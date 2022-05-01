High school boys' volleyball: Saturday's Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Redondo at #1 Loyola
Huntington Beach at #4 Beckman
Los Alamitos at #3 Newport Harbor
Mira Costa at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION 2
Second round, Saturday
Servite d. Westlake, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21
Anaheim Canyon d. West Ranch, 25-12, 25-20, 25-14
St. Francis d. San Clemente, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19
Thousand Oaks d. Crescenta Valley, 25-22, 25-12, 25-20
Long Beach Wilson d. Foothill, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23
San Marcos d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 26-24, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23
Tesoro d. Santa Margarita, 24-26, 25-16, 25-27, 25-18, 15-11
Burbank Burroughs d. Cerritos Valley Christian, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Anaheim Canyon at #1 Servite
St. Francis at #4 Thousand Oaks
#3 Long Beach Wilson at San Marcos
#2 Burbank Burroughs at Tesoro
DIVISION 3
Second round, Saturday
Upland d. Quartz Hill, 25-9, 25-21, 25-7
Dos Pueblos d. Palos Verdes, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16
Edison d. South Pasadena, scores not reported
Aliso Niguel d. Westminster La Quinta, scores not reported
Laguna Blanca d. Villa Park, 21-25, 25-16, 25-21, 29-27
Hillcrest d. Downey, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16
Corona Santiago d. La Canada, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19
Royal d. Garden Grove, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Dos Pueblos at #1 Upland
#4 Aliso Niguel at Edison
Hillcrest at Laguna Blanca
Corona Santiago at #2 Royal
DIVISION 4
Second round, Saturday
Capistrano Valley Christian d. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 25-18
Bolsa Grande at Eastvale Roosevelt, result not reported
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian d. Xavier Prep, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19
Portola d. Bishop Diego, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
St. Margaret's d. Irvine University, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Oak Park d. Calabasas, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-15
Millikan d. Tustin, 25-18, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23
Northwood d. Canyon Country Canyon, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian OR #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at Bolsa Grande
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at #4 Portola
#3 St. Margaret's at Oak Park
#2 Northwood at Millikan
DIVISION 5
Second round, Saturday unless noted
Carpinteria d. Fontana, scores not reported
Yucaipa d. Bellflower, scores not reported
Anaheim Fairmont Prep d. Bell Gardens, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21
Troy d. Western Christian, 25-23, 25-26, 25-17
#3 Lancaster Desert Christian at San Gabriel Academy, Monday, 6 p.m.
Miller d. San Gabriel, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25
Oxnard Pacifica d. Murrieta Mesa, 25-18, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11
Sunny Hills d. Norwalk, scores not reported
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Yucaipa at #1 Carpinteria
#4 Troy at Anaheim Fairmont Prep
Miller at #3 Lancaster Desert Christian/San Gabriel Academy winner
Oxnard Pacifica at #2 Sunny Hills
DIVISION 6
Second round, Saturday unless noted
Newbury Park Adventist at #1 Saddleback, Monday, 6 p.m.
Ganesha d. Samueli, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-18
Mayfair d. Sonora, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12
Le Lycee d. Moreno Valley, 25-21, 24-26, 25-10, 25-21
Da Vinci d. Magnolia, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Garey at Santa Rosa Academy, Monday, 6 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Milken, Monday, 6 p.m.
Monrovia d. Leuzinger, 25-24, 26-28, 25-17, 25-14
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Saddleback at Ganesha OR Ganesha at Newbury Park Adventist
#4 Le Lycee at Mayfair
Santa Rosa Academy at #3 Da Vinci OR #3 Da Vinci at Garey
Milken/Vista del Lago winner at #2 Monrovia
NOTES: Semifinals, May 7, 6 p.m. Championships, May 14, 6 p.m.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.