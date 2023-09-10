High school football: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 teams through Week 4 (Sept. 10)

Dave Cantrall
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Frederick Douglass (2-1)

93.1

NR

2. Corbin (3-0)

92.2

NR

3. St. Xavier (3-0)

92.1

1

4. Boyle County (4-0)

90.3

6

5. Male (2-1)

90.0

2

6. Trinity (2-2)

89.2

4

7. Christian Academy-Louisville (3-1)

87.9

3

8. Covington Catholic (4-0)

87.5

5

9. Manual (4-0)

87.0

9

10. Lexington Catholic (2-2)

86.2

10

11. Highlands (3-1)

86.1

13

11. Scott County (3-1)

86.1

7

13. Lexington Christian (3-1)

85.4

14

14. Beechwood (4-0)

84.8

12

15. Owensboro Catholic (4-0)

84.6

16

16. Ballard (2-2)

84.4

8

17. South Warren (4-0)

84.2

15

18. Owensboro (1-3)

83.7

11

19. Bryan Station (2-2)

83.1

18

20. Mayfield (3-1)

82.4

21

21. Bowling Green (2-2)

82.3

t19

22. Paducah Tilghman (4-0)

81.7

t23

23. Franklin County (3-0)

81.4

22

24. Pikeville (2-2)

80.9

t19

25. Central Hardin (2-2)

80.5

17

Corbin’s Jerod Smith (99) tackles Lexington Catholic quarterback Jackson Wasik (7) during a game at Lexington Catholic on Sept. 1.
Corbin’s Jerod Smith (99) tackles Lexington Catholic quarterback Jackson Wasik (7) during a game at Lexington Catholic on Sept. 1.

