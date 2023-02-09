High school boys' basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Los Angeles Time staff
·2 min read
Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CITY

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday

El Camino Real 75, Los Angeles Hamilton 52

Granada Hills 67, Los Angeles Roosevelt 39

Chatsworth 76, South East 63

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#9 El Camino Real at #1 Venice

#5 Los Angeles CES at #4 Gardena

#6 Granada Hills at #3 Palisades

#7 Chatsworth at #2 Grant

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday

Manual Arts 61, Dorsey 54

Roybal 68, Sun Valley Poly 62

View Park 60, Hollywood 46

Los Angeles 67, Sherman Oaks CES 51

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Manual Arts at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#9 Cleveland at #8 Verdugo Hills

#12 Lincoln at #5 Legacy

#13 Roybal at #4 South Gate

#14 View Park at #3 Eagle Rock

#11 Sylmar at #6 Los Angeles Marshall

#10 Los Angeles University at #7 Granada Hills Kennedy

#15 Los Angeles at #2 Bravo

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday

Animo De La Hoya 68, Locke 63

New West 64, Mendez 49

Chavez 61, Larchmont 42

San Fernando 54, Monroe 51

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#17 Animo De La Hoya at #1 Garfield

#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Bell

#12 Vaughn at #5 North Hollywood

#13 New West at #4 Franklin

#14 Chavez at #3 Marquez

#11 Downtown Magnets at #6 Hawkins

#10 Los Angeles Wilson at #7 Northridge

#15 San Fernando at #2 Arleta

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Lake Balboa 42, Lakeview 31

Rivera 70, Valor 61

Maywood CES 46, Animo Robinson 37

#18 Aspire Ollin at #15 East Valley

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#17 Lake Balboa at #1 Sotomayor

#9 University Prep Value at #8 Annenberg

#12 Los Angeles Leadership at #5 West Adams

#13 Rivera at #4 Canoga Park

#14 Maywood CES at #3 Huntington Park

#11 Foshay at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences

#10 Maywood at #7 Animo Venice

East Valley/Aspire Ollin winner at #2 Middle College

DIVISION V

First round, Wednesday

Alliance Marine 53, Valley Oaks CES 35

New Designs University Park 43, Orthopaedic 26

New Designs Watts 61, Rise Kohyang 35

WISH 62, Academia Avance 50

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#17 Alliance Marine at #1 Port of Los Angeles

#9 Alliance Bloomfield at #8 North Valley Military

#12 East College Prep at #5 Triumph

#13 New Designs University Park at #4 Dymally

#14 New Designs Watts at #3 Math/Science

#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Contreras

#10 Collins at #7 Elizabeth

#15 WISH at #2 University Pathways Public Service

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Feb. 15, 7 p.m..; semifinals, Feb. 17-18. Championships, Feb. 22-25.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

