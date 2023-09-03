High school football: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 teams through Week 3 (Sept. 3)
(Note: Teams that have not played two games within the state are not yet included.)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
TOP 25
Rating
1. St. Xavier (3-0)
92.1
2. Male (2-1)
90.0
3. Christian Academy-Louisville (3-0)
89.8
4. Trinity (1-2)
89.2
5. Covington Catholic (3-0)
88.6
6. Boyle County (3-0)
88.2
7. Scott County (3-0)
87.7
8. Ballard (2-1)
87.3
9. Manual (3-0)
86.0
10. Lexington Catholic (1-2)
85.7
11. Owensboro (1-2)
85.0
12. Beechwood (3-0)
84.7
13. Highlands (2-1)
84.5
14. Lexington Christian (2-1)
84.4
15. South Warren (3-0)
84.2
16. Owensboro Catholic (3-0)
83.8
17. Central Hardin (2-1)
82.6
18. Bryan Station (1-2)
81.8
19. Pikeville (2-1)
81.7
19. Bowling Green (1-2)
81.7
21. Mayfield (2-1)
81.6
22. Franklin County (3-0)
81.4
23. Paducah Tilghman (3-0)
81.0
23. Ryle (2-1)
81.0
25. South Oldham (2-1)
80.7
Ratings by class
CLASS A
Rating
1. Pikeville
81.7
2. Raceland
77.7
3. Newport Central Catholic
59.1
58.5
5. Paris
53.6
6. Bethlehem
52.4
7. Kentucky Country Day
52.1
8. Hazard
46.5
9. Middlesboro
44.0
10. Crittenden County
43.2
11. Sayre
42.3
12. Williamsburg
33.8
13. Paintsville
33.5
14. Bishop Brossart
32.7
15. Russellville
24.4
16. Harlan
23.1
17. Pineville
20.5
18. Covington Holy Cross
19.2
19. Frankfort
18.6
20. Nicholas County
18.1
21. Dayton
16.2
21. Eminence
16.2
23. Lynn Camp
11.0
24. Caverna
6.5
25. Berea
3.8
26. Bellevue
1.1
27. Fairview
0.1
27. Jenkins
0.1
CLASS 2A
1. Beechwood
84.7
2. Lexington Christian
84.4
3. Owensboro Catholic
83.8
4. Mayfield
81.6
5. Shelby Valley
55.8
6. Murray
51.6
7. Danville
48.6
8. Breathitt County
48.1
9. Somerset
46.5
10. Green County
44.5
11. Newport
41.3
12. Martin County
38.0
13. Metcalfe County
37.8
14. Walton-Verona
34.4
15. Caldwell County
34.3
16. Carroll County
32.5
17. Bracken County
31.9
18. Leslie County
31.2
19. Betsy Layne
29.7
19. Prestonsburg
29.7
21. Washington County
28.6
22. Monroe County
27.3
23. Todd Central
22.8
24. Edmonson County
16.4
25. W.E.B. Dubois
14.3
26. Morgan County
12.0
27. Fort Campbell
11.9
28. East Ridge
11.0
29. Trimble County
8.3
30. Owen County
7.3
31. Clinton County
6.7
32. Shawnee
6.3
33. Fort Knox
3.2
34. Knott Central
0.1
CLASS 3A
1. Christian Academy-Louisville
89.8
2. Lexington Catholic
85.7
3. Central
80.4
4. Bell County
75.3
5. Union County
70.3
6. Belfry
69.3
7. Lloyd
67.2
8. Mercer County
65.7
9. Glasgow
62.8
10. Franklin-Simpson
59.9
11. Hart County
58.4
12. Lawrence County
56.5
13. Elizabethtown
55.7
14. East Carter
54.4
15. Clay County
52.4
16. Russell
51.4
17. Rockcastle County
48.2
18. Casey County
47.2
19. Adair County
46.0
20. Fleming County
44.6
21. McLean County
