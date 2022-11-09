High school athlete with Crohn’s disease dies of mono, family says. ‘Now he’s my angel’

A 17-year-old high school athlete who was hospitalized with mononucleosis tried fighting the disease, but his Illinois family said he “progressively got worse,” according to local news outlets.

Ryan Plowman had become “extremely ill” in late October, WMAQ reported, and his parents watched him suffer until he died Saturday, Nov. 5.

“It’s hard to watch your kid suffer,” father Daniel Plowman told WLS. “Nobody should have to ever go through something like this.”

While mono isn’t typically deadly, “people with weakened immune systems may develop more severe symptoms and complications,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease is often caused by the Epstein-Barr virus, which most commonly spreads through saliva and is common among teens and college students.

“(Ryan) also had Crohn’s disease,” mother Jennifer Plowman told WGN. “They are suspecting that because of the medication from the Crohn’s disease that it suppressed his immune system.”

Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that’s “the result of a weakened immune system,” according to the CDC. It can be treated through surgery and medication.

“You should not die from mono, but he had (the) perfect storm with Crohn’s,” Daniel Plowman told WMAQ.

The teen was an honor student and “talented varsity soccer player” at Alan B. Shepard High School, according to his obituary.

“Everyone loved him instantaneously,” soccer coach Zeno Toscas said in a GoFundMe post. “It was Ryan’s good attitude and likable personality that drew the multitude of family and friends to be by his side at Comer Children’s Hospital for a week as he courageously fought mononucleosis.”

He was a beloved grandchild, son, brother, cousin and friend.

“Now he’s my angel,” his mom told WLS. “Now I have to live by him, and for him.”

A visitation for Ryan is being held from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Crestwood Recreation & Wellness Center in Crestwood. His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Damian Catholic Church in Oak Forest.

Those who attend are asked to wear the color orange or Shepard High School apparel.

In lieu of flowers, the Plowman family said donations to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation are appreciated.

