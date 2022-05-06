High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday
Torrance 5, Gahr 4
Paloma Valley 13, Northview 4
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Vista Murrieta 3
Maranatha 8, Great Oak 2
Quartz Hill 9, Paraclete 2
Lakewood 1, Moorpark 0
Norco 3, Sonora 0
Sierra Canyon 6, Simi Valley 1
Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Temescal Canyon 1
Warren 2, Beckman 1
Etiwanda 10, Temecula Valley 2
Hart 7, Royal 3
Millikan 10, Mission Viejo 1
Palos Verdes 6, Calabasas 5
Crescenta Valley 2, South Hills 0
Second round, Tuesday; 3:15 p.m.
Torrance at #1 Arlington
Paloma Valley at Rancho Cucamonga
Quartz Hill at Maranatha
#4 Norco at Lakewood
#3 Sierra Canyon at Garden Grove Pacifica
Etiwanda at Warren
Millikan at Hart
Palos Verdes at Crescenta Valley
DIVISION 4
First round, Thursday unless noted
Aquinas 6, Barstow 0
Flintridge Prep 10, Highland 9
Long Beach Wilson 8, St. Anthony 3
Loyola 5, San Marcos 4
Tahquitz 3, Elsinore 1
Fullerton 7, St. Margaret’s 2
Segerstrom 7, Mary Star 5
Corona Santiago 7, Grand Terrace 0
Tesoro 16, Don Lugo 5
Culver City 4, Ventura 2
Valencia at Schurr, Friday
California 2, Gardena Serra 1
La Salle 6, Hemet 3
El Modena 2, Adelanto 0
South Torrance 4, Pasadena Poly 0
El Rancho 2, Walnut 1
Second round, Tuesday; 3:15 p.m.
Flintridge Prep at #1 Aquinas
Long Beach Wilson at Loyola
Tahquitz at Fullerton
Segerstrom at #4 Corona Santiago
#3 Tesoro at Culver City
Schurr/Valencia winner at California
El Modena at La Salle
South Torrance at El Rancho
DIVISION 6
First round, Thursday
Arrowhead Christian 16, Santa Rosa Academy 1
Beverly Hills 12, Lancaster Desert Christian 10
Bellflower 3, Jurupa Valley 0
Oxnard Pacifica 7, Garey 4
Trinity Classical 13, Rio Hondo Prep 12
Whittier Christian 2, Norwalk 0
Rim of the World 5, Lakeside 4
Anaheim 12, Buckley 4
Chino 15, Sierra Vista 1
Santa Ynez 8, Foothill Tech 0
San Gorgonio 12, Vasquez 5
Arroyo 10, Crossroads 1
Bishop Diego 1, Milken 0
Hesperia Christian 9, San Jacinto 5
Miller 7, Rancho Mirage 5
Estancia 7, Tarbut V'Torah 1
Second round, Tuesday; 3:15 p.m.
Beverly Hills at #1 Arrowhead Christian
Bellflower at Oxnard Pacifica
Trinity Classical at Whittier Christian
#4 Anaheim at Rim of the World
#3 Chino at Santa Ynez
Arroyo at San Gorgonio
Hesperia Christian at Bishop Diego
Miller at #2 Estancia
