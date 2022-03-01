High school in Colleyville on lockdown after police detain person with gun in car

Colleyville Heritage High School is on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a gun was reported in a vehicle on campus and one person has been detained, according to a social media post from the Grapevine-Colleyville school district.

All students and staff are safe, according to the district. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The district announced the lockdown on its Facebook page around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The district did not say how officials found out about the weapon or whether the vehicle belonged to an employee, a student or someone else.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.