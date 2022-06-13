High Purity Alumina Market By Purity Level ; By Technology ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Product Overview High purity alumina (HPA) is a high-value, white, granular chemical product manufactured by treating aluminum with certain chemicals or by use of another aluminous feedstock.

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Purity Alumina Market By Purity Level ; By Technology ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191788/?utm_source=GNW
High purity alumina is a pure form of aluminum oxide (Al2O3) characterized by purity levels ranging approximately 99.99%. Alkoxide process, thermal decomposition process, choline hydrolysis process, and modified Bayer process are some of the commonly used processes for high purity alumina. High purity alumina possesses properties including high brightness, corrosion resistance, and endurance against high temperatures. High purity alumina is used to produce sapphire substrate in applications such as LED lights and artificial sapphire glass. As there is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire, it is a critical and highly demanded product. HPA is widely used as a coating on the separator sheets in lithium-ion batteries.

Market Highlights
Global High Purity Alumina Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 21.70% in 2030.
Global High Purity Alumina Market to surpass USD 11.2 billion by 2030 from USD 1.57 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 21.70% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Global High Purity Alumina market is estimated to grow due to booming LED lights and synthetic sapphire demand, an upsurge in the production of electric vehicles, and recent developments in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the new potential application of aluminum as a substitute for copper in the power industry and many other trends is likely to propel the high purity alumina (HPA) market growth.

Recent Highlights in Global High Purity Alumina Market
In March 2017, Pure alumina, an Australia-based premier supplier of High Purity Alumina announced its acquisition with Polar Sapphire. This will benefit pure alumina to start commercial production of HPA, widened its product portfolio, and bring technology advancement.

In June 2017, Quantum resources limited, a U.S.-based company focus on energy value chain recently announced its acquisition with Halcyon Resources Pty Ltd., an Australia-based major player in high purity alumina and high purity silica. This will benefit Quantum in technology advancement, pursue new energy metal focus and broaden product portfolio to enable better services.

Global High Purity Alumina Market: Segments
LED segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30
Global High Purity Alumina Market is segmented by application into LED, semiconductors, phosphorus, electronic display, sapphire, and others. The LED segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. LED lightings are durable and have a long lifespan which is increasing their adoption rate among consumers or various end-user industries. This growing usage of LED is estimated to boost the market in the coming years.

4N Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30
Global High Purity Alumina market is distributed by Purity Level into 4N, 5N, and 6N. 4N Segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. 4N high purity alumina is used in gas separation and ultra-filtration process owing to high chemical resistance, porous nature, and mechanical strength. They also find applications in smartphones and portable tablet devices.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Demand for LED Over Conventional Bulbs
High purity alumina is widely used in the production of synthetic sapphire that is used as a substrate in LED preparation. Sapphire is the preferred ingredient in the manufacturing of LED, as it was much cheaper than other substrates, such as Silicon Carbide, and Gallium Nitride. The demand for LEDs is increasing rapidly owing to properties such as high efficiency, better brightness, and less electric consumption. Furthermore, increasing environmental awareness of the public and growing demand for smart illumination are expected to boost the demand for high purity alumina in the coming years.

Growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs)
The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is increasing in developing economies to limit carbon emission and to reduce dependency on the fossil fuels such as diesel and petrol. This, in turn, has surged the demand for lithium-ion batteries which is expected to boost the consumption of high purity alumina as it is used for coating the lithium-ion battery separators.

Restraint
High Production cost
High purity alumina requires high production costs due to which the cost of end products is high and profitability is low. The higher cost of production in some of the end-use segments is estimated to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Global High Purity Alumina Market: Key Players
Alcoa Inc

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd,
Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co., Ltd,
Sasol Limited,
Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Co., Ltd,
Altech Chemicals,
Hebei Pengda Advanced Materials Technology,
PSB Industries SA.
Orbite Technologies Inc
Norsk Hydro Asa
Other Prominent Players

Global High Purity Alumina Market: Regions
Global High Purity Alumina market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Global High Purity Alumina market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global high purity alumina market due to increasing usage of LED-based lighting and increasing application in Li-ion batteries. The presence of a large number of key manufacturers, availability of raw materials, labor at economic price is projected to witness a growth of the market in the region.

Global High Purity Alumina market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global High Purity Alumina market report also contains analysis on:

High Purity Alumina Market Segments:

By Purity Level
4M
5M
6M
By Technology
Hydrolysis
HCL Based
By Application
LED
Semiconductors
Phosphorus
Electronic Display
Sapphire
Others
Global High Purity Alumina market Dynamics
Global High Purity Alumina market size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191788/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.