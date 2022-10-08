High gas prices and unstable supplies aren't new for California. Why has it gotten worse?

Grace Toohey
·8 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - OCT. 4, 2022. Youth soccer teams practice at Wilmington Waterfront Park in the shadow of the Conoco Phillips refinery. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
The sun sets on Conoco Phillips refinery near Wilmington Waterfront Park. Almost half of California's refineries experienced recent or ongoing outages, limiting gasoline supplies and driving up prices. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California officials have had repeated warnings over the last two decades that the state's unique blend of gasoline is susceptible to supply shortages and sharp price spikes.

But despite multiple reports and special committees, California has struggled to find solutions as it tries to rapidly reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

Motorists got a reminder of this in recent weeks as prices hit record levels in an increasingly fragile gasoline market, after almost half the state's refineries experienced recent or ongoing outages, pushing the supply of West Coast gasoline to its lowest level in a decade.

Yet state leaders remain far from a comprehensive fix.

"We've got to make longer-run plans and not just wait until the crisis is upon us," said Severin Borenstein, the director of UC Berkeley’s Energy Institute at the Haas School of Business, who sat on statewide committees in 1999 and 2015 aimed at finding possible solutions for the state's volatile fuel market.

None were implemented, he said.

"There are actions we could take to try to smooth that" fluctuation in the gasoline market, Borenstein said, "but it requires some public policy."

State leaders and energy companies find themselves balancing California's aggressive green energy goals while providing affordable and reliable energy during this transitional time.

"Do I have the new infrastructure fast enough before I retire the old infrastructure, and what happens if you're in the middle?" said Amy Myers Jaffe, the managing director of Tufts University Climate Policy Lab and a former executive director for energy and sustainability at UC Davis.

"The way we're doing it now is you just let the fuel costs go up and then we leave poor people with no ability to get anywhere… . And then [California leaders] grandstand against the oil companies — that's not a solution."

Same issues … two decades later

Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision last week to switch early to the state's easier and cheaper winter blend of fuel has been credited for minor relief at the pump. But experts say that move alone does little to remedy a situation that keeps reaching crisis levels. The average price for a gallon of gasoline remains well above $6 in California, about 70% higher than the national average, according to the American Automobile Assn.

“The state has set aspirational goals for the energy transition, but it’s not very well planned," said David Hackett, the chairman of energy group Stillwater Associates. The last few weeks of high gas prices could be "an early warning system" of California's fate if policymakers or businesses don't take action, he said.

In 2015, the state's Petroleum Market Advisory Committee — on which Hackett, Borenstein and Jaffe sat — was focused on three gasoline price spikes and how officials could "lessen California’s exposure to these types of events," the final report said.

Though the committee's conclusions weren't concrete, the report "strongly urge[d] the state to establish an organizational structure and to commit resources" to studying the issues further. Many ideas mirrored recommendations that the California attorney general's Gas Pricing Task Force made almost two decades prior, such as establishing a gasoline stockpile, increasing transparency from oil refiners and easing some environmental requirements during times of increased market pressure.

Jaffe and other experts this week said a gasoline reserve, operated either by the state or by refineries themselves, could help reduce price spikes by stabilizing inventory. Many European countries, Japan and South Korea require refineries to keep certain inventory levels, something the Biden administration also recently proposed.

Other countries "don't wait for the trading community to find it profitable to hold inventory, they require refineries to hold a minimum level of inventory," Jaffe said. "For a decade, I've been saying we need to do that in the United States, and I certainly said that it needs to be a requirement for the state of California."

The attorney general's report on gas prices published in 2000 said a "state-owned gasoline reserve" was a possible option for "price spike mitigation." State leaders and experts then listed "the relative lack of competition" among refiners, supply constraints of California's "unique clean-burning gasoline," and higher state taxes as three of the main points driving up prices — the primary points analysts continue to cite today.

