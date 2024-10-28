High school cross country: See the 100 local athletes heading to Round Rock for state meet
The 2024 UIL cross country state meet starts Nov. 1 in Round Rock, Texas at Old Settler Park.
Class 2A, 4A, and 6A will race on Nov. 1, while 1A, 3A, and 5A will run on Nov. 2. See the full list of local competitors and the schedule below.
Class 6A Girls
Clare Boneau, Keller
Megan Calhoun, Keller Timber Creek
Meagan Meyers, Mansfield Lake Ridge
Presley Collins, Northwest Eaton
Reyna Heisserer, Byron Nelson
Emily Nelson, Byron Nelson
Mj Novelli, Byron Nelson
Macie Peterman, Byron Nelson
Talia Ramirez, Byron Nelson
Elena Sather, Byron Nelson
Sammy Spicer, Byron Nelson
Luna Gutierrez, Southlake Carroll
Grace McIlvain, Southlake Carroll
Abigail Perez, Southlake Carroll
Quinn Salstrand, Southlake Carroll
Elizabeth Smits, Southlake Carroll
Gabriella Tesoriero, Southlake Carroll
Sarayu Veluri, Southlake Carroll
Remington Boone, Weatherford
Class 6A Boys
Anthony Abeyta, Keller
Boston Bowcutt, Keller
Joshua Odums, Mansfield Legacy
Jackson Bellm, Byron Nelson
Liam Bengtsson, Byron Nelson
Owen Clagett, Byron Nelson
Chase Hope, Byron Nelson
Rafael Ochoa, Byron Nelson
Matthias Peterson, Byron Nelson
Jason Wade, Byron Nelson
Blake Bullard, Southlake Carroll
Griffin Cords, Southlake Carroll
Michael Fuller, Southlake Carroll
Jaxon Glenn, Southlake Carroll
Kai Gutierrez, Southlake Carroll
Caden Leonard, Southlake Carroll
Alex Severson Southlake Carroll
Class 5A Girls
Sofia Brandenburg, Aledo
Molly Garrison, Aledo
Madison Larson, Aledo
Mayden Mitchell, Aledo
Mykel Murry, Aledo
Micah Neal, Aledo
Charlotte Friudenberg, Burleson Centennial
Ella Magallan, Burleson Centennial
Jessilyn Wurster, Cleburne
Clara Deweese, Colleyville Heritage
Leilany Diaz, Colleyville Heritage
Leighton Pillow, Colleyville Heritage
Olivia Sandoval, Colleyville Heritage
Akshita Thiru, Colleyville Heritage
Amrita Thiru, Colleyville Heritage
Natali Velasquez, Colleyville Heritage
Annabelle Butler, Grapevine
Carleigh Gomez, Grapevine
Maggie Li, Grapevine
Katelyn McCown, Grapevine
Geneva McCreight, Grapevine
Sofia Phillips, Birdville
Class 5A Boys
Dominick Barrera, Aledo
Tyler Connally, Aledo
Landon Eaton, Aledo
Jack Fink, Aledo
Thatcher Pettit, Aledo
Ian Robbins, Aledo
Luke Schabel, Aledo
Braydon Deskins, Cleburne
Dylan Beckmann, Colleyville Heritage
Wallace Bullock, Colleyville Heritage
Jeriel Campos, Colleyville Heritage
Luis Garcia, Colleyville Heritage
Michael Steinkamp, Colleyville Heritage
Caleb Taylor, Colleyville Heritage
Thomas Tran, Colleyville Heritage
Kristopher Contreras, Grapevine
Andrew Deyoung, Grapevine
Juan Gallegos, Grapevine
Jorge Garcia, Grapevine
Cayson King, Grapevine
Sam Tjio, Grapevine
Lane Tomlinson, Grapevine
Brayden Picchi, Joshua
Eduardo Estrada, Mansfield Summit
Isaiah Cox, Birdville
Class 4A Girls
Haylee Casey, Brock
Kaylee Adkins, Brownwood
Talia Craff, Brownwood
Rebekkah Delgado, Brownwood
Kylea Karnes, Brownwood
Braycee Lee, Brownwood
Kate Tindol, Brownwood
Sidney Windham, Brownwood
Giselle Martinez, Decatur
Reagan Nicks, Decatur
Fabiola Prieto, Hillsboro
Madelyn Walker, Springtown
Halle Rust, Stephenville
Class 4A Boys
Dylan Strand, Brock
Tate Clackler, Decatur
Brayden Phillips, Lampasas
Jacoby Tooley, Stephenville
State Meet Schedule
Friday, Nov. 1
8:15 a.m. 2A Girls
8:45 a.m. 2A Boys
9:30 a.m. 4A Girls
10:00 a.m. 4A Boys
10:45 a.m. 6A Girls
11:25 p.m. 6A Boys
Saturday, Nov. 2
8:15 a.m. 1A Girls
8:45 a.m. 1A Boys
9:30 a.m. 3A Girls
10:00 a.m. 3A Boys
10:45 a.m. 5A Girls
11:25 p.m. 5A Boys