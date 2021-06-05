High school basketball: City boys' and girls' playoff results and updated pairings

Times staff
·3 min read
SUNRISE, FL - DECEMBER 21: NCAA basketballs in a rack on the court.
Basketballs in a rack on the court. (Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)

CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted

Westchester 64, El Camino Real 45

King/Drew 61, Narbonne 52

#6 Granada Hills at #3 Fairfax, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

#7 Grant at #2 Birmingham, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#5 King/Drew at #1 Westchester

Fairfax/Granada Hills winner vs. Birmingham/Grant winner

NOTES: Championship, June 12, 7:30 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#8 Sun Valley Poly at #1 Chatsworth

#5 Palisades at #4 Gardena

#6 Los Angeles University at #3 Crenshaw

#7 Taft at #2 Venice

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Championship, June 11, 7 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Arleta

#5 South East at #4 Los Angeles Hamilton

#6 Granada Hills Kennedy at #3 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#7 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 San Pedro

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 3:30 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION III

First round, Friday

Rancho Dominguez 56, Central City Value 51

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 San Fernando at #1 Bell

#12 Rancho Dominguez at #4 Los Angeles CES

#14 North Hollywood at #11 Monroe

#7 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Bravo

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Championship, June 11, 4 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 Maywood CES at #1 Legacy

#5 Larchmont at #4 Huntington Park

#6 Los Angeles Kennedy at #3 Franklin

#7 Harbor Teacher at #2 Marquez

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 12 p.m. at higher seed.

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#1 Palisades 85, Garfield 41 (Thursday)

#5 Crenshaw at #4 El Camino Real, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#6 Narbonne at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton, score not reported

#7 Westchester at #2 Birmingham, Saturday, noon

Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

El Camino Real/Crenshaw winner at #1 Palisades

Hamilton/Narbonne winner vs. Birmingham/Westchester winner

NOTES: Championship, June 12, 7 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 North Hollywood at #1 Los Angeles CES

#5 Legacy at #4 Taft

#6 Fairfax at #3 King/Drew

#7 Venice at #2 Los Angeles Marshall

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 11, 7 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 Bell at #1 San Pedro

#5 Bravo at #4 Sun Valley Poly

#6 Arleta at #3 South Gate

#7 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #2 San Fernando

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 3:30 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#9 Reseda at #1 Los Angeles Wilson

#5 Central City Value at #4 Marquez

#6 Mendez at #3 Verdugo Hills

#7 Los Angeles Kennedy at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 11, 4 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 Hawkins at #1 Franklin

#5 Maywood CES at #4 Huntington Park

#6 North Valley Military at #3 Larchmont

#7 Roybal at #2 Animo Bunche

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 12, 12 p.m. at higher seed.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories