22. Hancock County

41.5

23. Knox Central

40.6

24. Hopkins Central

37.2

25. LaRue County

36.5

26. Webster County

35.2

27. Garrard County

34.2

28. Estill County

31.3

29. Trigg County

28.0

30. West Carter

25.1

31. Butler County

23.0

32. Bourbon County

22.4

33. Marion County

21.5

34. Magoffin County

21.4

35. Jackson County

18.9

36. Lewis County

15.0

37. Powell County

12.9

38. McCreary Central

12.1

39. Bath County

1.4

40. Pendleton County

1.3





CLASS 4A



1. Corbin

92.4

2. Boyle County

90.6

3. Covington Catholic

85.6

4. Paducah Tilghman

85.3

5. Franklin County

84.4

6. Ashland Blazer

81.5

7. Johnson Central

75.1

8. Taylor County

67.6

9. Bardstown

66.0

10. Logan County

64.5

11. Letcher Central

62.0

12. Warren East

61.8

13. Mason County

58.2

14. Whitley County

57.9

15. Boyd County

56.2

16. Henry County

56.0

17. Hopkinsville

54.6

18. Spencer County

54.3

19. Lincoln County

51.9

20. Shelby County

51.5

21. North Oldham

51.3

22. Perry Central

50.5

23. Wayne County

49.5

24. Greenup County

48.7

25. Allen County

46.2

26. DeSales

43.8

27. Nelson County

43.1

28. John Hardin

39.1

29. Rowan County

32.8

30. Harrison County

32.2

31. Jeffersontown

28.3

32. Western Hills

27.6

33. Russell County

27.5

34. Calloway County

25.3

35. Western

23.1

36. Grant County

22.4

37. Holmes

16.9

38. Doss

15.7

39. Breckinridge County

10.2

40. Waggener

6.4

41. Thomas Nelson

4.5

42. Valley

1.7





CLASS 5A



1. Highlands

88.9

2. Scott County

88.2

3. Bowling Green

85.3

4. South Warren

83.8

5. Cooper

82.0

6. Owensboro

81.7

7. Southwestern

81.3

8. Woodford County

80.5

9. Dixie Heights

75.8

10. Greenwood

72.9

10. South Oldham

72.9

12. Pulaski County

69.3

13. North Laurel

67.8

14. Collins

63.9

15. Graves County

62.2

16. Madisonville

60.7

17. Fairdale

60.6

18. Conner

56.9

19. Madison Southern

55.1

20. Atherton

52.5

21. Butler

47.5

22. Grayson County

45.9

23. West Jessamine

42.1

24. Apollo

41.3

25. Seneca

40.4

26. Montgomery County

40.2

27. Boone County

37.4

28. Harlan County

34.0

29. North Bullitt

32.1

30. Scott High

30.8

31. Moore

30.1

32. East Jessamine

28.8

33. South Laurel

27.7

34. Bullitt Central

25.0

35. Marshall County

24.5

36. Anderson County

21.3

37. Ohio County

14.7

38. Muhlenberg County

11.8

39. Iroquois

2.5





CLASS 6A



1. Frederick Douglass

92.8

2. Trinity

92.4

3. Male

91.9

4. St. Xavier

88.1

5. Manual

87.3

6. Bryan Station

86.4

7. Ballard

85.9

8. Bullitt East

80.4

9. Simon Kenton

80.1

10. Ryle

78.9

11. Pleasure Ridge Park

77.3

12. Henderson County

77.1

13. Central Hardin

74.7

14. Meade County

73.0

15. George Rogers Clark

69.4

16. North Hardin

69.3

17. Madison Central

67.3

18. Great Crossing

66.6

19. Tates Creek

65.5

20. Campbell County

64.9

21. Fern Creek

63.4

22. McCracken County

57.6

23. Daviess County

55.0

24. Eastern

51.2

25. Barren County

50.3

25. Paul Laurence Dunbar

50.3

27. Oldham County

49.8

28. Christian County

46.0

29. Southern

36.8

30. Warren Central

33.0

31. Henry Clay

32.6

32. Lafayette

31.6

‘He’s unbelievable.’ Big-play Derion Talbert helps Douglass break Bryan Station.

Scott County blows out Woodford County for first district football title in six years

Highlights: Lexington Catholic demolishes Lloyd Memorial; West Jessamine edges rival East

‘Everything we had, we needed it all.’ Lafayette wins 11th Region boys soccer title.

Madison Central shuts down No. 1 LexCath for first girls soccer region title since 2004

Paul Laurence Dunbar enters volleyball postseason as top Dogs, ‘but you never know’