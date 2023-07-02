High instability pushes severe storm threat into Manitoba Sunday

Another summer day means another risk for severe weather on the Prairies. Sunday will see the threat shift east into Manitoba, where an abundance of instability will help storms thrive through the day.

Sunday shouldn’t see the widespread risk that we saw for our Canada Day on Saturday—a day that saw a damaging tornado hit a community in Alberta—but the storms that pop up could pose a threat for dangerous conditions.

Didsbury AB Tornado Board July 1 2023

Keep the radar handy on your phone if you’re under the threat of storms on Sunday, and make a plan to seek shelter in a hurry if hazardous weather approaches your location.

Sunday

Areas: Manitoba

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: The low-pressure system that brought so much severe weather to the western Prairies on Saturday will push into Manitoba for the day Sunday.

WestRiskUpdated

Southerly winds ahead of this system will pull high levels of instability over Manitoba through the day. The approaching low will scoop that unstable air skyward, triggering thunderstorms that could quickly turn severe.

Given the impressive instability in place, any severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall.

MBEnergy

While the storms will largely organize into clusters and squall lines, any storms that remain isolated and free from interference may carry a risk for rotation before they merge with other nearby storms.

Daytime high temperatures will rise into the lower 30s for much of southern Manitoba on Sunday, lending a summery feel to the atmosphere in the lead-up to the storms.

Sunday’s renewed risk for severe weather may threaten any outdoor plans as this long holiday weekend continues.

Keep The Weather Network’s app handy on your phone to peek at the radar and keep up with watches and warnings as the day progresses.

Stay close to a safe shelter in case storms threaten your location. And remember, the greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

PRIconsSunday

Thumbnail courtesy of Bill Campbell.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on the severe storm threat across the Prairies.

