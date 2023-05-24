High profile departures, tired formats and bad publicity – how ITV lost its way

Clockwise from top left: BGT, This Morning, Doc Martin, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Endeavour

Here’s a teaser. Which show is ITV boss Kevin Lygo describing? It is “arguably the best thing there’s even been on television”. It is “more interesting, intelligent and upmarket” than anything that has followed in its wake. Have you guessed? That’s right: it’s Big Brother, the reality show which brought us some of the lowest moments in the annals of reality TV, but is now being revived as ITV’s great hope for 2023.

And ITV bosses really will be hoping for a hit. Because the broadcaster that a decade ago won Channel of the Year and awards for its drama and entertainment output has lost its way. The genres on which it could rely – daytime shows with presenters who felt like old friends, and Saturday night juggernauts that guaranteed huge ratings – have lost their lustre. Add in a series of troubles involving its biggest stars, and those awards seem like a lifetime ago.

The departure of Phillip Schofield from This Morning has dominated headlines. It was dealt with on Monday’s show as if announcing the death of a particularly unpopular colleague whom nobody will miss.

“We and all the team wish him all the best for the future,” said stand-in Alison Hammond. No montage of his best bits, no warm words, and we’d moved on to the newspaper review within 30 seconds. Holly Willoughby, keen to distance herself from any whiff of impropriety, has wisely taken a fortnight off work.

Schofield had to go because daytime TV depends on the on-screen chemistry between its presenters – recently, Willoughby has looked as if she’d rather be scaling the Eiger. This Morning is bigger than any of its talent, ITV bosses have reasoned, and it will carry on with different faces.

Strained relations: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presenting This Morning - ITV

But the broadcaster’s pool of star talent is diminishing. The death of Paul O’Grady is a major blow. Other departures were self-inflicted. David Walliams left Britain’s Got Talent after he was caught making derogatory comments about the show’s contestants behind their backs, allegedly referring to one pensioner as a “c---”, and saying of one female auditionee: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f--- them, but you don’t”. Walliams later apologised for his “disrespectful” words.

He has been replaced by Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli, but ratings for the new series are down on previous years. Indeed, the idea of a Simon Cowell show now seems tired. Can you name any recent Britain’s Got Talent winners?

For hit formats, ITV must now turn to South Korea, which came up with the idea for The Masked Singer (the broadcaster’s only win at this year’s Bafta awards).

Another ITV stalwart, Bradley Walsh, is about to become the star of Saturday nights on BBC One, as host of its Gladiators revival. And Ant and Dec announced this month that their Saturday Night Takeaway show will go on indefinite hiatus after 2024.

The Britain's Got Talent judging panel before David Walliams's departure - ITV

Other series on which ITV has traditionally relied have faltered this year. An all-star version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! failed to set the UK alight, and a South African-set Love Island proved to be a ratings disappointment. The regular series of I’m A Celebrity before Christmas was a winner, but that was thanks to the unique combination of a kangaroo anus and Matt Hancock.

Ailing shows and troublesome talent are age-old problems. But ITV also has a new challenge: its streaming service ITVX. Lygo has said that it is a “commercial imperative” to bring in more punters, and the broadcaster believes that ITVX is the way to do it.

Ahead of its launch, Lygo said that he wanted to show viewers that there were “thousands of hours of shows they can watch, a lot of them new and shiny.”

The strategy, though, involves launching new dramas on this service, which is technically way behind US streamers and BBC iPlayer in terms of usability (you cannot, for example, rewind or fast forward live television). The effect is a raft of expensive and often excellent drama series being released to deafening silence.

This year's all-star version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! failed to set the UK alight - Charlie Sperring/ITV

ITV’s USP has always been its mass-market, crowd-pleasing appeal – think Sunday nights with Downton Abbey. Shoving out dramas on a streaming service to be watched at a time of viewers’ choosing may work for Netflix, but is antithetical to what ITV is about. How much bigger would Nolly, A Spy Among Friends or its recent adaptation of Henry Fielding’s Tom Jones have been if they had been released in a primetime slot on the main channel? How many people saw The Confessions of Frannie Langton, Six Four or You and Me?

Adding to the sense that ITV’s drama is all at sea, some of its mainstays have departed. Endeavour ended after nine series; Doc Martin wrapped up after 18 years. Executives who dreamt of The Larkins replicating the success of The Darling Buds of May were left disappointed – it has been cancelled after two series.

The fact is that ITV was a great channel for several decades – a safe home for populist entertainment and drama (as well as the odd hard-hitting documentary). It knew its audience, and delivered in spades (remember how great its flagship soap Coronation Street once was?). It would also, on occasion, challenge audiences – after all, it was ITV who first aired The Naked Civil Servant, starring John Hurt as Quentin Crisp.

Of course, those were the glory days, with only three channels and plenty of money coming in from advertisements. In its most recent set of results, ITV reported a 10 per cent drop in advertising revenue in the first quarter of this year, and predicted a further drop in the three months to the end of June. Chief executive Carolyn McCall said that ITVX was pulling in large streaming audiences, but ratings are not publicly available.

Helena Bonham Carter in Nolly which premiered on streaming service ITVX - ITV

Some ITV insiders grumble that McCall is too “woke”. They note that the former Guardian and easyJet chief seems happy to shed presenters who have offended women, for example – David Walliams for his alleged sexist remarks about Britain’s Got Talent contestants – but willing to stick by others who are guilty of more serious transgressions.

Ant McPartlin, one half of Ant and Dec, was more than twice over the legal limit when he caused a three-car collision in south-west London, with a nine-year-old boy among the passengers in the other cars. He went into rehab and Dame Carolyn said: “We wish Ant well. He will come back when he is ready, and ITV won’t be putting him under any pressure.”

Publicly at least, McCall is confident that things will pick up, citing a new series of Love Island this summer and the Rugby World Cup. And in the autumn there will be Big Brother. ITV is banking on winning with two demographics: 16- to 34–year-olds who can’t get enough of reality TV, and people in their 40s and 50s who are nostalgic for the original.

Lygo believes that even the snootiest of viewers will be drawn in. “They’ll have a look to see if it’s any good,” he told an audience at the Edinburgh TV Festival, “and will probably stick around for eight weeks and it’ll ruin their lives.”

And in television, that is the holy grail.

