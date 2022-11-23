High Performance Glass Fiber Market Trends and ForecastThe global high performance glass fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $260.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027

Trends, opportunities and forecast in high performance glass fiber market to 2027 by end use (aerospace & defense, pressure vessel, electrical and electronics, sporting goods, civil engineering, automotive, wind energy, and marine, and others), product type (S-glass, R-glass, T-glass and others), product form (roving, chopped and yarn), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Performance Glass Fiber Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis"

The future of the high performance glass fiber market looks attractive with opportunities in aerospace & defense, pressure vessel, electrical and electronics, sporting goods, civil engineering, automotive, wind energy, and marine industry. The global high performance glass fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $260.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers in this market are increasing demand for high stiffness, lightweight, low styrene emission and environment regulations which are driven in high performance applications.

Evolution of High Performance Glass Fiber Opportunities

High performance glass fiber opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:
Emerging Trends in the High Performance Glass Fiber Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development low dielectric glass fiber for new applications.

High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the high performance glass fiber market by end use, product type, product form, and region as follows:

High Performance Glass Fiber Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Aerospace & Defense
• Wind Energy
• Automotive
• Pressure Vessels
• Civil Engineering
• Marine
• E&E
• Sporting Goods
• Others

Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• S-Glass
• R-Glass
• T-Glass
• Others

Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Product Form [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Roving
• Yarn
• Chopped

Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• The Rest of the World
List of High Performance Glass Fiber Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies high performance glass fiber companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the high performance glass fiber companies profiled in this report includes.
• AGY Holding
• Owens Corning
• 3B Fiber Glass Company
• Vetrotex
• Taishan Fiberglass Inc.
• Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation
High Performance Glass Fiber Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts aerospace and defense will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lighter aircraft to increase fuel economy by lowering operating cost.
• S-glass will remain the largest segment over the forecast due to increasing penetration of S-glass in aerospace and defense applications for strength, fiber toughness, tensile and compressive modulus and impact resistance.
• North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to manufacturing hub of the aerospace & defense industry with the presence of several small- to large-sized OEMs, tier players, and high-performance glass fiber manufacturers.
Features of High Performance Glass Fiber Market
• Market Size Estimates: High performance glass fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, product type, product form and region
• Regional Analysis: High performance glass fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, product type, product form, and regions for the high performance glass fiber market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the high performance glass fiber market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the high performance glass fiber market size?
Answer: The high performance glass fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $260.2 million by 2027.
Q2. What is the growth forecast for high performance glass fiber market?
Answer: The high performance glass fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the high performance glass fiber market?
Answer: The major drivers in this market are increasing demand for high stiffness, lightweight, low styrene emission and environment regulations which are driven in high performance applications.
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for high performance glass fiber market?
Answer: Aerospace & defense and electrical and electronics are the major end use for high performance glass fiber market.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in high performance glass fiber market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development low dielectric glass fiber for new applications.
Q6. Who are the key high performance glass fiber companies?

Answer: Some of the key high performance glass fiber companies are as follows:
• AGY Holding
• Owens Corning
• 3B Fiber Glass Company
• Vetrotex
• Taishan Fiberglass Inc
• Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation
Q7.
Which high performance glass fiber material segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that S-glass will remain the largest segment over the forecast due to increasing penetration of S-glass in aerospace and defense applications for strength, fiber toughness, tensile and compressive modulus and impact resistance. Q8: In high performance glass fiber market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest over next 5 years
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.
This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, growth opportunities for the high performance glass fiber market by end use (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, pressure vessel, construction, marine, electrical and electronics, sporting goods and others), product type (S-glass, R-glass and T-glass and others), and product form (roving, chopped and yarn), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

For any questions related to high performance glass fiber market or related to high performance glass fiber market share, high performance glass fiber market analysis, high performance glass fiber market size, high performance glass fiber manufacturers, and high performance glass fiber applications, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.
