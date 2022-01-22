High-ranking Toronto police officer to appear before disciplinary tribunal to face charges

Supt. Stacy Clarke is charged with breach of confidence, insubordination and discreditable conduct, according to a document from the Toronto Police Service Tribunal Disciplinary Hearings Office. Monday is her first appearance before the tribunal. (CBC - image credit)

A high-ranking officer is due to appear before a Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday to face seven charges under Ontario's Police Services Act.

Supt. Stacy Clarke is charged with breach of confidence, insubordination and discreditable conduct, according to Meaghan Gray, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Clarke is due to make her first appearance before the Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday morning.

The notices of the hearing, which will contain details of the allegations against Clarke, will be made available after her first appearance, Gray said in an email on Saturday.

"While the Police Services Act prevents us from commenting further, we can also say that it is the Chief's intention to bring in an external prosecutor and adjudicator for this matter," Gray said.

CBC Toronto has reached out to Clarke through her lawyer Joseph Markson for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

Markson told the Toronto Star this week that his client is co-operating with the investigation and respects the process.

The charges follow allegations that Clarke acted improperly in a recent promotions process, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

The sources have said Clarke leaked information to candidates about questions they might face during their interviews. CBC Toronto is withholding the names of the sources at their request because they are not authorized to speak about the case publicly.

At least four officers allegedly received texts from Clarke on days they were scheduled to be interviewed for promotions, the sources have said. Those questions were then shared with two other officers.

Clarke was interviewed by the force's professional standards unit recently, sources said, adding that she has been suspended with pay.

Toronto police have confirmed to CBC News that the service is investigating allegations of impropriety in a recent promotions process, but have not said who was involved.

