High school basketball: Monday's scores for boys' and girls' games
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
MONDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
CITY SECTION
Animo De La Hoya 43, Smidt Tech 38
Arleta 89, Chavez 30
Bernstein 107, Belmont 25
Chatsworth 71, Cleveland 44
East Valley 66, Fulton 40
Fairfax 65, Venice 60
Franklin 73, Bravo 55
Foshay 73, Stella 46
Hollywood 62, RFK Community 47
Horace Mann 62, Middle College 60
Los Angeles 42, Diego Rivera 28
Manual Arts 54, Jefferson 48
Marquez 59, Sotomayor 35
Marshall 71, Eagle Rock 63
Maywood Academy 63, Elizabeth 42
New Designs University Park 53, Gertz-Ressler 40
Northridge Academy 77, Vaughn 51
Orthopaedic 51, Annenberg 21
Poly 91, North Hollywood 64
San Fernando 71, Canoga Park 40
South Gate 55, Roosevelt 52
Van Nuys 74, Sylmar 64
Wilson 57, Lincoln 33
GIRLS
CITY SECTION
Annenberg 31, Orthopaedic 12
Arleta 63, Chavez 22
Diego Rivera 58, Los Angeles 25
Eagle Rock 59, Marshall 23
Elizabeth 34, Maywood Academy 26
Foshay 32, Stella 7
Franklin 49, Bravo 18
GALA d. Crenshaw, forfeit
Gertz-Ressler 38, New Designs University Park 24
Lake Balboa College 33, Discovery 24
Manual Arts 45, Jefferson 22
Marquez 58, Sotomayor 32
Maywood CES 58, Torres 18
South Gate 42, Roosevelt 22
USC-MAE 42, Downtown Magnets 4
Van Nuys 62, Sylmar 58
Washington 48, Fremont 21
