High school civics, African American Studies teacher named Wake’s Teacher of the Year

A Garner High School teacher who spent 25 years as a U.S. Air Force medic has been named Wake County’s top educator.

Terry Hennings, a Civic Literacy and African American Studies teacher at Garner High, was named the 2023 Wake County Teacher of the Year at a ceremony Thursday night at the Raleigh Convention Center. Teaching is the second career for the Air Force veteran.

“My time in the U.S. Air Force has provided a unique opportunity to insert my own experiences and include personal, culturally relevant experiences,” Hennings said in his Teacher of the Year portfolio. “Once students discover the personal connection I have with their culture, race or ethnicity, it increases the opportunity for meaningful bonds to form.”

After leaving the military, Hennings attended graduate school at N.C. State University and earned a master’s of arts teaching degree concentrating in social studies. He taught World History at a high school in Las Vegas before joining Garner High in 2017.

Empowering his students

In addition to his teaching duties, Hennings is Garner High’s Black Student Union Club advisor and serves on Wake County Superintendent Catty Moore’s Teacher Advisory Council. He also has served on the school’s Equity Team and as a Civic Literacy Professional Learning Community Leader.

Hennings taught through the pandemic, which he said highlighted the importance of students’ social-emotional needs. Part of his mission has been to hep strengthen the confidence and communication skills of his students.

“My classroom has clear habits of mind that give every student a voice which promotes their sense of empowerment and engagement, as well as develops friendships,” Hennings said in his portfolio.

Hennings was chosen among the Teacher of the Year winners for each individual school. The list was whittled to 10 finalists.

Hennings will receive a prize package that includes a $1,000 check and use of a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe for the next year. He will represent Wake County in the North Carolina Teacher of the Year program.