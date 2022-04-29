High school boys' volleyball: City playoff pairings
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Cleveland at #1 Chatsworth
#5 Granada Hills at #4 Venice
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Eagle Rock
#7 Taft at #2 Palisades
NOTES: Semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m.; championship, May 14, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#9 South East at #8 Rivera
#12 North Hollywood at #5 Los Angeles Marshall
#11 South Gate at #6 Birmingham
#10 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #7 Marquez
Quarterfinals, May 5, 4 p.m.
Rivera/South East winner at #1 Los Angeles University
Marshall/North Hollywood winner at #4 Grant
Birmingham/South Gate winner at #3 Granada Hills Kennedy
Marquez/Roosevelt winner at #2 Carson
NOTES: Semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION II
Play-in matches, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Los Angeles Jordan at #16 Hollywood
#18 Legacy at #15 Los Angeles Kennedy
First round, May 5, 4 p.m.
Hollywood/Jordan winner at #1 Fairfax
#9 Wilmington Banning at #8 Bravo
#12 San Fernando at #5 Verdugo Hills
#13 Sun Valley Poly at #4 Van Nuys
#14 Chavez at #3 Sylmar
#11 San Pedro at #6 Vaughn
#10 Narbonne at #7 Bernstein
Los Angeles Kennedy/Legacy winner at #2 Bell
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 9, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION III
Play-in matches, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Jefferson at #16 Elizabeth
#18 West Adams at #15 Lincoln
First round, May 5, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth/Jefferson winner at #1 Mendez
#9 Maywood at #8 Reseda
#12 Valley Arts/Sciences at #5 Monroe
#13 Manual Arts at #4 Rancho Dominguez
#14 Huntington Park at #3 Math/Science
#11 Los Angeles CES at #6 Fremont
#10 Panorama at #7 Franklin
Lincoln/West Adams winner at #2 Orthopaedic
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 9, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION IV
Play-in matches, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Locke at #16 East Valley
#18 Northridge at #15 Triumph
First round, May 5, 4 p.m.
East Valley/Locke winner at #1 Animo De La Hoya
#9 King/Drew at #8 Central City Value
#12 Larchmont at #5 Port of Los Angeles
#13 Alliance Smidt Tech at #4 Lake Balboa
#14 Maywood CES at #3 Fulton
#11 Foshay at #6 Downtown Magnets
#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Belmont
Triumph/Northridge winner at #2 Los Angeles
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 9, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION V
Play-in matches, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 WISH at #16 Los Angeles Leadership
#18 Bright Star at #15 Episcopal
First round, May 5, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Leadership/WISH winner at #1 Lakeview
#9 Academia Avance at #8 Alliance Stern
#12 Animo Watts at #5 Valley Oaks CES
#13 Alliance Neuwirth at #4 Middle College
#14 Animo Venice at #3 Alliance Bloomfield
#11 Environmental Science/Tech at #6 Annenberg
#10 Gertz-Ressler at #7 Aspire Ollin
Episcopal/Bright Star winner at #2 Animo Robinson
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 9, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 11, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.