High school basketball: City boys' and girls' playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Westchester 64, El Camino Real 45
King/Drew 61, Narbonne 52
#6 Granada Hills at #3 Fairfax, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
#7 Grant at #2 Birmingham, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#5 King/Drew at #1 Westchester
Fairfax/Granada Hills winner vs. Birmingham/Grant winner
NOTES: Championship, June 12, 7:30 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Saturday
#8 Sun Valley Poly at #1 Chatsworth
#5 Palisades at #4 Gardena
#6 Los Angeles University at #3 Crenshaw
#7 Taft at #2 Venice
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Championship, June 11, 7 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Arleta
#5 South East at #4 Los Angeles Hamilton
#6 Granada Hills Kennedy at #3 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#7 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 San Pedro
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 3:30 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION III
First round, Friday
Rancho Dominguez 56, Central City Value 51
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#8 San Fernando at #1 Bell
#12 Rancho Dominguez at #4 Los Angeles CES
#14 North Hollywood at #11 Monroe
#7 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Bravo
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Championship, June 11, 4 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#8 Maywood CES at #1 Legacy
#5 Larchmont at #4 Huntington Park
#6 Los Angeles Kennedy at #3 Franklin
#7 Harbor Teacher at #2 Marquez
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 12 p.m. at higher seed.
CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#1 Palisades 85, Garfield 41 (Thursday)
#5 Crenshaw at #4 El Camino Real, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#6 Narbonne at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton, score not reported
#7 Westchester at #2 Birmingham, Saturday, noon
Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
El Camino Real/Crenshaw winner at #1 Palisades
Hamilton/Narbonne winner vs. Birmingham/Westchester winner
NOTES: Championship, June 12, 7 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#8 North Hollywood at #1 Los Angeles CES
#5 Legacy at #4 Taft
#6 Fairfax at #3 King/Drew
#7 Venice at #2 Los Angeles Marshall
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 11, 7 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#8 Bell at #1 San Pedro
#5 Bravo at #4 Sun Valley Poly
#6 Arleta at #3 South Gate
#7 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #2 San Fernando
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 3:30 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#9 Reseda at #1 Los Angeles Wilson
#5 Central City Value at #4 Marquez
#6 Mendez at #3 Verdugo Hills
#7 Los Angeles Kennedy at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 11, 4 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#8 Hawkins at #1 Franklin
#5 Maywood CES at #4 Huntington Park
#6 North Valley Military at #3 Larchmont
#7 Roybal at #2 Animo Bunche
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 12, 12 p.m. at higher seed.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.