High-Rise Complex Calgary at Eleven Now Leasing Rental Homes

CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tallest building within Calgary's famous Beltline has announced the official opening of Calgary at Eleven at 1055 11 Street SW. The high-rise residential complex has begun leasing its state-of-the-art studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom rental homes, with a move-in date of May 1, 2022. The Eleven is managed by Mayfield Management Group Ltd. (MMG)

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

About Calgary at Eleven
According to the property's website, Calgary at Eleven features a variety of contemporary floor plans designed to optimize residents' living experience in a variety of ways, from optimized use of interior space to sleek, modern fixtures and materials. Units include floor-to-ceiling glass windows, providing bountiful natural light and panoramic views of Calgary's skyline.

Calgary at Eleven also includes numerous common areas similarly designed to appease residents' demands for comfort and luxury. For example, the complex's outdoor lounge contains a pergola, a communal harvest table, and a picnic area with built-in barbecue grills. Gardening enthusiasts will want to take advantage of the lounge's readily available planters, compost bins, and potting bench. Pet owners will appreciate the presence of a rooftop dog run and full-featured dog grooming facility.

Residents who prefer to spend their free time indoors will also find much to enjoy in Calgary at Eleven's media room and social lounge. Fitness buffs can get their exercise at the high-rise's Health & Wellness Centre. This facility, located on the building's third floor, boasts treadmills, exercise bikes, weight training machines, a barre and yoga studio, along with the same dramatic floor-to-ceiling views that enhance the living experience in the individual units.

Calgary at Eleven residents will find that they can work as well as play at their new home. The complex's second floor features an Internet-ready shared office space with work tables, cove lighting, and even a kitchenette for breaks.

For many residents, a major part of Calgary at Eleven's appeal may lie in its location and neighbourhood. Nestled just south of Calgary's downtown area, the Beltline community offers considerable convenience and variety in its amenities, including no fewer than 17 coffee shops, 13 art galleries, 27 boutiques, 11 parks, 13 workout facilities, and 33 restaurants and bars within close proximity. Meanwhile, the easy access to local transit and major roadways offer quick, convenient commuting to and from downtown and southern Calgary.

The designers of the building have ensured that the high-rise lifestyle doesn't impose accessibility issues. Calgary at Eleven offers three high-speed elevators, key fob floor access, bike and parcel storage, and a gated, monitored underground parking lot that includes an EV charger.

The property currently leases units by appointment only. Prospective renters may call the management at 403.681.4594 or send an email to info@renteleven.com to arrange an appointment or obtain further information.

About Intergulf Development Group
Intergulf Development Group serves as Calgary at Eleven's developer. The company enjoys a proven track record with multiple successful development projects in Southern Calgary, Vancouver's Lower Mainland, and California. Intergulf's projects have included mixed-use communities, technical facilities, and single-family residences. Interested parties can learn more about Intergulf at intergulf.com.

About Mayfield Management Group, Ltd. (MMG)
Mayfield Management Group, Ltd. (MMG) provides management services for Calgary at Eleven. MMG specializes in apartment rentals, property management, and condominium management. The fully-licensed, registered, and bonded real estate brokerage company can claim over three decades of experience in the industry and management of over $3 million in managed assets. MMG provides qualified managers and 24/7 on-call maintenance in its properties. Interested parties can learn more at mmgltd.com.

