High school artist dies in crash weeks before GA graduation. ‘So many gifts to give’

Alison Cutler
·4 min read
Screengrab from @ally.anteaooo's public Instagram page

In every facet of Timothy Yakovlev’s life, family and friends say they found art.

Yakovlev, who was sometimes called “Tima” by loved ones, was killed in a car accident just weeks before he graduated from Northview High School in Johns Creek, Georgia, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

“It’s hard to breathe in the pain of the loss of an amazing young man,” one person said on the community Facebook page honoring 17-year-old Yakovlev.

Yakovlev would’ve turned 18 on Mother’s Day on May 8, according to a family friend.

On May 1, Johns Creek police got a call about a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. on Rodgers Bridge Road, according to a news release.

Three people were in the car when it crashed, police said. Yakovlev was the driver and the only one who died. The two passengers, who were not identified, were taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

One of Yakovlev’s biggest passions was music, according to an interview by The Messenger with him in 2021.

“Music has definitely had a giant part to play in who I am. I’ll always be listening to music,” Yakovlev told The Messenger for the student newspaper’s profile on senior students. “Even when there’s no music, I’ll just be thinking of a rhythm or a beat through my head and thinking of what the guitar or drum part is,”

When he wasn’t playing violin, guitar, bass, or drums, the senior was working on his acting or gymnastics, according to The Messenger.

The high school’s theater company commemorated Yakovlev on Facebook in the days following his death.

“Timothy loved fiercely, worked tirelessly, fought courageously, and lived spectacularly,” the company wrote. “Troupe 6577 has lost a beloved member.”

Northview High School announced his death on May 2 and reminded parents that counseling is available for students who are grappling with the loss.

“The death of a classmate may affect your child in a variety of ways depending on his or her age, how well he or she knew the person, and your child’s prior experience with grief,” the school said. ”You may see your child feeling sad, upset, angry, shocked, or numb.”

A parent of Yakovlev’s friend said that his peers have made an effort to share positive memories of him after his death.

“We are all shocked, but children, amazingly, hold on better than most of us adults,” she wrote. “My daughter said that they are trying to do what Tim would like to see in a group of friends. He didn’t want to see them sad, so they filled their chat with jokes from the past.”

On a fellow theater student’s Instagram page, classmates shared fleeting moments of Yakovlev. Some had only met him once in the weeks leading up to his death but emphasized the impact he had on their lives.

“You’re one of the most talented actors and musicians I’ve ever met. it was such a blessing to have you in advanced drama,” one student wrote. ”You had so much talent and so many gifts to give, Timothy. I really wish I could’ve gotten to know you better.”

At the end she added, лети высоко, покойся с миром, which roughly translates to “Fly high, be at peace.”

A memorial service for Yakovlev was held on May 3 at St. Mary of Egypt Orthodox Church in Roswell, according to the senior’s memorial page. His funeral will be held on May 9.

The senior class of 2022 is set to graduate on May 25, according to Northview High School. Yakovlev had hopes of going to an in-state college to pursue work in film, The Messenger reported.

In light of Yakovlev’s artistic hobbies, his theater group shared a parting quote on social media to remember him.

“Take him and cut him out in little stars, and he will make the face of heaven so fine that all the world will be in love with night. Romeo & Juliet III.ii.21-24.”

