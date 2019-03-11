High School Baseball Coach, Wife Died After Being Electrocuted Installing Field's New Scoreboard

A Florida high school baseball coach and his wife, who worked as a health aide in the school district, died on Sunday while helping in the installation of a new scoreboard for the baseball field, according to Tori Schneider of the Tallahassee Democrat.

Corey Crum was in his first year as the varsity coach at Liberty County High School after spending time as the JV coach.

Crum, his wife Shana, some of the members of the baseball team and some of the parents of the players were installing a new scoreboard for the baseball field when the couple died. School board member Kyle Peddie told the Democrat the old scoreboard "was destroyed by Hurricane Michael."

According to a press release from Liberty County Sheriff Joe White, Corey Crum was working on a boom lift and unloading a piece of equipment when the lift made contact with overhead power lines. The boom lift became electrified and electrocuted Corey Crum. Shana Crum immediately came to help her husband and was also electrocuted.

Chase Crum, Corey and Shana's son, was also electrocuted during the incident, but his injuries were not life-threatening. Chase Crum, 14, was injured trying to save his parents and he has reportedly been transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital.

The Liberty County Bulldogs are 4-3 on the season and are scheduled to have three road games this week, including one on Tuesday. The team's next home game is currently set for March 19.

"This is a tragic event which has rocked our community to its core," the statement reads. "We ask for prayers and respect for the family, students and parents involved."