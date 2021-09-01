High Grade Gold Mineralization Extension at the Empire Gap Prospect and IOCG Style Mineralization Confirmed at the Charger Prospect
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to report further results from drilling at the Empire and Charger prospects, Odienne Project, Cote d'Ivoire (Figures 1 and 2). Final assay results have now been returned for the last 11 holes completed (3 diamond drill holes/"DDH" and 8 Reverse Circulation/"RC" holes for a total of 1,297m) with the following highlights:
Empire Prospect – 'Empire Gap' Offset Drilling
Five RC holes and one diamond hole were drilled into a 150m lateral offset (Figure 3 and 4) from the Empire Main discovery known as Empire Gap. This drilling has delineated a further 180m strike potential of new, open and high grade gold mineralisation at the Empire prospect. The combined mineralized strike length for Empire Main and Empire Gap is now approximately 400m.
Highlights
OERC-119 – 9 metres ("m") at 1.9 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") from 139m downhole including 3m at 3.9 g/t Au from 139m. This RC hole is a 40m step-out west of previously reported hole OERC102 – see Company News Release dated 23rd June 2021) (Figure 5)
OERC-118 - 8m at 1.4 g/t Au from 110m downhole including 1 m at 8.4 g/t Au. This RC hole is a 40m step-out east of OERC102.
OEDD-39. 2m at 2g/t Au from 164m downhole. This DDH is a 50 metre step back from OERC-102.
This drilling has resulted in the discovery of a new mineralized zone at Empire Gap, with drillholes OERC-118, OERC-119 and OEDD39 all intercepting more than 50 down hole metres of the target 'Empire Diorite' with brittle ductile deformation and associated alteration. Holes drilled along strike east and west have intercepted shorter intervals of diorite within a package of sheared and mineralised volcanic and mylonitic rocks.
The mineralized shear zone defining the Empire Gold Corridor remains open down dip and along strike and future follow up drilling is planned.
Charger Prospect
Three RC holes and 2 diamond holes were completed at Charger (Figures 6 and 7) as follow up to the previously reported 3m at 9 g/t Au and peak copper value of 0.71% (handheld pXRF results) in hole OERC-89 (see Company News Releases dated June 14, June 30, and July 22 2021). The Charger prospect is interpreted by the Company to have all the hallmarks of Iron Oxide Copper Gold "IOCG" systems with strong hematite and magnetite alteration being associated with the gold and copper mineralization.
Highlights
OEDD-38 - 6m at 0.3 g/t Au from 24m downhole. Mineralized interval is hosted within a hematite breccia at equivalent position as OERC-89 (See section in Figure 7), and
OERC-124 1m at 1.1 g/t Au from 51m downhole within a 40-metre-wide hematite alteration zone
The IOCG style mineralization at Charger is now interpreted to tie in with district scale copper and base metal anomalism identified by Awale within the Odienné Project area (Figure 2). Approximately 3 km north of the Charger discovery lies a >5 km long Cu-Au soil anomaly with impressive Cu values up to 0.18% and known as the Sceptre Target. This anomaly was delineated using a combination of Company and former Randgold Resources (now Barrick) legacy data sourced by the company (see release dated August 10th 2021)
Company CEO Glen Parsons commented today:
"Follow up drilling has now confirmed at least 180m of new, open mineralisation on an offset extension to the Empire Main mineralisation. There are very few holes in this new zone and most have returned encouraging results with high-grade gold, 'Empire style' mineralisation and alteration. Follow up drilling is planned as we now chase the Empire Corridor style as well as the exciting new Charger style mineralization.
Following the discovery at Charger we continue to explore and develop the potential of IOCG systems within the Odienné project. As previously reported, strong copper anomalism exists to the north of the Empire Corridor with a significant 5km copper with gold anomaly at the "Sceptre Prospect" advancing to drill ready status.
