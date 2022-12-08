High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 37.07 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 8.43% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market” By Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Hormonal Imbalance, Glaucoma, Others), By Type of manufacturers (Captive Manufacturers, Merchant Manufacturers), By Type of Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), By Type (Innovative HPAPI, Generic HPAPI), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market size was valued at USD 20.30 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 37.07 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.43% from 2020 to 2027.

Global High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market Overview

High-potency APIs or HPAPIs are the active ingredients used in the pharmaceutical industry for the development of various products. These are highly potent in performing their action, because of which, are even significantly active in low concentrations. These potent agents can selectively target diseased cells, thus producing a higher effect. These drugs are often used in the treatment of many respiratory disorders, treatment of cancer, and hormonal imbalances. Even though these drugs have higher potency, they have minimum side effects because of their selectivity.

With the growing demand for fast relief therapeutics in emerging countries, the market for high-potency APIs is increasing rapidly. Along with this, increasing support from governments and rapid research and development activities to develop new drug molecules is also boosting the market for high-potency APIs. In recent years, the demand for oncology drugs has gone significantly up, thus creating a need for high-potency APIs. Advancements in technology related to HPAPI manufacturing have also propelled the high potency APIs market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.  The major players in the market are Sanofi, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva, Novartis International AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market into Therapeutic Application, Type of manufacturers, Type of Synthesis, Type, and Geography.

  • High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market, by Therapeutic Application

    • Oncology

    • Hormonal Imbalance

    • Glaucoma

    • Others

  • High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market, by Type of manufacturers

    • Captive Manufacturers

    • Merchant Manufacturers

  • High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market, by Type of Synthesis

    • Synthetic

    • Biotech

  • High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market, by Type

    • Innovative HPAPI

    • Generic HPAPI

  • High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