Ratings by class

CLASS A

Rating

1. Pikeville

80.9

2. Raceland

79.1

3. Campbellsville

58.6

4. Newport Central Catholic

56.5

5. Paris

55.7

6. Kentucky Country Day

54.2

7. Bethlehem

50.9

8. Newport

43.4

9. Hazard

43.0

10. Middlesboro

42.5

11. Sayre

42.3

12. Louisville Holy Cross

41.3

13. Williamsburg

33.7

14. Bishop Brossart

32.0

15. Paintsville

31.0

16. Harlan

21.6

17. Frankfort

20.5

18. Russellville

19.9

19. Eminence

19.4

20. Covington Holy Cross

19.2

21. Dayton

18.4

22. Nicholas County

18.3

23. Pineville

16.7

24. Ludlow

15.5

25. Lynn Camp

7.8

26. Trimble County

6.3

27. Caverna

5.2

28. Bellevue

3.6

29. Berea

1.1

30. Fairview

0.1

30. Jenkins

0.1





CLASS 2A



1. Lexington Christian

85.4

2. Beechwood

84.8

3. Owensboro Catholic

84.6

3. Mayfield

82.4

5. Shelby Valley

57.3

6. Murray

51.3

7. Green County

48.5

8. Somerset

47.9

9. Danville

46.2

10. Breathitt County

46.1

11. Crittenden County

43.1

12. Martin County

40.2

13. Metcalfe County

37.5

14. Bracken County

34.0

15. Monroe County

32.8

16. Carroll County

32.5

17. Leslie County

32.3

18. Walton-Verona

32.2

19. Caldwell County

31.1

20. Washington County

30.9

21. Betsy Layne

29.7

22. Prestonsburg

29.6

23. Pike Central

26.0

24. Floyd Central

23.7

25. Todd Central

22.8

26. Edmonson County

16.9

27. Morgan County

14.8

28. Gallatin County

13.4

28. W.E.B. DuBois

13.4

30. Fort Campbell

12.0

31. East Ridge

11.0

32. Shawnee

8.5

33. Owen County

8.2

34. Clinton County

6.7

35. Fort Knox

3.0

36. Knott Central

0.1





CLASS 3A



1. Christian Academy-Louisville

87.9

2. Lexington Catholic

86.2

3. Central

80.4

4. Bell County

72.6

5. Union County

70.9

6. Belfry

69.2

7. Lloyd

68.9

8. Mercer County

68.2

9. Glasgow

65.2

10. Hart County

60.9

11. Franklin-Simpson

59.7

12. Lawrence County

56.5

13. Elizabethtown

53.3

14. Clay County

53.1

15. East Carter

52.7

16. Russell

51.6

17. Rockcastle County

49.3

18. Fleming County

46.7

19. Casey County

46.3

20. Adair County

46.2

21. McLean County

42.2

22. Hancock County

40.3

23. LaRue County

36.7

24. Estill County

36.1

25. Trigg County

35.4

26. Knox Central

34.7

27. Hopkins Central

34.5

28. Webster County

32.7

29. Garrard County

29.2

30. Butler County

26.7

31. Bourbon County

26.3

32. Marion County

20.5

33. West Carter

18.9

34. Powell County

14.9

35. Lewis County

13.2

36. Magoffin County

12.6

37. Jackson County

10.1

38. McCreary Central

7.4

39. Bath County

1.0

40. Pendleton County

0.1





CLASS 4A



1. Corbin

92.2

2. Boyle County

90.3

3. Covington Catholic

87.5

4. Paducah Tilghman

81.7

5. Franklin County

81.4

6. Ashland Blazer

76.8

7. Johnson Central

73.7

8. Logan County

70.1

9. Letcher Central

65.1

10. Taylor County

63.3

11. Bardstown

62.5

12. Warren East

62.0

13. Henry County

58.5

14. Lincoln County

56.5

15. Whitley County

55.4

16. Greenup County

55.1

17. Spencer County

54.0

18. Boyd County

53.8

19. Wayne County

53.4

20. Hopkinsville

53.3

21. Mason County

52.9

22. Shelby County

52.5

23. North Oldham

46.9

24. Nelson County

46.1

25. Allen County

44.5

26. Perry Central

43.8

27. DeSales

42.4

28. John Hardin

41.5

29. Rowan County

34.1

30. Western Hills

32.9

31. Calloway County

28.0

32. Harrison County

27.8

33. Western

27.3

34. Holmes

25.3

35. Jeffersontown

20.9

36. Grant County

20.5

37. Russell County

19.6

38. Doss

17.3

39. Waggener

14.5

40. Thomas Nelson

11.2

41. Breckinridge County

8.8

42. Valley

3.5





CLASS 5A



1. Highlands

86.1

1. Scott County

86.1

3. South Warren

84.2

4. Owensboro

83.7

5. Bowling Green

82.3

6. South Oldham

80.0

7. Woodford County

78.8

8. Cooper

78.1

9. Southwestern

77.9

10. Greenwood

75.4

11. Pulaski County

72.4

12. Dixie Heights

69.5

13. North Laurel

65.5

14. Collins

65.2

15. Madisonville

64.3

16. Conner

60.8

17. Fairdale

59.3

18. Bullitt Central

58.6

19. Graves County

57.6

20. Madison Southern

55.5

21. Atherton

51.3

22. Butler

49.2

23. Seneca

45.2

24. Boone County

42.9

25. West Jessamine

42.3

26. Montgomery County

41.8

27. Apollo

40.6

28. Grayson County

38.9

29. North Bullitt

36.8

30. Harlan County

36.0

31. East Jessamine

31.9

32. Scott High

31.6

33. South Laurel

28.9

34. Marshall County

24.8

35. Moore

24.5

36. Anderson County

15.5

37. Ohio County

10.2

38. Muhlenberg County

9.9

39. Iroquois

0.1





CLASS 6A



1. Frederick Douglass

93.1

2. St. Xavier

92.1

3. Male

90.0

4. Trinity

89.2

5. Manual

87.0

6. Ballard

84.4

7. Bryan Station

83.1

8. Central Hardin

80.5

9. Bullitt East

80.0

10. Ryle

79.4

11. Simon Kenton

78.7

12. Meade County

76.5

13. Pleasure Ridge Park

76.1

14. George Rogers Clark

75.8

15. Great Crossing

73.8

15. Henderson County

73.8

17. Tates Creek

68.7

18. North Hardin

68.5

19. Madison Central

61.2

20. Eastern

60.7

21. Campbell County

60.3

22. Fern Creek

59.3

23. McCracken County

58.7

24. Daviess County

55.5

25. Barren County

50.0

26. Christian County

49.8

27. Oldham County

47.1

28. Paul Laurence Dunbar

46.1

29. Henry Clay

43.0

30. Warren Central

36.7

31. Southern

32.8

32. Lafayette

24.4

