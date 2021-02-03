High Level Line plan shifts gears after city decides not to fund

The High Level Line corridor will need to find alternative funding after councillors decided the city couldn't afford it.

On Tuesday, council's urban planning committee decided the city can't afford to commit $85,000 to the High Level Line Society.

The society had asked for the funding in late 2019 to hire an executive director and further the design on the project.

Instead, the committee passed a motion directing administration to find alternative ways to support the project.

Coun. Ben Henderson wanted to make it clear that the city is on board with developing the linear park.

"It sort of breaks my heart a bit that this is the motion that we have to put forward today and not the one that I know was the one I think we all dreamed of before current events hit us," Henderson said.

The multi-modal corridor — envisioned by the High Level Line Society — would be built along the existing rail infrastructure and include park and bench areas along the trail and winter shacks with sports equipment.

In December 2019, the committee gave its initial support to contribute $85,000.

Tuesday's motion directs city administration to outline how the project could move forward with funding from other levels of government, and possible charitable donation status.

It asks staff to look for ways to support the project as part of existing capital projects, including the High Level Bridge rehabilitation, trail expansion and private developments.

Administration is expected to release a report in June on renewal plans for the High Level Bridge, which is 108 years old and last upgraded in 1995.

"I have every belief that this project will happen, Henderson said. "I think it would be a colossal crime if we don't take advantage of the volunteer imagination that is completely aligned with our vision for the city."

Coun. Bev Esslinger also lauded the non-profit group and its five volunteers.

"Sounds like through this motion we're going to keep moving toward that excitement, it might look different sometimes in challenging times, we do have to get creative and work together in a different way."

The envisioned linear park aligns with the city's direction on child-friendly, open spaces, active transportation, Esslinger noted

"All working toward making a better city."

Shifting focus

Stephanie McCabe, deputy manager of urban form and strategic development, told the committee that administration supports the project.

"This is a really exciting and compelling project that would really help Edmonton in terms of our economic development, in terms of our tourism, in terms of activation of our downtown,'

The project would be compatible with the city's direction on active transportation, new public transit systems, and climate change goals.

"With our current budget challenges right now, we've identified that there aren't any dollars to support the operations of the High Line Society at this time."

Gillian Thomson, chair of the society, said with the city's endorsement Tuesday, they'll move forward with new ways to generate funds.

"We do need to shift our focus to fundraising from the public," Thomson said.

"It's clear there's a lot of support from city council as well as city administration, hopefully that will help us to get a little bit more fundraising going from the public."

She said the city can help in working on signs to let the public know a trail already exists most of the way from MacEwan to south of the river.

The linear park would connect recreational spaces like the legislature, festival grounds, and downtown, Thomson said.

"There are so many overlapping reasons why this space would be a great connection."

