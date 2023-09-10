High school football: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 teams through Week 4 (Sept. 10)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Frederick Douglass (2-1)
93.1
NR
2. Corbin (3-0)
92.2
NR
3. St. Xavier (3-0)
92.1
1
4. Boyle County (4-0)
90.3
6
5. Male (2-1)
90.0
2
6. Trinity (2-2)
89.2
4
7. Christian Academy-Louisville (3-1)
87.9
3
8. Covington Catholic (4-0)
87.5
5
9. Manual (4-0)
87.0
9
10. Lexington Catholic (2-2)
86.2
10
11. Highlands (3-1)
86.1
13
11. Scott County (3-1)
86.1
7
13. Lexington Christian (3-1)
85.4
14
14. Beechwood (4-0)
84.8
12
15. Owensboro Catholic (4-0)
84.6
16
16. Ballard (2-2)
84.4
8
17. South Warren (4-0)
84.2
15
18. Owensboro (1-3)
83.7
11
19. Bryan Station (2-2)
83.1
18
20. Mayfield (3-1)
82.4
21
21. Bowling Green (2-2)
82.3
t19
22. Paducah Tilghman (4-0)
81.7
t23
23. Franklin County (3-0)
81.4
22
24. Pikeville (2-2)
80.9
t19
25. Central Hardin (2-2)
80.5
17
Ratings by class
dsfasdf
CLASS A
Rating
1. Pikeville
80.9
2. Raceland
79.1
58.6
4. Newport Central Catholic
56.5
5. Paris
55.7
6. Kentucky Country Day
54.2
7. Bethlehem
50.9
8. Newport
43.4
9. Hazard
43.0
10. Middlesboro
42.5
11. Sayre
42.3
12. Louisville Holy Cross
41.3
13. Williamsburg
33.7
14. Bishop Brossart
32.0
15. Paintsville
31.0
16. Harlan
21.6
17. Frankfort
20.5
18. Russellville
19.9
19. Eminence
19.4
20. Covington Holy Cross
19.2
21. Dayton
18.4
22. Nicholas County
18.3
23. Pineville
16.7
24. Ludlow
15.5
25. Lynn Camp
7.8
26. Trimble County
6.3
27. Caverna
5.2
28. Bellevue
3.6
29. Berea
1.1
30. Fairview
0.1
30. Jenkins
0.1
CLASS 2A
1. Lexington Christian
85.4
2. Beechwood
84.8
3. Owensboro Catholic
84.6
3. Mayfield
82.4
5. Shelby Valley
57.3
6. Murray
51.3
7. Green County
48.5
8. Somerset
47.9
9. Danville
46.2
10. Breathitt County
46.1
11. Crittenden County
43.1
12. Martin County
40.2
13. Metcalfe County
37.5
14. Bracken County
34.0
15. Monroe County
32.8
16. Carroll County
32.5
17. Leslie County
32.3
18. Walton-Verona
32.2
19. Caldwell County
31.1
20. Washington County
30.9
21. Betsy Layne
29.7
22. Prestonsburg
29.6
23. Pike Central
26.0
24. Floyd Central
23.7
25. Todd Central
22.8
26. Edmonson County
16.9
27. Morgan County
14.8
28. Gallatin County
13.4
28. W.E.B. DuBois
13.4
30. Fort Campbell
12.0
31. East Ridge
11.0
32. Shawnee
8.5
33. Owen County
8.2
34. Clinton County
6.7
35. Fort Knox
3.0
36. Knott Central
0.1
CLASS 3A
1. Christian Academy-Louisville
87.9
2. Lexington Catholic
86.2
3. Central
80.4
4. Bell County
72.6
5. Union County
70.9
6. Belfry
69.2
7. Lloyd
68.9
8. Mercer County
68.2
9. Glasgow
65.2
10. Hart County
60.9
11. Franklin-Simpson
59.7
12. Lawrence County
56.5
13. Elizabethtown
53.3
14. Clay County
53.1
15. East Carter
52.7
16. Russell
51.6
17. Rockcastle County
49.3
18. Fleming County
46.7
19. Casey County
46.3
20. Adair County
46.2
21. McLean County
42.2
22. Hancock County
40.3
23. LaRue County
36.7
24. Estill County
36.1
