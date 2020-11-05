High River couple turns front yard into field of crosses to honour veterans

Travis Sandor has always enjoyed decorating his front lawn in High River, Alta., to commemorate holidays like Halloween and Christmas.

But this year, after finding a used, synthetic wreath decorated with poppies, he felt inspired to honour the veterans in his community.

"I did some research with the High River Legion [about] how many [veterans] were in the region," Sandor said. "They said about 400."

With that information and the wreath in hand, Sandor said his "mad scientist brain" began to formulate some ideas: "What can I do? What can I do to build something around this?"

Along with Kimberley Kurta, his fiancée, Sandor spent dozens of hours putting together and painting 45 white crosses to display on the lawn to commemorate Remembrance Day.

They also started a grassroots food drive. Donors can come drop their contributions into a bin to be passed on to the local food bank.

"Obviously, veterans have devoted their life for our freedom, right?" Sandor said. "So for me to do a little bit of woodwork doesn't seem like a big deal to me.

"It just brings some remembrance and some awareness of what our veterans have done for us."

The couple plans to hold a Remembrance Day ceremony and play pre-recorded music, asking visitors to physically distance or stay in their vehicles.

Kurta said she never expected such a large display on the couple's lawn — but isn't surprised that Sandor was the one to do it.

"Travis has always had a huge heart. He likes doing things for the community," Kurta said.

"So when he mentioned that he wanted to do this display, I just kind went along with it, because I know everything he does is done with a pure heart.

"I just knew something good was going to come of all this."

Sandor said residents can drop off donations for the food bank until Nov. 11, when the couple will take the items to the food bank after the ceremony concludes.