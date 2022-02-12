High school basketball roundup: Frederickson’s 31 sends Auburn to 3A regionals

FRIDAY (FEB. 11)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NO. 3 AUBURN 53, NO. 6 NORTH THURSTON 47

Ialissa Frederickson’s 31 points propelled Auburn to a 53-47 win on Friday night, but Tay Birdtail’s 31 weren’t enough.

Birdtail and North Thurston led by one after three quarters, but the Trojans exploded for 21 fourth-quarter points and punched their ticket to the regional tournament.

If not for Auburn’s stout defense in the final three minutes, Birdtail may have carried the Rams to regionals. North Thurston’s senior star drained seven threes, but couldn’t muster a field goal in the final three minutes.

“We actually did a great job on Tay the last three minutes,” said Auburn coach Jon Price. “We went to a defense where we just straight denied her the ball.”

Frederickson scored 31, too, but worked inside to get them. With only one made three-pointer, Auburn’s senior forward shot 6-for-11 from the field and took 20 free throws.

“We reduced our turnovers,” Price said. “We had five less turnovers in the second half.

“And we let our offense work a little bit better. We found some matchups we liked, and were able to take advantage of those with our offense. So that was a big deal.”

BOX SCORE

A: 11-15-6-21--53

NT: 7-17-9-14--47

Scoring: (A) Ialissa Frederickson 31; (NT) Tay Birdtail 31

CAMAS 65, ROGERS 34

A frustrating first half filled with turnovers put the Rams behind early in their game against the Papermakers.

The plays weren’t happening for Rogers as they faced a 35-13 deficit at halftime. Having trouble handling the pressure Camas was throwing at them, the Rams couldn’t get their offense moving effectively.

On the other side of the court, the Papermakers shot extremely well from beyond the arc as they netted 10 three’s in the competition. Rams’ senior Alexa Caulfield led her team in scoring, however, with 10 points. Senior Jenai Ancheta kicked in nine points as well.

“Obviously we were frustrated on how the firsthalf went,” said coach Rico Ancheta. “We focused on playing better in the second half, and it felt like we did. We have to have short term memory for net week, as will play again on Tuesday and Thursday, and possibly Saturday.”

Story continues

The Rams will take on Puyallup/Kennedy Catholic on February 15 to continue the District 3 4A basketball tournament.

BOX SCORE

C: 18-17-10-20--65

R: 9-4-12-9--34

Scoring: (R) Alexa Caulfield 10, Jenai Ancheta 9; (C) Reagan Jamison 14, Addison Harris 13

MORE SCORES

2A EVERGREEN

Tumwater 88, R.A. Long 41