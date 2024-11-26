High Point defeats Old Dominion 73-67 in consolation game at Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Kezza Giffa had 23 points in High Point's 73-67 win over Old Dominion in a consolation-round game at the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday night.

Giffa added six rebounds for the Panthers (6-1). D'Maurian Williams scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 10 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kimani Hamilton shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Monarchs (2-5) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Old Dominion also got 15 points from Robert Davis Jr.. Jaden Johnson finished with 14 points and six assists.

High Point went into the half tied with Old Dominion 34-34. Williams scored 11 points in the half. High Point used an 11-0 second-half run erase a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 49-47 with 11:24 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Giffa scored 13 second-half points.

NEXT

High Point will face Hampton in Tuesday's fifth-place game. Old Dominion will play Duquesne for seventh place.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press