25. Trigg County
35.4
26. Knox Central
34.7
27. Hopkins Central
34.5
28. Webster County
32.7
29. Garrard County
29.2
30. Butler County
26.7
31. Bourbon County
26.3
32. Marion County
20.5
33. West Carter
18.9
34. Powell County
14.9
35. Lewis County
13.2
36. Magoffin County
12.6
37. Jackson County
10.1
38. McCreary Central
7.4
39. Bath County
1.0
40. Pendleton County
0.1
CLASS 4A
1. Corbin
92.2
2. Boyle County
90.3
3. Covington Catholic
87.5
4. Paducah Tilghman
81.7
5. Franklin County
81.4
6. Ashland Blazer
76.8
7. Johnson Central
73.7
8. Logan County
70.1
9. Letcher Central
65.1
10. Taylor County
63.3
11. Bardstown
62.5
12. Warren East
62.0
13. Henry County
58.5
14. Lincoln County
56.5
15. Whitley County
55.4
16. Greenup County
55.1
17. Spencer County
54.0
18. Boyd County
53.8
19. Wayne County
53.4
20. Hopkinsville
53.3
21. Mason County
52.9
22. Shelby County
52.5
23. North Oldham
46.9
24. Nelson County
46.1
25. Allen County
44.5
26. Perry Central
43.8
27. DeSales
42.4
28. John Hardin
41.5
29. Rowan County
34.1
30. Western Hills
32.9
31. Calloway County
28.0
32. Harrison County
27.8
33. Western
27.3
34. Holmes
25.3
35. Jeffersontown
20.9
36. Grant County
20.5
37. Russell County
19.6
38. Doss
17.3
39. Waggener
14.5
40. Thomas Nelson
11.2
41. Breckinridge County
8.8
42. Valley
3.5
CLASS 5A
1. Highlands
86.1
1. Scott County
86.1
3. South Warren
84.2
4. Owensboro
83.7
5. Bowling Green
82.3
6. South Oldham
80.0
7. Woodford County
78.8
8. Cooper
78.1
9. Southwestern
77.9
10. Greenwood
75.4
11. Pulaski County
72.4
12. Dixie Heights
69.5
13. North Laurel
65.5
14. Collins
65.2
15. Madisonville
64.3
16. Conner
60.8
17. Fairdale
59.3
18. Bullitt Central
58.6
19. Graves County
57.6
20. Madison Southern
55.5
21. Atherton
51.3
22. Butler
49.2
23. Seneca
45.2
24. Boone County
42.9
25. West Jessamine
42.3
26. Montgomery County
41.8
27. Apollo
40.6
28. Grayson County
38.9
29. North Bullitt
36.8
30. Harlan County
36.0
31. East Jessamine
31.9
32. Scott High
31.6
33. South Laurel
28.9
34. Marshall County
24.8
35. Moore
24.5
36. Anderson County
15.5
37. Ohio County
10.2
38. Muhlenberg County
9.9
39. Iroquois
0.1
CLASS 6A
1. Frederick Douglass
93.1
2. St. Xavier
92.1
3. Male
90.0
4. Trinity
89.2
5. Manual
87.0
6. Ballard
84.4
7. Bryan Station
83.1
8. Central Hardin
80.5
9. Bullitt East
80.0
10. Ryle
79.4
11. Simon Kenton
78.7
12. Meade County
76.5
13. Pleasure Ridge Park
76.1
14. George Rogers Clark
75.8
15. Great Crossing
73.8
15. Henderson County
73.8
17. Tates Creek
68.7
18. North Hardin
68.5
19. Madison Central
61.2
20. Eastern
60.7
21. Campbell County
60.3
22. Fern Creek
59.3
23. McCracken County
58.7
24. Daviess County
55.5
25. Barren County
50.0
26. Christian County
49.8
27. Oldham County
47.1
28. Paul Laurence Dunbar
46.1
29. Henry Clay
43.0
30. Warren Central
36.7
31. Southern
32.8
32. Lafayette
24.4
Kentucky’s longest active win streak ends. It took ‘biggest play I’ve ever seen’ to do it.
Highlights: Bryan Station earns top-10 win on road; Boyle County and Douglass both roll