The 4th Quarter will be a productive one for Awale, geochemical sampling is currently underway over the greater Charger prospect area as well as the new Sceptre target. This work will be complemented with permit wide Aerial Magnetic and radiometric surveys planned for Q4 2021 as well as ground gravity surveys over the Charger prospect. These works will culminate with Q4 drilling of the new targets at Sceptre and Sceptre East as well as follow up drilling at the Charger prospect and the Empire Corridor."
Table 1: All Significant Intercepts from this Charger and Empire Offset Program (Gap Targets)
HOLEID
East
North
RL
Dip
Azi
EOH
From
To
Length
Au g/t
Prospect
OEDD0038
647,791
1,032,306
468
-50
292
57.4
4.1
4.2
1.1
0.2
Charger
OEDD0038
15.5
22
24
50
18
23
30
54
2.5
1
6
4
0.3
0.2
0.3
1.1
Charger
Charger
Charger
Charger
OEDD0038
OEDD0038
OEDD0038
OEDD0039
647,561
1,029,980
478
-52
360
219
164
166
2
2.0
Gap
OEDD0039
176
183
177
185
1
2
0.5
0.5
Gap
Gap
OEDD0039
OEDD0040
647,755
1,032,249
472
-54
18
135
0
1.4
1.4
0.3
Charger
OEDD0040
40
42
2
0.5
Charger
OERC0118
647,595
1,030,028
479
-53
360
160
39
40
1
0.3
Gap
OERC0118
41
46
51
80
89
93
99
103
110
42
48
53
81
90
94
100
104
118
1
2
2
1
1
1
1
1
8
0.2
0.2
0.8
0.2
3.8
0.6
0.2
0.3
1.4
Gap
Gap
Gap
Gap
Gap
Gap
Gap
Gap
Gap
OERC0118
OERC0118
OERC0118
OERC0118
OERC0118
OERC0118
OERC0118
OERC0118
OERC0118
Including
116
118
2
4.5
OERC0118
129
134
5
0.8
Gap
OERC0119
647,521
1,030,025
477
-52
360
160
27
28
1
0.3
Gap
OERC0119
78
99
105
110
123
128
136
139
80
100
106
111
124
131
137
148
2
1
1
1
1
3
1
9
1.2
0.3
1.9
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.3
1.9
Gap
Gap
Gap
Gap
Gap
Gap
Gap
Gap
OERC0119
OERC0119
OERC0119
OERC0119
OERC0119
OERC0119
OERC0119
OERC0119
Including
139
142
3
3.9
Gap
OERC0120
647,655
1,030,163
479
-52
180
163
45
46
1
0.3
Gap
OERC0120
61
65
75
62
69
76
1
4
1
0.2
1.0
0.3
Gap
Gap
Gap
OERC0120
OERC0120
OERC0121
647,481
1,030,026
475
-52
360
160
37
39
2
0.6
Gap
OERC0121
114
117
116
119
2
2
0.3
0.2
Gap
Gap
OERC0121
OERC0122
647,561
1,029,980
478
-52
360
41.8
Failed Hole - No Significant Values
OERC0123
647,882
1,032,266
466
-55
292
84
3
4
1
0.7
Gap
OERC0123
53
57
61
63
70
54
59
62
68
71
1
2
1
5
1
0.5
0.3
0.2
0.5
0.4
Charger
Charger
Charger
Charger
Charger
OERC0123
OERC0123
OERC0123
OERC0123
OERC0124
647,781
1,032,340
469
-54
198
100
46
47
1
0.4
Charger
OERC0124
51
54
3
0.6
Charger
* Significant Intercepts calculated using a 0.2 g/t Au trigger value and include 2m of internal waste. No High Cuts.
Quality Control and Assurance
Analytical work for auger geochemical samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories Australia Ltd. an ISO 17025 (2017) Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Bondoukou or Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and pulverized to better than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen, this pulp sample is then shipped to Ghana where a 50g charge is Fire Assayed with an AAS finish. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.
