The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions

A Scottish National Party MP has become the latest high-profile figure to breach Covid-19 restrictions.

The whip has been suspended from Margaret Ferrier, who has apologised for travelling to London to debate the coronavirus response in Parliament after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms before testing positive and returning to Scotland.

She said there was “no excuse for my actions” and said she had reported herself to police after revealing her journey while positive with the virus.

Ms Ferrier said she took a test on Saturday afternoon after experiencing “mild symptoms”, meaning she should have self-isolated, before travelling by train to London on Monday.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned her actions as “utterly indefensible”, adding: “It’s hard to express just how angry I feel on behalf of people across the country making hard sacrifices every day to help beat Covid.

“The rules apply to everyone and they’re in place to keep people safe.”

Other people who have found themselves in the spotlight over the lockdown rules include:

– Jeremy Corbyn

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn breached the “rule of six”, which limits the number of people in social gatherings, according to a report.

He attended a dinner with eight other people, breaking one of the tight restrictions in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, The Sun newspaper said.

New laws prohibiting social gatherings of more than six people came into effect on September 14, with police now able to disperse any such gatherings and fine individuals £200 for a first offence.

The newspaper, which claimed the dinner party took place on September 26, said Mr Corbyn had apologised.

– Stanley Johnson

The Prime Minister’s father Stanley Johnson has said he is “extremely sorry” after being pictured shopping without wearing a face covering on September 29.

He was pictured in The Daily Mirror newspaper perusing the shelves at a newsagents in west London, seemingly breaking the rules by not covering his mouth and nose.

– Dominic Cummings

The Prime Minister’s senior aide faced calls to resign after he drove from London to County Durham despite strict lockdown restrictions introduced days earlier in late March.

