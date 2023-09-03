High school football: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 teams through Week 3 (Sept. 3)

Dave Cantrall
·6 min read
Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

(Note: Teams that have not played two games within the state are not yet included.)

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

TOP 25

Rating

1. St. Xavier (3-0)

92.1

2. Male (2-1)

90.0

3. Christian Academy-Louisville (3-0)

89.8

4. Trinity (1-2)

89.2

5. Covington Catholic (3-0)

88.6

6. Boyle County (3-0)

88.2

7. Scott County (3-0)

87.7

8. Ballard (2-1)

87.3

9. Manual (3-0)

86.0

10. Lexington Catholic (1-2)

85.7

11. Owensboro (1-2)

85.0

12. Beechwood (3-0)

84.7

13. Highlands (2-1)

84.5

14. Lexington Christian (2-1)

84.4

15. South Warren (3-0)

84.2

16. Owensboro Catholic (3-0)

83.8

17. Central Hardin (2-1)

82.6

18. Bryan Station (1-2)

81.8

19. Pikeville (2-1)

81.7

19. Bowling Green (1-2)

81.7

21. Mayfield (2-1)

81.6

22. Franklin County (3-0)

81.4

23. Paducah Tilghman (3-0)

81.0

23. Ryle (2-1)

81.0

25. South Oldham (2-1)

80.7



Ratings by class

CLASS A

Rating

1. Pikeville

81.7

2. Raceland

77.7

3. Newport Central Catholic

59.1

4. Campbellsville

58.5

5. Paris

53.6

6. Bethlehem

52.4

7. Kentucky Country Day

52.1

8. Hazard

46.5

9. Middlesboro

44.0

10. Crittenden County

43.2

11. Sayre

42.3

12. Williamsburg

33.8

13. Paintsville

33.5

14. Bishop Brossart

32.7

15. Russellville

24.4

16. Harlan

23.1

17. Pineville

20.5

18. Covington Holy Cross

19.2

19. Frankfort

18.6

20. Nicholas County

18.1

21. Dayton

16.2

21. Eminence

16.2

23. Lynn Camp

11.0

24. Caverna

6.5

25. Berea

3.8

26. Bellevue

1.1

27. Fairview

0.1

27. Jenkins

0.1





CLASS 2A



1. Beechwood

84.7

2. Lexington Christian

84.4

3. Owensboro Catholic

83.8

4. Mayfield

81.6

5. Shelby Valley

55.8

6. Murray

51.6

7. Danville

48.6

8. Breathitt County

48.1

9. Somerset

46.5

10. Green County

44.5

11. Newport

41.3

12. Martin County

38.0

13. Metcalfe County

37.8

14. Walton-Verona

34.4

15. Caldwell County

34.3

16. Carroll County

32.5

17. Bracken County

31.9

18. Leslie County

31.2

19. Betsy Layne

29.7

19. Prestonsburg

29.7

21. Washington County

28.6

22. Monroe County

27.3

23. Todd Central

22.8

24. Edmonson County

16.4

25. W.E.B. Dubois

14.3

26. Morgan County

12.0

27. Fort Campbell

11.9

28. East Ridge

11.0

29. Trimble County

8.3

30. Owen County

7.3

31. Clinton County

6.7

32. Shawnee

6.3

33. Fort Knox

3.2

34. Knott Central

0.1





CLASS 3A



1. Christian Academy-Louisville

89.8

2. Lexington Catholic

85.7

3. Central

80.4

4. Bell County

75.3

5. Union County

70.3

6. Belfry

69.3

7. Lloyd

67.2

8. Mercer County

65.7

9. Glasgow

62.8

10. Franklin-Simpson

59.9

11. Hart County

58.4

12. Lawrence County

56.5

13. Elizabethtown

55.7

14. East Carter

54.4

15. Clay County

52.4

16. Russell

51.4

17. Rockcastle County

48.2

18. Casey County

47.2

19. Adair County

46.0

20. Fleming County