41.7
22. Hancock County
40.9
23. LaRue County
35.2
24. Estill County
35.1
25. Knox Central
34.7
26. Hopkins Central
34.6
27. Webster County
31.7
28. Trigg County
31.3
29. Garrard County
30.8
30. Butler County
30.2
31. Bourbon County
28.9
32. Pike Central
26.8
33. Floyd Central
24.0
34. Marion County
23.3
35. West Carter
19.2
36. Powell County
14.7
37. Lewis County
13.7
38. Magoffin County
13.1
39. Jackson County
13.0
40. McCreary Central
7.4
41. Bath County
2.6
42. Pendleton County
0.1
CLASS 4A
1. Covington Catholic
88.6
2. Boyle County
88.2
3. Franklin County
81.4
4. Paducah Tilghman
81.0
5. Ashland Blazer
75.3
6. Johnson Central
71.5
7. Logan County
70.7
8. Taylor County
64.8
9. Warren East
63.7
10. Bardstown
63.6
11. Letcher Central
61.5
12. Henry County
58.3
13. Mason County
56.3
14. Whitley County
55.8
15. Lincoln County
54.1
16. Hopkinsville
53.3
17. Spencer County
52.2
18. Wayne County
52.0
19. Shelby County
51.5
20. Boyd County
50.3
21. Allen County
46.8
22. Nelson County
46.0
23. North Oldham
45.2
24. Perry Central
40.9
25. DeSales
39.5
26. John Hardin
39.4
27. Rowan County
36.4
28. Western Hills
32.9
29. Holmes
30.8
30. Harrison County
30.2
31. Western
27.6
32. Calloway County
24.8
33. Grant County
21.9
34. Russell County
19.1
35. Doss
18.9
36. Jeffersontown
16.7
37. Waggener
14.9
38. Thomas Nelson
11.8
39. Valley
7.3
40. Breckinridge County
5.8
CLASS 5A
1. Scott County
87.7
2. Owensboro
85.0
3. Highlands
84.5
4. South Warren
84.2
5. Bowling Green
81.7
6. South Oldham
80.7
7. Woodford County
78.8
8. Southwestern
77.4
9. Cooper
76.6
10. Greenwood
74.3
11. Pulaski County
73.8
12. Collins
65.0
13. Madisonville
64.6
14. North Laurel
64.4
15. Fairdale
60.9
16. Conner
58.1
17. Madison Southern
56.8
18. Graves County
54.5
19. Atherton
50.0
20. Butler
47.3
21. West Jessamine
46.4
22. Boone County
45.1
23. Seneca
44.7
24. Montgomery County
43.9
25. Apollo
41.5
26. Harlan County
36.8
27. North Bullitt
36.6
28. Grayson County
35.7
29. East Jessamine
32.4
30. South Laurel
28.7
31. Marshall County
28.5
32. Bullitt Central
27.9
33. Scott
26.5
34. Moore
24.5
35. Anderson County
16.0
36. Ohio County
12.8
37. Muhlenberg County
8.0
38. Iroquois
0.1
CLASS 6A
1. St. Xavier
92.1
2. Male
90.0
3. Trinity
89.2
4. Ballard
87.3
5. Manual
86.0
6. Central Hardin
82.6
7. Bryan Station
81.8
8. Ryle
81.0
9. Bullitt East
80.3
10. Pleasure Ridge Park
77.8
11. George Rogers Clark
76.8
12. Henderson County
74.6
13. Great Crossing
74.2
14. Meade County
73.8
15. Tates Creek
69.4
16. North Hardin
66.0
17. Eastern
62.1
18. Madison Central
62.0
19. Campbell County
61.4
20. McCracken County
59.8
21. Fern Creek
59.3
22. Daviess County
57.8
23. Barren County
55.5
24. Christian County
49.8
25. Oldham County
47.2
26. Paul Laurence Dunbar
47.1
27. Henry Clay
41.8
28. Warren Central
35.0
29. Southern
32.8
30. Lafayette
27.7
