High Level Bridge rehab could include multi-use path on upper deck

Work on the High Level Bridge could include building a new multi-use path on the upper deck where currently streetcars run between downtown and Old Strathcona. (David Bajer/CBC - image credit)

Edmonton's High Level Bridge is on course for a significant facelift in a few years after city council's executive committee agreed Wednesday to move ahead with the city's major rehabilitation project.

The 110-year-old bridge needs work on the main deck, the steel trusses and the concrete piers, the city says.

Councillors opted for the major rehabilitation job over two other options: short-term upgrades and replacing the bridge completely.

The rehabilitation project could include building a new shared-use path on the upper deck of the bridge, which is currently used exclusively by the Radial Railway Society's streetcar.

The High Level Bridge links downtown to Old Strathcona.

Coun. Anne Stevenson said increasing the use of it with the multi-modal access and trail is an exciting prospect for the city.

"I think [it] will become iconic in its own right in terms of making use of that upper deck for an active transportation pathway," Stevenson said in an interview Wednesday.

Adding the multi-use path on the top could add five to 10 per cent to the total price tag of the project, estimated to cost between $135 and $270 million.

Coun. Michael Janz believes that should be built into the existing plan and budget.

"I'm wondering why anything on top of the bridge would be considered bonus, when really I see it as critical transportation infrastructure as well," Janz said.

Linear park

The High Level Line Society pitched the augmented use of the bridge as part of its vision of a four-kilometre linear park connecting MacEwan University and Old Strathcona.

The society released architectural drawings in 2018, and got support from the city but not funding to further its work.

Kevin Dieterman, the society's president and landscape architect, said they continue to consult stakeholders and asked for a letter of support from the city to use for future funding applications.

Natalie Lazurko, the city's director of transportation planning and design, said it's possible the upper deck could be designated for specific forms of transportation.

"We'll be looking at how all of the connections work together as a system," Lazurko told councillors. "So there may be the ability to transfer active modes, particularly bikes to the upper deck, and maintain the space of the main deck for pedestrians and other types of uses."

Historic factors

Coun. Erin Rutherford wanted to know how the city would maintain the bridge's legacy.

"This is a really important historical landmark for City of Edmonton residents," Rutherford noted during the meeting.

The bridge is protected under provincial and municipal historic designation and altering it too much could impact the heritage value and require amendments to the city's designation bylaw.

Pascale Ladouceur, manager of infrastructure planning and design, said the historic considerations will be included throughout the planning process.

"We will have to be adding safety railing on the upper deck, for example, and so that will be an addition that isn't part of the current bridge," Ladouceur pointed out. "We will need to consider how we distinguish that from the historic elements but also marry it to the bridge structure."

The next planning steps will include public consultation and identifying capital and operational costs, Ladouceur said.

The integrated infrastructure services branch is planning to present a budget request this fall for a spot in the 2023–2026 capital budget.

"We anticipate construction could begin by 2025 or 2026, however exact dates and schedule will be confirmed as the project progresses through the planning and design stages," Ladouceur said.

When construction begins, the bridge is expected to be closed to vehicles and non-motorized modes of transportation for one to two years.