High school baseball: Southern Section wild-card playoff results
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL
DIVISION 1
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
#1 JSerra, bye
Chaminade at Capistrano Valley, Friday
Vista Murrieta at Yucaipa, Wednesday
South Hills at Damien
Santa Margarita at Huntington Beach
Redondo at Corona
Crescenta Valley at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Beckman at #4 Ayala
Aliso Niguel vs. #3 Orange Lutheran at Hart Park (Orange), Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Foothill at Mira Costa
West Ranch at La Mirada
St. Bonaventure at Bishop Amat, Friday
Servite at King
Temecula Valley at Cypress
Dana Hills at Arcadia, Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Temescal Canyon at #2 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 2
Wild-card game, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Gardena Serra at Moorpark
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Wild-card winner at #1 Thousand Oaks
Marina at Mission Viejo
Dos Pueblos at Maranatha
Santa Fe at San Dimas
Los Alamitos at Garden Grove Pacifica
El Dorado at Paloma Valley
Bonita at La Quinta
Simi Valley at #4 Ocean View
Yorba Linda at #3 Villa Park
Alemany at Rio Mesa
La Canada at Camarillo
Northview at Corona del Mar
Oak Hills at Quartz Hill
Canyon Springs at Trabuco Hills
Gahr at Long Beach Poly
Summit at #2 Sierra Canyon
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
#1 Hart, bye
Cerritos, bye
Los Osos at Lakewood
Calabasas vs. Pasadena Poly at San Marino, 3:15 p.m.
Torrance, bye
Millikan at Mary Star
Redlands East Valley at Carter
Saugus at #4 Santa Barbara, Friday
Irvine at #3 Chino Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Valley at Don Lugo
Palos Verdes at West Torrance
Sonora, bye
La Salle at Ontario Christian
Arlington at Tahquitz, Wednesday
Grand Terrace at Capistrano Valley Christian
#2 Warren, bye
DIVISION 4
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
California at #1 Murrieta Mesa
Woodcrest Christian at Xavier Prep
Alhambra at Monrovia
Village Christian at Grace Brethren
Culver City at La Sierra
Rancho Cucamonga at El Modena
Valley View at Kaiser
Downey at #4 Westlake
#3 Royal at Nogales
El Rancho at Montebello
Charter Oak at Los Altos
Fullerton at Woodbridge
Corona Centennial at Loara
Segerstrom at Heritage, Thursday
Salesian at La Serna
Oxnard at #2 Paraclete
DIVISION 5
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Claremont 8, Bishop Diego 5
Laguna Hills 1, Bellflower 0
Crean Lutheran 1, Rio Hondo Prep 0
Burbank Burroughs 5, Arroyo 1
Cajon 3, Shadow Hills 2
Serrano 9, Silverado 8
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
St. Margaret's at #1 Citrus Valley
Santa Paula at Highland
Claremont at San Marcos
Orange Vista at Sultana
Laguna Hills at Citrus Hill
Garey at Walnut
Oxford Academy at St. Anthony
#4 Crean Lutheran at Century
Burbank Burroughs at #3 Malibu
Savanna at Indio
Schurr vs. Pomona at Garey
Cajon at Adelanto
Serrano at Hemet
Sierra Vista at Burbank
Ventura at Flintridge Prep
Mayfair at #2 North Torrance, Friday
DIVISION 6
Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
A--Chaffey at Big Bear
B--Downey Calvary Chapel at Knight
C--Westminster at Anaheim
D--Gladstone at West Valley
E--Linfield Christian at Lakeside
F--Crossroads at Carpinteria
G--Santa Ana at St. Bernard
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
Winner wild-card A at #1 Aquinas
Orange at Westminster La Quinta
Winner wild-card B at de Toledo
Buena at Foothill Tech
Bloomington at Elsinore, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Ontario at Excelsior
South Pasadena at Jurupa Valley
#4 Viewpoint vs. Trinity Classical at Master’s U. (Santa Clarita)
University Prep at #3 Ramona
Winner wild-card C at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Winner wild-card D at Pasadena Marshall
Barstow at Cerritos Valley Christian
Winner wild-card E at Colton
Winner wild-card Fat Beverly Hills
Winner wild-card G at Bishop Montgomery
Rim of the World at #2 La Habra
DIVISION 7
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
#1 Hesperia Christian, bye
Santa Clarita Christian at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian
Los Amigos vs. Temecula Prep at Rancho Christian, Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Pioneer vs. La Verne Lutheran at Bonita, Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Springs at Desert Hot Springs, Wednesday
Cobalt at Arroyo Valley
Milken at Da Vinci
Villanova Prep at #4 Lancaster Desert Christian
Banning at #3 Tarbut V'Torah
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Coast Union, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Ojai Valley, Friday
Academy for Careers & Exploration at Gabrielino
Western Christian at Lennox Academy
Hawthorne vs. Verbum Dei at Bosco Tech
Desert Mirage at Santa Rosa Academy
Mountain View at #2 Vasquez, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
NOTES:
Second round in all divisions, June 8; quarterfinals, June 11;
semifinals, June 15. Championships, June 18 at Blair Field (Long Beach)
and June 19 at Cal State Fullerton.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.