High school boys' volleyball: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday
South East d. Rivera, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17
Los Angeles Marshall d. North Hollywood, scores not reported
Birmingham d. South Gate, forfeit
#10 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #7 Marquez, result not reported
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#9 South East at #1 Los Angeles University
#5 Los Angeles Marshall at #4 Grant
#6 Birmingham at #3 Granada Hills Kennedy
Marquez/Roosevelt winner at #2 Carson
NOTES: Semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION II
Play-in matches, Tuesday
Hollywood d. Los Angeles Jordan, 26-24, 25-18, 26-24
Los Angeles Kennedy d, Legacy, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18
First round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#16 Hollywood at #1 Fairfax
#9 Wilmington Banning at #8 Bravo
#12 San Fernando at #5 Verdugo Hills
#13 Sun Valley Poly at #4 Van Nuys
#14 Chavez at #3 Sylmar
#11 San Pedro at #6 Vaughn
#10 Narbonne at #7 Bernstein
#15 Los Angeles Kennedy at #2 Bell
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION III
Play-in matches, Tuesday
Elizabeth d. Jefferson, 25-9, 25-22, 25-20
Lincoln d. West Adams, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16
First round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#16 Elizabeth at #1 Mendez
#9 Maywood at #8 Reseda
#12 Valley Arts/Sciences at #5 Monroe
#13 Manual Arts at #4 Rancho Dominguez
#14 Huntington Park at #3 Math/Science
#11 Los Angeles CES at #6 Fremont
#10 Panorama at #7 Franklin
#15 Lincoln at #2 Orthopaedic
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION IV
Play-in matches, Tuesday
Locke d. East Valley, 29-27, 25-20, 25-22
Northridge d. Triumph, 18-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10
First round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#17 Locke at #1 Animo De La Hoya
#9 King/Drew at #8 Central City Value
#12 Larchmont at #5 Port of Los Angeles
#13 Alliance Smidt Tech at #4 Lake Balboa
#14 Maywood CES at #3 Fulton
#11 Foshay at #6 Downtown Magnets
#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Belmont
#18 Northridge at #2 Los Angeles
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION V
Play-in matches, Tuesday
#17 WISH at #16 Los Angeles Leadership, result not reported
Episcopal d, Bright Star, 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-16
First round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Leadership/WISH winner at #1 Lakeview
#9 Academia Avance at #8 Alliance Stern
#12 Animo Watts at #5 Valley Oaks CES
#13 Alliance Neuwirth at #4 Middle College
#14 Animo Venice at #3 Alliance Bloomfield
#11 Environmental Science/Tech at #6 Annenberg
#10 Gertz-Ressler at #7 Aspire Ollin
#15 Episcopal at #2 Animo Robinson
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Loyola d. Redondo, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18
Beckman d. Huntington Beach, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 26-28, 15-11
Newport Harbor d. Los Alamitos, 22-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16, 15-9
Mira Costa d. Mater Dei, 14-25, 32-34, 27-25, 25-23, 15-7
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#4 Beckman at #1 Loyola
#3 Newport Harbor at Mira Costa
