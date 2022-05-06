High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Times staff
·2 min read

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday

Torrance 5, Gahr 4

Paloma Valley 13, Northview 4

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Vista Murrieta 3

Maranatha 8, Great Oak 2

Quartz Hill 9, Paraclete 2

Lakewood 1, Moorpark 0

Norco 3, Sonora 0

Sierra Canyon 6, Simi Valley 1

Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Temescal Canyon 1

Warren 2, Beckman 1

Etiwanda 10, Temecula Valley 2

Hart 7, Royal 3

Millikan 10, Mission Viejo 1

Palos Verdes 6, Calabasas 5

Crescenta Valley 2, South Hills 0

Second round, Tuesday; 3:15 p.m.

Torrance at #1 Arlington

Paloma Valley at Rancho Cucamonga

Quartz Hill at Maranatha

#4 Norco at Lakewood

#3 Sierra Canyon at Garden Grove Pacifica

Etiwanda at Warren

Millikan at Hart

Palos Verdes at Crescenta Valley

DIVISION 4

First round, Thursday unless noted

Aquinas 6, Barstow 0

Flintridge Prep 10, Highland 9

Long Beach Wilson 8, St. Anthony 3

Loyola 5, San Marcos 4

Tahquitz 3, Elsinore 1

Fullerton 7, St. Margaret’s 2

Segerstrom 7, Mary Star 5

Corona Santiago 7, Grand Terrace 0

Tesoro 16, Don Lugo 5

Culver City 4, Ventura 2

Valencia at Schurr, Friday

California 2, Gardena Serra 1

La Salle 6, Hemet 3

El Modena 2, Adelanto 0

South Torrance 4, Pasadena Poly 0

El Rancho 2, Walnut 1

Second round, Tuesday; 3:15 p.m.

Flintridge Prep at #1 Aquinas

Long Beach Wilson at Loyola

Tahquitz at Fullerton

Segerstrom at #4 Corona Santiago

#3 Tesoro at Culver City

Schurr/Valencia winner at California

El Modena at La Salle

South Torrance at El Rancho

DIVISION 6

First round, Thursday

Arrowhead Christian 16, Santa Rosa Academy 1

Beverly Hills 12, Lancaster Desert Christian 10

Bellflower 3, Jurupa Valley 0

Oxnard Pacifica 7, Garey 4

Trinity Classical 13, Rio Hondo Prep 12

Whittier Christian 2, Norwalk 0

Rim of the World 5, Lakeside 4

Anaheim 12, Buckley 4

Chino 15, Sierra Vista 1

Santa Ynez 8, Foothill Tech 0

San Gorgonio 12, Vasquez 5

Arroyo 10, Crossroads 1

Bishop Diego 1, Milken 0

Hesperia Christian 9, San Jacinto 5

Miller 7, Rancho Mirage 5

Estancia 7, Tarbut V'Torah 1

Second round, Tuesday; 3:15 p.m.

Beverly Hills at #1 Arrowhead Christian

Bellflower at Oxnard Pacifica

Trinity Classical at Whittier Christian

#4 Anaheim at Rim of the World

#3 Chino at Santa Ynez

Arroyo at San Gorgonio

Hesperia Christian at Bishop Diego

Miller at #2 Estancia

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Flames vs. Stars

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. The 15-year-old from Ottawa raised her tournament total to nine goals. Honduras opened the scoring on a wet afternoon and soggy pitch at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez and proved to be a handful in the first half. The favoured Canadians showed more purpose in the second half, pu

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

    Casey DeSmith keeps insisting the NHL playoffs are no different than any other game he's ever played in his life. The Pittsburgh goaltender believes his job when he skates onto the ice at Madison Square Garden ice on Tuesday night when the Penguins open their first-round matchup with the New York Rangers is no different than it is at any other time of the season, at any other time of his hockey life. Stop the puck when it comes your way. Keep your team in it. Don't let one mistake morph into ano

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.