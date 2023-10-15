High school football: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 teams through Week 9 (Oct. 15)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Frederick Douglass (4-3)
92.8
t2
2. Corbin (8-0)
92.4
t2
2. Trinity (6-3)
92.4
1
4. Male (7-1)
91.9
4
5. Boyle County (8-0)
90.6
5
6. Highlands (8-1)
88.9
7
7. Christian Academy-Louisville (7-1)
88.7
6
8. Scott County (8-1)
88.2
10
9. St. Xavier (5-3)
88.1
11
10. Manual (7-1)
87.3
8
11. Bryan Station (5-3)
86.4
9
12. Ballard (5-3)
85.9
13
13. Covington Catholic (8-0)
85.6
12
14. Paducah Tilghman (8-0)
85.3
19
14. Bowling Green (6-2)
85.3
15
16. Franklin County (8-0)
84.4
17
16. Lexington Catholic (4-4)
84.4
18
18. South Warren (6-2)
83.8
16
19. Beechwood (8-1)
83.7
20
20. Mayfield (6-1)
83.3
21
21. Owensboro Catholic (8-0)
82.7
14
21. Lexington Christian (7-1)
82.7
18
23. Central (3-5)
82.4
t23
24. Cooper (7-2)
82.0
t23
25. Owensboro (5-3)
81.7
NR
Ratings by class
CLASS A
Rating
1. Pikeville
81.1
2. Raceland
78.7
64.5
4. Kentucky Country Day
56.1
5. Paris
55.8
6. Newport Central Catholic
55.1
7. Sayre
49.4
8. Bethlehem
48.5
9. Middlesboro
45.8
10. Louisville Holy Cross
41.2
11. Newport
39.8
12. Hazard
38.0
13. Williamsburg
36.1
14. Paintsville
32.9
15. Bishop Brossart
27.7
16. Ludlow
27.1
17. Covington Holy Cross
20.3
18. Eminence
20.0
19. Frankfort
19.9
20. Harlan
18.9
21. Nicholas County
18.5
22. Russellville
18.0
23. Dayton
16.4
24. Caverna
16.3
25. Pineville
12.0
26. Fairview
3.8
27. Lynn Camp
1.2
28. Fulton County
1.1
29. Ballard Memorial
0.1
29. Bellevue
0.1
29. Berea
0.1
29. Jenkins
0.1
29. Phelps
0.1
29. Trimble County
0.1
CLASS 2A
1. Beechwood
83.7
2. Mayfield
83.3
3. Owensboro Catholic
82.7
3. Lexington Christian
82.7
5. Somerset
56.9
6. Green County
54.5
7. Shelby Valley
54.3
8. Breathitt County
50.4
9. Murray
50.3
10. Crittenden County
46.1
11. Martin County
38.8
12. Washington County
37.1
13. Metcalfe County
37.0
14. Danville
36.3
15. Carroll County
34.3
16. Betsy Layne
32.8
17. Monroe County
32.3
18. Leslie County
31.3
19. Bracken County
30.9
20. Walton-Verona
30.3
21. Caldwell County
29.7
22. Todd Central
23.5
23. Fort Campbell
22.5
24. Floyd Central
21.2
25. Pike Central
21.1
26. Prestonsburg
20.8
27. East Ridge
14.9
28. W.E.B. DuBois
14.5
29. Gallatin County
14.2
30. Owen County
14.0
31. Morgan County
13.2
32. Edmonson County
11.4
33. Clinton County
9.6
34. Shawnee
7.9
35. Knott Central
1.8
36. Fort Knox
0.8
CLASS 3A
1. Christian Academy-Louisville
88.7
2. Lexington Catholic
84.4
3. Central
82.4
4. Union County
68.7
5. Belfry
67.8
6. Bell County
67.0
7. Mercer County
67.0
8. Lloyd
66.1
9. Hart County
62.0
10. Glasgow
61.9
11. Franklin-Simpson
61.0
12. Lawrence County
55.1
13. Rockcastle County
54.8
14. Elizabethtown
52.5
15. East Carter
49.1
16. Fleming County
46.9
17. Russell
46.8
18. Adair County
46.7
19. Clay County
45.8
