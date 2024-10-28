Advertisement

High school cross country: See the 100 local athletes heading to Round Rock for state meet

charles baggarly
·3 min read
See the 100 local cross country runners heading to the 2024 state meet in Round Rock.

The 2024 UIL cross country state meet starts Nov. 1 in Round Rock, Texas at Old Settler Park.

Class 2A, 4A, and 6A will race on Nov. 1, while 1A, 3A, and 5A will run on Nov. 2. See the full list of local competitors and the schedule below.

Class 6A Girls

Clare Boneau, Keller

Megan Calhoun, Keller Timber Creek

Meagan Meyers, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Presley Collins, Northwest Eaton

Reyna Heisserer, Byron Nelson

Emily Nelson, Byron Nelson

Mj Novelli, Byron Nelson

Macie Peterman, Byron Nelson

Talia Ramirez, Byron Nelson

Elena Sather, Byron Nelson

Sammy Spicer, Byron Nelson

Luna Gutierrez, Southlake Carroll

Grace McIlvain, Southlake Carroll

Abigail Perez, Southlake Carroll

Quinn Salstrand, Southlake Carroll

Elizabeth Smits, Southlake Carroll

Gabriella Tesoriero, Southlake Carroll

Sarayu Veluri, Southlake Carroll

Remington Boone, Weatherford

Class 6A Boys

Anthony Abeyta, Keller

Boston Bowcutt, Keller

Joshua Odums, Mansfield Legacy

Jackson Bellm, Byron Nelson

Liam Bengtsson, Byron Nelson

Owen Clagett, Byron Nelson

Chase Hope, Byron Nelson

Rafael Ochoa, Byron Nelson

Matthias Peterson, Byron Nelson

Jason Wade, Byron Nelson

Blake Bullard, Southlake Carroll

Griffin Cords, Southlake Carroll

Michael Fuller, Southlake Carroll

Jaxon Glenn, Southlake Carroll

Kai Gutierrez, Southlake Carroll

Caden Leonard, Southlake Carroll

Alex Severson Southlake Carroll

Class 5A Girls

Sofia Brandenburg, Aledo

Molly Garrison, Aledo

Madison Larson, Aledo

Mayden Mitchell, Aledo

Mykel Murry, Aledo

Micah Neal, Aledo

Charlotte Friudenberg, Burleson Centennial

Ella Magallan, Burleson Centennial

Jessilyn Wurster, Cleburne

Clara Deweese, Colleyville Heritage

Leilany Diaz, Colleyville Heritage

Leighton Pillow, Colleyville Heritage

Olivia Sandoval, Colleyville Heritage

Akshita Thiru, Colleyville Heritage

Amrita Thiru, Colleyville Heritage

Natali Velasquez, Colleyville Heritage

Annabelle Butler, Grapevine

Carleigh Gomez, Grapevine

Maggie Li, Grapevine

Katelyn McCown, Grapevine

Geneva McCreight, Grapevine

Sofia Phillips, Birdville

Class 5A Boys

Dominick Barrera, Aledo

Tyler Connally, Aledo

Landon Eaton, Aledo

Jack Fink, Aledo

Thatcher Pettit, Aledo

Ian Robbins, Aledo

Luke Schabel, Aledo

Braydon Deskins, Cleburne

Dylan Beckmann, Colleyville Heritage

Wallace Bullock, Colleyville Heritage

Jeriel Campos, Colleyville Heritage

Luis Garcia, Colleyville Heritage

Michael Steinkamp, Colleyville Heritage

Caleb Taylor, Colleyville Heritage

Thomas Tran, Colleyville Heritage

Kristopher Contreras, Grapevine

Andrew Deyoung, Grapevine

Juan Gallegos, Grapevine

Jorge Garcia, Grapevine

Cayson King, Grapevine

Sam Tjio, Grapevine

Lane Tomlinson, Grapevine

Brayden Picchi, Joshua

Eduardo Estrada, Mansfield Summit

Isaiah Cox, Birdville

Class 4A Girls

Haylee Casey, Brock

Kaylee Adkins, Brownwood

Talia Craff, Brownwood

Rebekkah Delgado, Brownwood

Kylea Karnes, Brownwood

Braycee Lee, Brownwood

Kate Tindol, Brownwood

Sidney Windham, Brownwood

Giselle Martinez, Decatur

Reagan Nicks, Decatur

Fabiola Prieto, Hillsboro

Madelyn Walker, Springtown

Halle Rust, Stephenville

Class 4A Boys

Dylan Strand, Brock

Tate Clackler, Decatur

Brayden Phillips, Lampasas

Jacoby Tooley, Stephenville

State Meet Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1

8:15 a.m. 2A Girls

8:45 a.m. 2A Boys

9:30 a.m. 4A Girls

10:00 a.m. 4A Boys

10:45 a.m. 6A Girls

11:25 p.m. 6A Boys

Saturday, Nov. 2

8:15 a.m. 1A Girls

8:45 a.m. 1A Boys

9:30 a.m. 3A Girls

10:00 a.m. 3A Boys

10:45 a.m. 5A Girls

11:25 p.m. 5A Boys