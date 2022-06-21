Shepherd's Bush fire: One hospitalised after apartment blaze near Grenfell Tower - Jamie Lorriman /Jamie Lorriman

One person has been hospitalised and a number of patients have been treated on site after an apartment fire in West London, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) has said.

Firefighters were called to the the scene of a blaze at a high-rise block in Shepherd's Bush, west London earlier this morning.

London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters responded to the scene in Queensdale Crescent.

In West London and saw this and heard sirens



Getting closer it seems a different building than the tower is on fire



No less horrific for those affected and has made me feel physically sick



What must it be like for all those affected by #Grenfell who face such #trauma daily? pic.twitter.com/oB2yNmDC8M — Joanna Foster (@fabtic_ltd) June 21, 2022

The brigade said half of a flat on the 12th floor of the building was on fire.

London Ambulance Service said it responded to the fire in Queensdale Crescent, Shepherd's Bush, and treated "a number of patients" at the scene.

In a statement on Twitter, LAS said: "Two patients were assessed at the scene and another was treated and taken to hospital" after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Commander David Bracewell said crews were working with the Metropolitan Police, the local authorities and the London Ambulance Service to ensure residents could return safely to their homes.

At least a dozen emergency services vehicles lined the streets surrounding the building fielding inquiries in the aftermath and some residents put out towels and began sunbathing in a green area outside as they waited to return to their flats.

High-rise apartment block on fire near Grenfell Tower in Shepherd's Bush - KEVIN COOMBS /REUTERS

London Fire Brigade Station Commander David Bracewell, who is at the scene said: "Firefighters are dealt with a fire on the 12th floor of a tower block in W11. Three people from the affected flat left before the Brigade arrived. A number of other residents evacuated the building.

"Firefighters led six residents to safety via an internal staircase. Further residents who were not affected by fire, heat or smoke were advised to remain in their flats.

"In the early stages we used new technology called 9Eye that enabled a caller to send live stream videos of the incident straight into the Brigade’s 999 call centre.

"We've also used a 32m turntable ladder to put water on the outside of the building."

The high-rise block is located just a couple of hundred yards away from Grenfell Tower, with smoke visible over the area.

Latest video from the scene shows a badly charred and blackened window on the 12th floor, with soot and ask coating windows around the affected flat.

Latest: 60 firefighters have been tackling a fire in a 12th floor flat in W11 close to Grenfell Tower. No reports yet of any injuries says @londonfire pic.twitter.com/zT0XyZ7WDZ — BBC Radio London (@BBCRadioLondon) June 21, 2022

The incident was reported at 9.23am on Tuesday and the cause remains unknown.

The building is less than a mile away from Grenfell Tower where 72 people died following a blaze in 2017.

Conservative MP for Kensington Felicity Buchan described news of the fire as "very concerning" and said aerial appliances had been deployed to the scene.

She tweeted: "Very concerning to hear about the high-rise fire at Queensdale Crescent in Shepherds Bush."

"I am told by @LondonFire that 8 fire engines are there, 60 firefighters and a 32mm aerial appliance."