High Reliability Certification is New Standard for Excellence

Cincinnati, OH, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNV launches Collaborative High Reliability™ (CHR) Qualification and Certification Program, the first comprehensive program to provide verification of high reliability and just culture status by a global independent audit organization.

CHR was developed to meet the challenges companies often face when seeking Highly Reliable Organization (HRO) status. It integrates the concepts of High Reliability and Just Culture into a systematic approach that provides:

Formal definition of the concepts of High Reliability and Just Culture

Review of tools for assessment and measurement

Independent, 3rd party audit

Qualification and Certification to validate an organization’s achievements

Creation of a high-performing culture that can be sustained over time

A competitive edge in your market and in your industry

The program draws on socio-technical, science-based principles pioneered by DNV partner, SG Collaborative Solutions. With methodologies that emphasize sustainable culture change, it helps companies build consistent, high-performance organizations focused on safety, quality, and delivery.

“By creating a framework through which organizations can achieve and validate their accomplishments in High Reliability and Just Culture, we help to raise industry standards of safety and risk mitigation while furthering the integrity of organizations that strive to be their best,” said David Tellez, Regional Lead, DNV Supply Chain and Product Assurance.

For DNV Supply Chain & Product Assurance

DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through assessment and digital assurance solutions, DNV helps companies build trust and transparency around products, assets, supply chains and ecosystems.

Whether certifying products, sharing claims or optimizing and decarbonizing supply chains, DNV helps companies manage risks and realize their long-term strategic goals, improving ESG performance and generating lasting, sustainable results.

Combining sustainability, supply chain and digital expertise, DNV works to create new assurance models enabling interaction and transaction transparency across value chains. Drawing on our wide technical and industry expertise, we work with companies worldwide to bridge trust gaps among consumers, producers and suppliers.

Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