Andrew Lipow, president of consulting firm Lipow Oil Associates, agreed that a gas reserve such as the U.S. has for crude oil could help, but he said another way to reduce costs would be to relax some of California's strict regulations on fuel during emergency times, though that comes with environmental trade-offs.

Other ideas, such as building more refineries or a new pipeline to California, stand in sharp contrast with the state's goals to move away from fossil fuels and related infrastructure.

Lipow said a more environmentally sound option would require a change to a decades-old federal law that allows only "American-made" vessels to ship goods between U.S. ports, which has forced California to rely on foreign imports when gas supplies run low, raising costs.

But Jaffee said the state most urgently needs to find comprehensive solutions to its current reliance on gasoline, such as investing in public transit, new technologies and affordable housing, while using short-term options, such as gasoline subsidies and incentives, to help get there. She supports the state's ambitious goals to ban the sale of new non-electric vehicles by 2035, and a proposal to do the same to diesel big rigs by 2040, but wants to see a feasible path there — without ignoring the current need for gasoline power.

"What are we going to do to make this mid-transition?" Jaffe said. "We should create ways to provide mobility — not fuel — for people who need it."

Blame game

Newsom and state energy officials have again placed blame on oil and gas companies, accusing the corporations of "ripping off" Californians. Though Californians have long paid more at the pump than neighbors — a premium often attributed to the state’s environmental laws, taxes and special blend of gas that's less harmful to the atmosphere — state leaders say this recent spike showed a concerning gap between expenses and price tags.

"Data show even as crude oil prices decreased and state fees and taxes remained unchanged, the price at the pump still went up because refinery costs and profits more than tripled, now accounting for $2.18 for every gallon of gas that Californians buy," California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild said in a statement Wednesday. He requested information about the "sudden gap between national and California prices" from in-state oil refiners, which produce the vast majority of gas sold in California.

He also pointed to two cases in the last decade when refineries had unplanned maintenance issues: In September 2019, when five refineries had outages and prices spiked about 34 cents per gallon, and the 2015 explosion at a Torrance refinery that caused a 46-cent increase.

"Refinery maintenance alone — especially prescheduled maintenance — cannot explain a sudden $1.54 increase in what refineries charge for every gallon of gas Californians buy," Hochschild said.

However, Ed Hirs, an energy fellow for the University of Houston, disputed the governor's claims, saying he's seen no hard evidence of price gouging during this spike.

"The real issue is you've lost several hundred thousand barrels a day of refining capacity," Hirs said. "And to make up that supply, people are having to shift supplies from other parts of the nation, and that just costs money."

Newsom on Friday called for a special legislative session in December for lawmakers to consider passing a new tax on excessive profits oil companies are making from soaring gas prices, saying the idea that the surge could be caused by maintenance is "nonsense."

Executives for Valero, which runs two of the state's 11 gasoline refineries, warned in a letter Friday that additional costs, such as a new tax, "will only further strain the fuel market and adversely impact refiners and ultimately those costs will pass to California consumers."

Responding to the Energy Commission, Valero and PBF Western Energy, which also runs two gas refineries in California, denied any sort of price gouging or market manipulation, instead placing most of the blame on the state's many regulations and policies that have made such a tight market.

Though oil companies have taken advantage of such a situation in the past, Hirs said, confirming that requires "some serious research." A federal judge in San Diego recently dismissed a lawsuit that alleged some of the world's largest oil companies colluded to keep supplies low in California, driving profits up.

Jaffe said it's too early to know whether there's been market manipulation, but with a limited number of refiners in California — many owned by the same company — there are "multiple ways refiners could game the system." She called for adequate regulation but said ideally more oil conglomerates would respond to market changes and transition to making greener energy while maintaining capacity to provide the gasoline people rely on.

"Car companies all across the United States now are changing over their manufacturing platforms," Jaffe said. "Why can't [oil companies] invest in new infrastructure, while at the same time providing their [gasoline] services?"

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.