High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

The Canadian Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steven Duggar and Alex Dickerson homered off Jake Arrieta as part of a six-run second inning, and the San Francisco Giants thumped the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Friday night. Jason Vosler and LaMonte Wade Jr. added back-to-back shots in the fourth, helping the Giants to their second consecutive victory over the Cubs. San Francisco has won eight of 10. It was the fourth time this season San Francisco has hit four or more home runs in a game. Kris Bryant hit his 13th home run for Ch