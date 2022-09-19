High school in Concord evacuated after note with bomb threat found, officials say

A bomb threat caused the evacuation of Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord on Monday morning, a school district spokesman said.

At about 9 a.m., school staff found a note with a bomb threat, and students and staff were immediately evacuated from the building on NW Cabarrus Drive, Cabarrus County Schools spokesman Philip Furr said in an email to The Charlotte Observer.

Video from Observer news partner WSOC shows students waiting out the evacuation in the football stadium bleachers.

Local law enforcement searched the building and determined it was safe for all to return just after 11 a.m., Furr said.