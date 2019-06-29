California HS football coach could be fired over allegation of forcibly carrying female student to class

Larry Cunha won't face legal ramifications for his behavior. (Getty Images)

A longtime high school football coach in Northern California won’t face charges after allegedly picking up and carrying a female student to class against her will, according to the Sacramento Bee. It reportedly remains to be seen if he’ll be given his job back.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office reportedly declined to file charges against Roseville high school football coach Larry Cunha after reviewing witness statements, citing insufficient evidence of battery:

“The allegation was that Mr. Cunha picked up the student, placed her over his shoulder and took her to a class she did not want to attend. This was the only charge referred to our office on Mr. Cunha. There is insufficient evidence to show that a crime has been committed. Accordingly, no charges will be filed against Mr. Cunha.”

Cunha has been the football coach at Roseville High School since 1992. Among his former players are New England Patriots great Tedy Bruschi and Oakland Raiders 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller.

The veteran coach has reportedly been on administrative leave since May 1 while the Roseville Police Department investigated the allegations against him. He is still being independently investigated by the Roseville Joint Unified High School District.

In Cunha’s absence, assistant Joe Cattolico has served as an interim coach. Cattolico was reportedly a natural choice having led championship seasons as a head coach for other high school programs.

Cunha told the Bee he hopes to be reinstated soon:

Said Cunha in a text to The Bee, “Although the announcement was expected and positive, it is only the first step in this process. I wish the announcement guaranteed my return (as coach). The reality is that my return is not guaranteed. The school district gets to decide on consequences and if and when I return. “Hopefully, there will be widespread support for my return based on the 31 years of support and service that I provided the school, our football community, our school, our students and our players.”

Obviously, avoiding legal charges doesn’t mean a person will escape all consequences. Laying hands on a student who clearly doesn’t want to be touched is inexcusable in almost all circumstances. Even if the student was being truant, there should be better measures to address than literally dragging them to class.

We’ll see if the school district agrees with Cunha’s argument.