44.6

21. McLean County

41.7

22. Hancock County

40.9

23. LaRue County

35.2

24. Estill County

35.1

25. Knox Central

34.7

26. Hopkins Central

34.6

27. Webster County

31.7

28. Trigg County

31.3

29. Garrard County

30.8

30. Butler County

30.2

31. Bourbon County

28.9

32. Pike Central

26.8

33. Floyd Central

24.0

34. Marion County

23.3

35. West Carter

19.2

36. Powell County

14.7

37. Lewis County

13.7

38. Magoffin County

13.1

39. Jackson County

13.0

40. McCreary Central

7.4

41. Bath County

2.6

42. Pendleton County

0.1





CLASS 4A



1. Covington Catholic

88.6

2. Boyle County

88.2

3. Franklin County

81.4

4. Paducah Tilghman

81.0

5. Ashland Blazer

75.3

6. Johnson Central

71.5

7. Logan County

70.7

8. Taylor County

64.8

9. Warren East

63.7

10. Bardstown

63.6

11. Letcher Central

61.5

12. Henry County

58.3

13. Mason County

56.3

14. Whitley County

55.8

15. Lincoln County

54.1

16. Hopkinsville

53.3

17. Spencer County

52.2

18. Wayne County

52.0

19. Shelby County

51.5

20. Boyd County

50.3

21. Allen County

46.8

22. Nelson County

46.0

23. North Oldham

45.2

24. Perry Central

40.9

25. DeSales

39.5

26. John Hardin

39.4

27. Rowan County

36.4

28. Western Hills

32.9

29. Holmes

30.8

30. Harrison County

30.2

31. Western

27.6

32. Calloway County

24.8

33. Grant County

21.9

34. Russell County

19.1

35. Doss

18.9

36. Jeffersontown

16.7

37. Waggener

14.9

38. Thomas Nelson

11.8

39. Valley

7.3

40. Breckinridge County

5.8





CLASS 5A



1. Scott County

87.7

2. Owensboro

85.0

3. Highlands

84.5

4. South Warren

84.2

5. Bowling Green

81.7

6. South Oldham

80.7

7. Woodford County

78.8

8. Southwestern

77.4

9. Cooper

76.6

10. Greenwood

74.3

11. Pulaski County

73.8

12. Collins

65.0

13. Madisonville

64.6

14. North Laurel

64.4

15. Fairdale

60.9

16. Conner

58.1

17. Madison Southern

56.8

18. Graves County

54.5

19. Atherton

50.0

20. Butler

47.3

21. West Jessamine

46.4

22. Boone County

45.1

23. Seneca

44.7

24. Montgomery County

43.9

25. Apollo

41.5

26. Harlan County

36.8

27. North Bullitt

36.6

28. Grayson County

35.7

29. East Jessamine

32.4

30. South Laurel

28.7

31. Marshall County

28.5

32. Bullitt Central

27.9

33. Scott

26.5

34. Moore

24.5

35. Anderson County

16.0

36. Ohio County

12.8

37. Muhlenberg County

8.0

38. Iroquois

0.1





CLASS 6A



1. St. Xavier

92.1

2. Male

90.0

3. Trinity

89.2

4. Ballard

87.3

5. Manual

86.0

6. Central Hardin

82.6

7. Bryan Station

81.8

8. Ryle

81.0

9. Bullitt East

80.3

10. Pleasure Ridge Park

77.8

11. George Rogers Clark

76.8

12. Henderson County

74.6

13. Great Crossing

74.2

14. Meade County

73.8

15. Tates Creek

69.4

16. North Hardin

66.0

17. Eastern

62.1

18. Madison Central

62.0

19. Campbell County

61.4

20. McCracken County

59.8

21. Fern Creek

59.3

22. Daviess County

57.8

23. Barren County

55.5

24. Christian County

49.8

25. Oldham County

47.2

26. Paul Laurence Dunbar

47.1

27. Henry Clay

41.8

28. Warren Central

35.0

29. Southern

32.8

30. Lafayette

27.7

