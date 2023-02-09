High school boys' basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday
El Camino Real 75, Los Angeles Hamilton 52
Granada Hills 67, Los Angeles Roosevelt 39
Chatsworth 76, South East 63
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#9 El Camino Real at #1 Venice
#5 Los Angeles CES at #4 Gardena
#6 Granada Hills at #3 Palisades
#7 Chatsworth at #2 Grant
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday
Manual Arts 61, Dorsey 54
Roybal 68, Sun Valley Poly 62
View Park 60, Hollywood 46
Los Angeles 67, Sherman Oaks CES 51
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Manual Arts at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#9 Cleveland at #8 Verdugo Hills
#12 Lincoln at #5 Legacy
#13 Roybal at #4 South Gate
#14 View Park at #3 Eagle Rock
#11 Sylmar at #6 Los Angeles Marshall
#10 Los Angeles University at #7 Granada Hills Kennedy
#15 Los Angeles at #2 Bravo
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday
Animo De La Hoya 68, Locke 63
New West 64, Mendez 49
Chavez 61, Larchmont 42
San Fernando 54, Monroe 51
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#17 Animo De La Hoya at #1 Garfield
#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Bell
#12 Vaughn at #5 North Hollywood
#13 New West at #4 Franklin
#14 Chavez at #3 Marquez
#11 Downtown Magnets at #6 Hawkins
#10 Los Angeles Wilson at #7 Northridge
#15 San Fernando at #2 Arleta
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Lake Balboa 42, Lakeview 31
Rivera 70, Valor 61
Maywood CES 46, Animo Robinson 37
#18 Aspire Ollin at #15 East Valley
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#17 Lake Balboa at #1 Sotomayor
#9 University Prep Value at #8 Annenberg
#12 Los Angeles Leadership at #5 West Adams
#13 Rivera at #4 Canoga Park
#14 Maywood CES at #3 Huntington Park
#11 Foshay at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences
#10 Maywood at #7 Animo Venice
East Valley/Aspire Ollin winner at #2 Middle College
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday
Alliance Marine 53, Valley Oaks CES 35
New Designs University Park 43, Orthopaedic 26
New Designs Watts 61, Rise Kohyang 35
WISH 62, Academia Avance 50
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#17 Alliance Marine at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#9 Alliance Bloomfield at #8 North Valley Military
#12 East College Prep at #5 Triumph
#13 New Designs University Park at #4 Dymally
#14 New Designs Watts at #3 Math/Science
#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Contreras
#10 Collins at #7 Elizabeth
#15 WISH at #2 University Pathways Public Service
NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Feb. 15, 7 p.m..; semifinals, Feb. 17-18. Championships, Feb. 22-25.
