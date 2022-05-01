High school boys' volleyball: Saturday's Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Redondo at #1 Loyola

Huntington Beach at #4 Beckman

Los Alamitos at #3 Newport Harbor

Mira Costa at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION 2

Second round, Saturday

Servite d. Westlake, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21

Anaheim Canyon d. West Ranch, 25-12, 25-20, 25-14

St. Francis d. San Clemente, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19

Thousand Oaks d. Crescenta Valley, 25-22, 25-12, 25-20

Long Beach Wilson d. Foothill, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

San Marcos d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 26-24, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23

Tesoro d. Santa Margarita, 24-26, 25-16, 25-27, 25-18, 15-11

Burbank Burroughs d. Cerritos Valley Christian, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon at #1 Servite

St. Francis at #4 Thousand Oaks

#3 Long Beach Wilson at San Marcos

#2 Burbank Burroughs at Tesoro

DIVISION 3

Second round, Saturday

Upland d. Quartz Hill, 25-9, 25-21, 25-7

Dos Pueblos d. Palos Verdes, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16

Edison d. South Pasadena, scores not reported

Aliso Niguel d. Westminster La Quinta, scores not reported

Laguna Blanca d. Villa Park, 21-25, 25-16, 25-21, 29-27

Hillcrest d. Downey, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16

Corona Santiago d. La Canada, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19

Royal d. Garden Grove, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at #1 Upland

#4 Aliso Niguel at Edison

Hillcrest at Laguna Blanca

Corona Santiago at #2 Royal

DIVISION 4

Second round, Saturday

Capistrano Valley Christian d. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 25-18

Bolsa Grande at Eastvale Roosevelt, result not reported

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian d. Xavier Prep, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19

Portola d. Bishop Diego, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

St. Margaret's d. Irvine University, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

Oak Park d. Calabasas, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-15

Millikan d. Tustin, 25-18, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23

Northwood d. Canyon Country Canyon, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Eastvale Roosevelt at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian OR #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at Bolsa Grande

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at #4 Portola

#3 St. Margaret's at Oak Park

#2 Northwood at Millikan

DIVISION 5

Second round, Saturday unless noted

Carpinteria d. Fontana, scores not reported

Yucaipa d. Bellflower, scores not reported

Anaheim Fairmont Prep d. Bell Gardens, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21

Troy d. Western Christian, 25-23, 25-26, 25-17

#3 Lancaster Desert Christian at San Gabriel Academy, Monday, 6 p.m.

Miller d. San Gabriel, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25

Oxnard Pacifica d. Murrieta Mesa, 25-18, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11

Sunny Hills d. Norwalk, scores not reported

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Yucaipa at #1 Carpinteria

#4 Troy at Anaheim Fairmont Prep

Miller at #3 Lancaster Desert Christian/San Gabriel Academy winner

Oxnard Pacifica at #2 Sunny Hills

DIVISION 6

Second round, Saturday unless noted

Newbury Park Adventist at #1 Saddleback, Monday, 6 p.m.

Ganesha d. Samueli, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-18

Mayfair d. Sonora, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12

Le Lycee d. Moreno Valley, 25-21, 24-26, 25-10, 25-21

Da Vinci d. Magnolia, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

Garey at Santa Rosa Academy, Monday, 6 p.m.

Vista del Lago at Milken, Monday, 6 p.m.

Monrovia d. Leuzinger, 25-24, 26-28, 25-17, 25-14

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Saddleback at Ganesha OR Ganesha at Newbury Park Adventist

#4 Le Lycee at Mayfair

Santa Rosa Academy at #3 Da Vinci OR #3 Da Vinci at Garey

Milken/Vista del Lago winner at #2 Monrovia

NOTES: Semifinals, May 7, 6 p.m. Championships, May 14, 6 p.m.

