High school football: City Section playoff pairings

The Canadian Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Sergio Agüero was taken to the hospital for tests after he was substituted during his team's 1-1 draw with Alavés at Camp Nou on Saturday, Barcelona caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said. “I asked him and he said that he was a little dizzy, and I just heard that they have taken him to hospital. That is all I know,” Barjuan said. Agüero had to be substituted in the 41st minute. The Argentine was attended by team medics on the pitch after he motioned to the t