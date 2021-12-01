High-Frequency Transformer Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Application, Power Output, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High-Frequency Transformer Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Application (Power Supplies, Alternative Energy Inverters, Electronic Switching Devices, LED Lighting, Personal Electronics), Power Output, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-frequency transformer market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The major factor fueling the demand for high-frequency transformers is the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as IIoT, factory automation, 5G, and cloud computing in the consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, and military & defense verticals. The rising trend of miniaturization of electronics and small form factor components in the consumer electronics and automotive verticals are projected to drive the growth of the high-frequency transformer market from 2021 to 2026.

Industrial vertical to dominate the high-frequency transformer market in 2021

With the growing adoption of various technologies in the industrial sector for advanced control and automation, the demand for high-frequency transformers is also expected to rise at a significant pace. High-frequency transformers find applications in motor drives, inverters, robotics, battery chargers, UPS, and other industrial equipment. The industrial robotics industry has been growing at an impressive rate in the past few years, with robots being used for applications such as machine tending, welding, cutting, grinding, soldering, and assembly. Automotive and electronics are the two major end-user industries of industrial robots, such as stand-alone robots, collaborative robots, and mobile robots.

Power supplies to hold the largest market share of the high-frequency transformer market during the forecast period

The power supplies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the high-frequency transformer market from 2021 to 2026. Power supplies play a key role in all electronic devices, and the growing trend of component miniaturization is driving the demand for high-frequency transformers in both industrial and consumer markets. The high-frequency transformers operate between 20 kHz and 1 MHz; the higher the frequency, the smaller the transformer size. In this segment the demand for switch-mode power supply (SMPS) high-frequency transformers due to their high efficiency in power management RF circuits and power sourcing applications is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to hold the largest growth rate of the global high-frequency transformer market during the forecast period. China is the largest manufacturing hub in the world owing to which the demand for high-frequency transformers is high in the country. China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with its flourishing automotive and manufacturing verticals. The adoption of industrial automation in China is increasing at a rapid pace owing to its expanding industrial sector and rising per capita income. This is leading to an increase in the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and the subsequent requirement for high-frequency transformers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for High-Frequency Transformer Market

4.2 High-Frequency Transformer Market, by Application

4.3 High-Frequency Transformer Market in North America, by Vertical and Country

4.4 High-Frequency Transformer Market, by Vertical

4.5 High-Frequency Transformer Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Positive Growth Outlook of Automotive Industry and Growth in Adoption of Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Expanding Renewable Energy Industry

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics and Household Appliances

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Prices of Raw Materials Used in Manufacturing of High-Frequency Transformers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Trend of Automation and Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Industrial Sector

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Customized High-Frequency Transformers in Critical Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Trade-Off Between Small Form Factor and Skin and Proximity Effects

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Players in High-Frequency Transformer Market

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 IoT and Industrial IoT

5.8.2 Litz Wire

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.10.1 Import Scenario of Inductors

5.10.2 Export Scenario of Inductors

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Market Regulations and Standards

6 High-Frequency Transformer Market, by Power Output

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 50 W

6.3 51-10O W

6.4 101-400 W

6.5 401 W and Above

7 High-Frequency Transformer Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Supplies

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Switched Mode Power Supply (SMPs) Transformers in Several Verticals to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Alternative Energy Inverters

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Solar and Wind Inverters to Drive Growth of High-Frequency Transformer Market

7.4 Electronic Switching Devices

7.4.1 Growing Market for Electronic Switching Devices to Fuel Demand for High-Frequency Transformers

7.5 LED Lighting

7.5.1 Growing Demand for LED Lights due to Their Higher Power Efficiency to Drive Market Growth

7.6 Plasma Generation

7.6.1 Growing Adoption of Plasma Generation Technology in Medical Sector to Drive Growth of High-Frequency Transformer Market

7.7 Personal Electronics

7.7.1 Rising Penetration of High-Frequency Transformers in Electronics Industry to Drive Market Growth

7.8 Others

8 High-Frequency Transformer Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial

8.2.1 Growing Demand for Industrial Robots to Fuel Growth of High-Frequency Transformer Market

8.2.2 Impact of COVID-19

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Increasing Application of High-Frequency Transformers in On-Board Chargers of Electric Vehicles to Drive Market Growth

8.3.2 Impact of COVID-19

8.4 Military & Defense

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for High-Performance Equipment in Military & Defense Vertical to Boost Market Growth

8.4.2 Impact of COVID-19

8.5 RF & Telecommunications

8.5.1 Expanding Telecommunications Industry and Increasing Deployment of 5G to Fuel Demand for High-Frequency Transformers

8.5.2 Impact of COVID-19

8.6 Consumer Electronics

8.6.1 Rising Trend of Component Miniaturization in Consumer Electronics Industry to Fuel Growth of High-Frequency Transformer Market

8.6.2 Impact of COVID-19

8.7 Transmission & Distribution

8.7.1 Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy in Transmission & Distribution Vertical to Drive Growth of High-Frequency Transformer Market

8.7.2 Impact of COVID-19

8.8 Healthcare

8.8.1 Rising Demand for Digital Tools and Services and Deployment of New Equipment to Fuel Market Growth

8.8.2 Impact of COVID-19

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.3 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

10.4 Market Share Analysis, 2020

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leader

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Participant

10.6 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

10.6.1 Progressive Company

10.6.2 Responsive Company

10.6.3 Dynamic Company

10.6.4 Starting Block

10.7 High-Frequency Transformer Market: Company Footprint

10.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.8.1 High-Frequency Transformer Market: Product Launches

10.8.2 High-Frequency Transformer Market: Deals

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.1.2 TDK Corporation

11.1.3 Delta Electronics Inc.

11.1.4 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

11.1.5 Wurth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

11.1.6 TT Electronics

11.1.7 Bel Fuse Inc.

11.1.8 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

11.1.9 Panasonic Corporation

11.1.10 Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Sumida Corporation

11.2.2 Tabuchi Electric Co. Ltd.

11.2.3 Bourns, Inc.

11.2.4 Falco Electronics

11.2.5 Coilcraft Inc.

11.2.6 ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp.

11.2.7 GCI Technologies

11.2.8 CTM Magnetics

11.2.9 Pulse Electronics

11.2.10 Agile Magnetics, Inc.

11.2.11 Kuk Wijdeven

11.2.12 Yuan Dean Scientific Co. Ltd.

11.2.13 Coilmaster Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.2.14 Able Coil & Electronics Company, Inc.

11.2.15 GT Electronic India Pvt. Ltd.

11.2.16 L/C Magnetics

11.2.17 Ice Components, Inc.

11.2.18 Marque Magnetics

11.2.19 GEI Inc.

11.2.20 AVX Corporation

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