20. McLean County
44.0
21. Casey County
42.8
22. Hancock County
41.5
23. Knox Central
40.6
24. Hopkins Central
37.2
25. LaRue County
36.5
26. Webster County
35.2
27. Garrard County
34.2
28. Estill County
31.3
29. Trigg County
28.0
30. West Carter
25.1
31. Butler County
23.0
32. Bourbon County
22.4
33. Marion County
21.5
34. Magoffin County
21.4
35. Jackson County
18.9
36. Lewis County
15.0
37. Powell County
12.9
38. McCreary Central
12.1
39. Bath County
1.4
40. Pendleton County
1.3
CLASS 4A
1. Corbin
92.4
2. Boyle County
90.6
3. Covington Catholic
85.6
4. Paducah Tilghman
85.3
5. Franklin County
84.4
6. Ashland Blazer
81.5
7. Johnson Central
75.1
8. Taylor County
67.6
9. Bardstown
66.0
10. Logan County
64.5
11. Letcher Central
62.0
12. Warren East
61.8
13. Mason County
58.2
14. Whitley County
57.9
15. Boyd County
56.2
16. Henry County
56.0
17. Hopkinsville
54.6
18. Spencer County
54.3
19. Lincoln County
51.9
20. Shelby County
51.5
21. North Oldham
51.3
22. Perry Central
50.5
23. Wayne County
49.5
24. Greenup County
48.7
25. Allen County
46.2
26. DeSales
43.8
27. Nelson County
43.1
28. John Hardin
39.1
29. Rowan County
32.8
30. Harrison County
32.2
31. Jeffersontown
28.3
32. Western Hills
27.6
33. Russell County
27.5
34. Calloway County
25.3
35. Western
23.1
36. Grant County
22.4
37. Holmes
16.9
38. Doss
15.7
39. Breckinridge County
10.2
40. Waggener
6.4
41. Thomas Nelson
4.5
42. Valley
1.7
CLASS 5A
1. Highlands
88.9
2. Scott County
88.2
3. Bowling Green
85.3
4. South Warren
83.8
5. Cooper
82.0
6. Owensboro
81.7
7. Southwestern
81.3
8. Woodford County
80.5
9. Dixie Heights
75.8
10. Greenwood
72.9
10. South Oldham
72.9
12. Pulaski County
69.3
13. North Laurel
67.8
14. Collins
63.9
15. Graves County
62.2
16. Madisonville
60.7
17. Fairdale
60.6
18. Conner
56.9
19. Madison Southern
55.1
20. Atherton
52.5
21. Butler
47.5
22. Grayson County
45.9
23. West Jessamine
42.1
24. Apollo
41.3
25. Seneca
40.4
26. Montgomery County
40.2
27. Boone County
37.4
28. Harlan County
34.0
29. North Bullitt
32.1
30. Scott High
30.8
31. Moore
30.1
32. East Jessamine
28.8
33. South Laurel
27.7
34. Bullitt Central
25.0
35. Marshall County
24.5
36. Anderson County
21.3
37. Ohio County
14.7
38. Muhlenberg County
11.8
39. Iroquois
2.5
CLASS 6A
1. Frederick Douglass
92.8
2. Trinity
92.4
3. Male
91.9
4. St. Xavier
88.1
5. Manual
87.3
6. Bryan Station
86.4
7. Ballard
85.9
8. Bullitt East
80.4
9. Simon Kenton
80.1
10. Ryle
78.9
11. Pleasure Ridge Park
77.3
12. Henderson County
77.1
13. Central Hardin
74.7
14. Meade County
73.0
15. George Rogers Clark
69.4
16. North Hardin
69.3
17. Madison Central
67.3
18. Great Crossing
66.6
19. Tates Creek
65.5
20. Campbell County
64.9
21. Fern Creek
63.4
22. McCracken County
57.6
23. Daviess County
55.0
24. Eastern
51.2
25. Barren County
50.3
25. Paul Laurence Dunbar
50.3
27. Oldham County
49.8
28. Christian County
46.0
29. Southern
36.8
30. Warren Central
33.0
31. Henry Clay
32.6
32. Lafayette
31.6
